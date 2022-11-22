Empowering

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Would you like to uncover what empowers you to accomplish more and become more in all you do? It is not as difficult as you may think, and in this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen what lies behind this empowerment.

Let’s look at self-empowering beliefs and how you can quickly and easily leverage them to take you to new heights in your life and career.

Making the invisible visible

To uncover your self-empowering beliefs, you must make the invisible visible. You will do this not through magic but through a simple exercise you will learn shortly.

In the exercise to follow are some powerful questions. The first question asks what you are good at in life. Think of some things you believe you do well. You may even hear yourself saying, “I am really good at __________.”

You can choose from the list below or your list if you already have one.

A few self-empowering beliefs for things you believe you are good at can include:

  • Learning
  • Leading
  • Following
  • Managing
  • Office work
  • Gardening
  • Carpentry
  • Woodworking
  • Making people laugh
  • Working with others
  • Helping people feel good about themselves
  • Making friends
  • Being a friend
  • Being with others
  • Being alone
  • Marriage
  • Working with kids
  • Math
  • Writing
  • Teaching
  • Communicating
  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • Accounting
  • Finance
  • Spreadsheets
  • Creating charts and graphs
  • Engineering
  • Mechanical things
  • Getting my hands dirty
  • The arts
  • Playing the guitar, violin, piano, etc.
  • Throwing things away
  • Being punctualRunning meetings

There are countless other things you can add to this list. Let your imagination run wild, and write down as many as possible.

Having selected some items you believe you are good at, you are ready to do the following short and simple exercise. The exercise will allow you to turn these beliefs into valuable tools you can more fully examine, leverage, and move to action.

A great place to record your answers is in your journal. We usually find doing the exercise with at least five beliefs most helpful.

Be sure to make these beliefs those you believe about yourself, not what someone else says or believes about you. Disregard anything that comes to mind telling you it isn’t true. Write down what is true to you in your mind, heart, and gut.

You may wish to scan the exercise and read the two examples below before getting started.

Self-Empowering Belief Exercise

First Question: What is something I am good at or in which I am confident?

Answer:_________________________________________________________________________________________

Second Question: What does this make me think and believe about myself?

Answer:___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Third Question: What’s important about this?

Answer:___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fourth Question: What do I notice about what I believe about myself?

Answer:_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Final Question: How can I put to work and leverage these things in my life?

Answer:_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Example 1

First Question: What is something I am good at or in which I am confident?

Answer: I am good at learning new things, especially about myself. I love reading books on how the mind works, how people interact, and almost anything about psychology.

Second Question: What does this make me think and believe about myself?

Answer: I enjoy learning because I believe I am accomplishing something. The more I learn, the more confident I am about my growth and being able to help others.

Third Question: What’s important about this?

Answer: I believe I’m not only capable of learning, but I am a true lifelong learner. Life would be very boring if there were not something else to learn!

My constant growth has already helped me achieve much, building my mind and capabilities. I’m good at it and intend to continue learning throughout my life!

Fourth Question: What do I notice about what I believe about myself?

I have a strong learning and growth mindset and believe I can learn anything I want. My only limit is what I can physically do as I age, but there are no limits to strengthening my mind so long as I am alive. The world truly is my oyster!

Final Question: How can I put to work and leverage these things in my life?

I can write and teach more, which is very satisfying to me. I can continue to sit at the feet of those who have gone before me, which I love to do by reading their books. I can keep my brain healthy through exercise and learning as I continue to grow. I can also continue using my professional coaching training to keep working with churches and their staff.

Example 2

First Question: What is something I am good at or in which I am confident?

Answer: Playing the guitar.

Second Question: What does this make me think and believe about myself?

Answer: Playing the guitar makes me feel good. Playing older songs takes me back to some great times when I was young. Learning new songs can be challenging at times but so rewarding. It makes me happy and thankful I can still play.

Third Question: What’s important about this?

Answer: Playing the guitar is a great way to relax. I believe I can play virtually anything, given time and practice, while having plenty of room to learn and improve this enjoyable skill.

Fourth Question: What do I notice about what I believe about myself?

I love music and have always had an ear for it. While I don’t plan on playing in a band again as I did when I was young, playing fills me with great memories and much joy.

Final Question: How can I put to work and leverage these things in my life?

Playing the guitar and listening to music is important, and I hope to continue playing for the rest of my life. I see myself constantly honing my skills and knowledge, which I find satisfying.

Putting it to work and leveraging it is a simple matter of doing it regularly to bring more joy into my life. Who doesn’t want more joy, after all?!

Final thoughts

By examining your self-empowering beliefs and strengths using the above exercise, you will develop knowledge about yourself that few others have or will ever obtain. Why not give yourself a leg up and see how far you can take your self-empowering beliefs?

Don’t forget to repeat the exercise for several strengths. Doing so will lead you to self-discovery beyond anything you have previously known or thought.

Go ahead and give it a try. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain!

