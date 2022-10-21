Gratitude Attitude

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMdke_0ihfJ0FZ00
Image by StockSnap from PixabayImage by StockSnap from Pixabay

Do you ever stop to think about how fortunate you are? Most of us living in America live in a land of virtually limitless opportunity. Is it any wonder so many people from other parts of the world want to come here?

What about the other things you have to be grateful for in life? Your spouse, family, friends, and colleagues. Work, a roof over your head, and food in the pantry and refrigerator?

What about your health? If you enjoy good health, you have much to be thankful for!

Let’s take a closer look at one of the most powerful states of being, an attitude, and one of the greatest words in the English language — gratitude.

What is gratitude?

Did you know gratitude is one of the strongest and most transformative states of being? It is as important as other states of being, such as love and compassion. Yet there is something special about gratitude.

Gratitude is an attitude of being thankful. When made into a habit, it transforms your life and the lives of those around you. Don’t you love being around a person who is thankful for life?

“Gratitude is one of the strongest and most transformative states of being. It shifts your perspective from lack to abundance and allows you to focus on the good in your life, which in turn pulls more goodness into your reality.” Jen Sincero (1965-present)

Gratitude as a word has so much meaning it takes volumes of books to explain it. Gratitude and its synonyms, thankfulness, gratefulness, thanks, and appreciation, are so powerful they create an immediate positive emotional response when used in everyday life.

There are so many benefits to being grateful that many books exist about single aspects of the word. Do a quick search on Amazon for books about gratitude and its synonyms, and you will find thousands available on the subject.

“No duty is more urgent than giving thanks.” James Allen (1864–1912)

Benefits of gratitude

There are so many benefits to developing gratitude it is impossible to list them all here. A significant amount of research continues, scientifically proving its advantages. A few of the many benefits of gratitude include improvements in the following:

  • Marriage
  • Friendships and relationships
  • Happiness
  • Career
  • Overall physical health
  • Psychological well-being
  • Social health
  • Personality
  • Mental strength
  • Self-esteem
  • Sleep
  • Emotional intelligence
  • Empathy
  • Reducing aggression
  • Likeability
  • Optimism
  • Spirituality
  • Decision making
  • Understanding your purpose
  • Reducing stress

If you wish to learn more about the benefits and studies on gratitude, check out this insightful article at positivepsychology.com.

“Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.” Brian Tracy (1944-present)

Developing the habit of the attitude of gratitude

It’s easy to begin developing the habit of gratefulness in your life. Habits come through repetition. When you practice any of the following methods repeatedly, being grateful will become a natural part of who you are.

  • Daily Gratitude Journal — Some people use a Daily Gratitude Journal to build thankfulness into their lives. You can purchase a variety of such journals online or in most bookstores. Record those things you are grateful for daily, and watch yourself grow and mature in thankfulness.
  • Your calendar — A simple way to begin developing gratitude is to add an appointment on your calendar specifically for being thankful. Set it at the same time each day when you may have a few minutes of quiet. Do your best to write down several things for which you are thankful each time.
  • At bedtime — My wife likes to think about what she is grateful for as she falls asleep. She told me this morning on a walk in our neighborhood how it is especially helpful when her mind is racing. It helps her relax so she can go to sleep more quickly.
  • Upon waking — I use the first few minutes after waking each morning to count some things for which I am grateful. With so many blessings in my life, it amazes me how many new things I regularly find to add to my list.
“When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” Tecumseh (1768–1813)

Whenever possible, be sure to write down those things for which you are grateful. This written word will make gratefulness more powerful and impactful in your life.

Appreciating gratitude

To inspire you to become grateful in your life, look again at the list of benefits above. Most importantly, realize that anything you are thankful for appreciates in its value to you. I frequently use the phrase:

What you appreciate, appreciates.

Another wonderful benefit to appreciating things in life, especially people, is the more you appreciate them, the more your behaviors show it. As they see your behaviors, they will become more grateful for you in their life.

What better gift can you give a spouse or friend than being grateful for them and them being grateful for you in return? That makes life worthwhile and is what life is all about!

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” Voltaire (1694–1778)

Final thoughts

If you are thankful with daily consistency, you will develop the habit of an attitude of gratitude, and your life will be forever changed and improved. This habit alone will add a great deal of calm, peace, joy, and health to your life, which is invaluable!

Take the wisdom of a man who kept an attitude of gratitude despite his life being cut short in a Nazi concentration camp:

“In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906–1945)

I challenge you to go forth and be grateful every day so you can live the best life possible!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# attitude# gratitude# thanksfulness# national# relevant

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2638 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Being Remembered

What makes someone memorable? Is there a common thread that neatly connects such people throughout history? Yes, there is. I recently read a quote that made me stop and think about this thread, how it runs through every person of renown, and how it is true for both the good and the bad. Let’s take a closer look to see what we can learn.

Read full story

Finding Wisdom

Photo by Alex Shute on UnsplashPhoto by Alex Shute on Unsplash. Wisdom is timeless. Wisdom is truth. Wisdom is reality. Wisdom can help you live your best life. Who doesn’t want to be wise?

Read full story
2 comments

Decide or Not

Image by Tumisu from PixabayImage by Tumisu from Pixabay. Everyday decisions can range from trivial to life-altering and everything in between. Did you know the average person makes 122 informed decisions each day and an average of one decision every two seconds during their waking hours?

Read full story
1 comments

The Plan

Photo by Kaboompics .com from PexelsPhoto by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. When you hear the word strategy, what comes to mind? Something difficult, complicated, and confusing?. If you have not considered outlining a basic plan for your life, nothing is stopping you from doing so but yourself. Let's look at a simple, straightforward way you can quickly form such a plan. Your future depends on it!

Read full story

Committed or Compliant

Photo by Pixabay from PexelsPhoto by Pixabay from Pexels. Do you consider yourself mostly committed or compliant at work? How about in other areas of your life? Is it better to be one way or the other, or can you be both? Let's look at this subject more closely to understand the difference between the two and whether one way is better than the other.

Read full story

Your Attitude

Image by Gerd Altmann from PixabayImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. If you had to choose one of two ways to live your life, would you want to live it with a positive, good attitude or a negative, poor attitude? If you are one of the former, this article is for you. If you are in the latter group, read on to discover what you may be missing!

Read full story

Do You Know?

How well do you know yourself? How about the world around you? While I'd like to think I know myself well, I always find there is more to learn. And when it comes to the world, oh my - how little I know!

Read full story

The Harvest

Who doesn't want to live the best life possible? While most of us do, are we willing to do what it takes?. A simple, natural law can help you live that better life if you invest time and effort.

Read full story

What is Success?

How well do you understand success? What does it look like, and how do you achieve it? Is there more than one way to become successful? What can success teach us?. Let's explore these questions and the significance of success in our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Our Assumptions

What assumptions are you making about your life, work, other people, yourself, family, friends, politics, and the thousands of other things in the world?. Since so many assumptions miss the mark, should we make assumptions at all? Is it even possible not to make them?

Read full story
1 comments

Serving Others

Do you see yourself as a leader or a follower? What if there was a third way to view yourself? There is, and it can breathe life into your work. This alternative perspective is to see yourself as someone who serves.

Read full story

Improving Communication

Is anything in life more important than our ability to communicate with others? What other than relationships are life-giving, providing us with purpose and meaning?. Besides the essentials of air, food, water, and shelter, nothing is more important. Based on this truth, the ability to communicate is of supreme necessity.

Read full story

What Mood?

How do you see the world? Does it look like a friendly place that is on your side? Or do you see it as unfriendly, working against you? Then again, maybe you see the world in some other light.

Read full story

Two Questions

What an amazing time to be alive! Never in history have more choices been available to the masses. You can choose to have practically anything you want delivered to your door at the click of a button or touch on a screen. Pizza, groceries, almost any book ever written, a boat, a car, and so much more! The choice is yours for the making.

Read full story

Restoring Order

What a chaotic world we live in today. So much uncertainty. The economy, inflation, shrinking paychecks, shortages, conflicts, wars, and more. Is it possible to find and restore order in our lives?

Read full story

Opinion - Opinion on Opinions

Who doesn't love to be encouraged? It feels great when your boss encourages you to keep up the good work! There is no better feeling when your spouse encourages you to pursue that lifelong dream. Yet does encouragement only lead to a feeling, or is there more?

Read full story

Reinvent Life

Time has a way of changing us whether we want it to or not. The likelihood of a significant, uncontrollable shift in your life is very real. A major event such as losing your job, divorce, illness, or death of a loved one can create a situation where you must correct or change your life. How can you cope with such things?

Read full story
1 comments

Enjoying Work

Do you enjoy working? Considering how much time we spend at work, it is sad that some do not enjoy it and may even despise it. Imagine spending at least a third of each weekday hating what you do for forty or fifty years! Is that any way to live? Surely there must be a better way. There is!

Read full story
1 comments

Changing Direction

Are you satisfied with where you are heading in life? This can be a tricky question. Like many such inquiries, you may say, it depends. Let's further clarify what we are asking.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy