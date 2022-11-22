Photo by Image by Taras Lazer from Pixabay

It’s not a pretty sight when someone fails to act their age. We often think, “How immature of them!” Yes, there is a connection between age and maturity, but it is not as strong as you think.

Who hasn’t seen a 12-year-old act maturely and a 60-year-old act like a child? What makes this possible? Read on to find out!

Maturity

Yes, being mature depends on far more than age alone. Let’s look at what makes a person genuinely mature.

Everyone knows juvenile or childish behavior can make a person look immature regardless of age. But what about the language they use? When someone uses curse words without thought or uses words unsuited for their age, such as a 70-year-old trying to be hip and cool, we question their maturity. Then there are things like how they deal with conflict, their reactions, cravings they can’t fill, taking things personally, not respecting healthy boundaries, etc.

“You’re only young once, but you can be immature forever.” Germaine Greer (1939-present)

What is it that ties most of these immature behaviors together? One word that comes to mind is responsibility. Or the lack thereof. Another evident word is respect or its absence. Other words that come to mind are selfishness or self-centeredness, which stem from a lack of responsibility and respect.

Responsibility

A simple way to gauge maturity is to consider how much responsibility you take for what you do and who you are. Do you accept responsibility for yourself and your actions or attempt to shirk your responsibilities?

As a household leader, taking responsibility for your children is a sign of maturity, regardless of age. Not fully accepting the role of providing and caring for your children is neglecting your responsibility and is, therefore, immature behavior.

To take responsibility for the work you do on your job is to act maturely. To not take your job seriously is to act immaturely.

You are immature when you blame someone for something for which you should be responsible. Blaming often comes from selfishness and low self-esteem and is a significant sign of immaturity.

Respect

Responsibility and respect are directly connected. The more responsible and mature you are, the more respect you show. To disrespect others is a sign of immaturity.

Lending a listening ear when a friend is distressed shows respect and maturity. To ignore or not listen to them is disrespectful and, therefore, immature. Respecting elders is a sign of maturity, as is respecting those younger than yourself. Doing otherwise shows you do not value them as human beings and see them as objects of little value.

Objectification of another person is one of the most disrespectful acts in existence. They are a person, not an object or a thing!

Accepting feedback from someone you respect signifies maturity, yet rejecting such feedback is a definite sign of immaturity.

Respect ties to being either selfish or selfless. To act selfishly is to behave immaturely, while to act selflessly is to behave maturely. You cannot overemphasize this connection!

“Immature love says: ‘I love you because I need you.’ Mature love says, ‘I need you because I love you.’” Erich Fromm (1900–1980)

It is easy to see how immaturity connects to irresponsibility, disrespect, and selfishness.

Self-Leadership

From where do responsibility and respect come? You can attribute them to inner maturity and self-control. These attributes are elements of Emotional Intelligence. Emotional Intelligence is being self-aware and in charge of your emotions while having social awareness and empathy toward others.

In the business world and life in general, the tie of maturity to responsibility and respect creates the ability to lead oneself (self-leadership.) It only makes sense that before you can lead others, you should be mature enough to lead yourself.

Increasing your self-leadership capacity transforms your ability to act on what you give and take from life. Why? Because it is grounded in maturity, the willingness to accept responsibility, selflessness, and respect.

You can go so far as to say self-leadership, responsibility, respect, selflessness, and maturity are synonymous in many ways.

How responsible are you?

Bottom line — who is responsible for your life? If you’re a free person living in a free country, look in the mirror.

Heed these words of a wise man from the twentieth century:

“Man must cease attributing his problems to his environment, and learn again to exercise his will, his personal responsibility.” Albert Schweitzer (1875–1965)

Sweitzer advises us not to blame our circumstances but to take responsibility for ourselves. Is that not maturity in a nutshell?

Have you ever stopped to consider what personal responsibility is? Many years ago, I read a book titled Maximized Manhood that stated:

“Maturity doesn’t come with age but begins with the acceptance of responsibility.” Edwin Cole (1922–2002)

Having considered this statement deeply for many years, it remains true. Cole pointedly states that our maturity level directly relates to our acceptance of responsibility. This means our growth as a human being is our responsibility and isn’t dependent on circumstances, people, or anything else. Simply put, the more responsible you become, the more mature you are.

Final thoughts

The connection between maturity, responsibility, respect, selflessness, and self-leadership is incontrovertible. Become more of any of these, and you automatically raise the level of the others.

How do you choose to live your life? Responsibly, respectfully, selflessly, maturely, or not? It’s your life and your choice. Please choose wisely!