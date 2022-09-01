Serving Others

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ys9oX_0heIUlOH00
Photo by Christiann Koepke on Unsplash

Do you see yourself as a leader or a follower? What if there was a third way to view yourself? There is, and it can breathe life into your work. This alternative perspective is to see yourself as someone who serves.

Those who serve operate at an entirely different level from the typical boss or worker. To serve eclipses positions and titles, making work itself take on an altogether new meaning.

Let's explore this different way of working for a company, someone else, or even yourself!

A different perspective

What comes to mind when you hear the word "serve"? Is it serving tables, serving in the military, "to protect and serve" as a police officer, or some other way?

In this article, I will share the secret that took me from a laborer's position as a young man to the CEO of a multi-hundred-million dollar organization. I served in business for several decades, with many successes and some failures, and found the easiest way to succeed is wrapped up in one word – serve.

One of the most honorable things a person can do in their life is to serve others.

"The sole meaning of life is to serve humanity." Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910)

Sadly, many of those called to serve the people only serve themselves. Have you noticed how many in politics, the entertainment industry, and those in the media fall into this category?

The most accomplished people in history found their way to greatness by serving others. Why should it be any different for us in our personal or work lives?

Think about the environment created by a leader who has everyone else's interests at heart. Don't think they are pushovers. They genuinely care for people. Such a person usually possesses great resolve and tenacity, accomplishing much more through people than any tyrant could.

There is something about a good leader that makes people want to follow them. In a nutshell, it is this – they treat others as people, not as objects to serve their purposes. They do not see people as a vehicle to get what they want, as an obstacle in their way, or as irrelevant. They see people as people, as fellow human beings, deserving respect.

Those who serve

An example of a person who had a heart to serve, not just those around Him but the entire world, is Jesus Christ. He once said:

"Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all." Jesus Christ in Mark 9:35b

Plenty of others followed the same philosophy of serving. Some of them include Martin Luther King, Jr., Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and Albert Schweitzer, to name a few. Their significance came not through their desire for greatness, fame, power, or fortune. It came through their heart to serve others through selflessness and humility. They saw the value in other people and did not devalue them.

"Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

The self-serving

The opposite of a person who serves is the self-serving individual. They want to be served rather than serve. They do not value people as individuals but rather see them as a means to get what they want, as being in their way, or they don't see them at all.

There have been many people in history who fit this category. Some became notoriously famous because of their terrible deeds. Committing widescale murder, Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, and Mao Zedong alone had more than 150 million deaths attributed to them. These people were completely selfish and self-serving. They greedily sought fame, honor, and fortune. The only one they served was themselves and their evil desires.

"The shortest short-term investment is to serve ourselves." Craig D. Lounsbrough (1963-present)

Which do you choose?

The contrast between the two extremes of serving and self-serving people in history is stark. On one side, you have those who serve others selflessly, like Jesus. Yet on the other side, you have those that serve themselves selfishly, like Hitler.

Regardless of what you do for a living, with which type would you rather work? The one that serves others, or the self-serving one?

The one who serves creates a welcoming, open, less judgemental atmosphere. Self-serving people create the opposite, with an atmosphere of tension, conflict, strife, and harsh judgment.

The good thing is you can personally choose to act in a serving manner, regardless of where you live or work. There is no lasting benefit to acting in a self-serving way. Ever. Yet there is plenty to be gained by acting in an other-serving manner.

It is a straightforward choice, is it not?

"Our rewards in life will always be in direct ratio to our service." Earl Nightingale (1921-1989)

Serving your way to the top

A fundamental truth in life is that you inevitably come out on top when you choose to serve. To start on the serving path, simply take steps in the right direction. What is the destination in that direction? To become an employee or manager that is other-serving and not self-serving.

The following steps will take you in the direction of serving, which will lead to accumulating significance and success in life.

  • Be Positive. Maintain an optimistic, upbeat outlook each day. Nothing drags a workplace down like an employee with a bad attitude. And nothing motivates those in a workplace more than an employee with a great attitude. You get to choose which way to be daily. Choose the positive and not the negative. Choose the good and not the bad.
  • Help others. Whenever possible, help those around you. You become a model employee when you maintain an attitude of being at work to serve.
  • Be consistent. Little is more valuable than a disciplined employee you can count on daily. They are always on time, follow through on their tasks, and pitch in to help others, making them respected, appreciated, and practically invaluable.
  • Appreciate your work. When you value your work and the workplace, the organization will place more value on you. Always remember that what you appreciate appreciates not only to you but also to those around you.
  • Maintain a serving heart. When your heart is at peace and set on serving others, rewards naturally flow. There will be something about you that will be different from the typical person. Others will likely see you as a model to follow.
  • Serve with humility. Being humble with humility is not the same as being weak. It takes far greater strength to be humble than to be selfish. When your intentions are well-placed, you are far from a doormat.

Should anyone attempt to treat you poorly, they are playing the self-serving game. It will catch up with them, and in due time they will fail.

Do what you can to help such people learn a better way. If they are unwilling to learn, set boundaries, and stay away from them if possible.

"It is one of the most beautiful compensations of life, that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself." Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

If you are in management and can promote someone, choose those with a heart to serve others. You will rarely go wrong in doing so. Suppose you are an employee and desire a promotion. In that case, you will easily stand out from the crowd by taking on a heart and attitude of serving others. The more committed you are to this way of being, the more you will reap the rewards of more opportunities, promotions, and greater earnings.

Final thoughts

The level you are at in an organization is where your current thinking has placed you. To move up the ladder, continue to grow, and change how you think. This new and improved thinking can take you right to the top. Your rise can be rapid when you understand and experience the benefits of serving others.

The choice is clear. You can choose to be self-serving or choose to serve others. Choose the better way. Choose the path to greatness.

One final note on serving. It is not only valuable at work. Serving those you care about, such as your spouse, family, and friends, will tremendously benefit your life. Little else can bring you the caring, peace, respect, and love of serving others.

I challenge you to take to heart the wisdom of a man of peace who served greatly and apply it to the remainder of your life.

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?" Martin Luther King (1929-1968)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# inspiration# local# richmond# mational

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2646 followers

More from Bill Abbate

What is Success?

How well do you understand success? What does it look like, and how do you achieve it? Is there more than one way to become successful? What can success teach us?. Let's explore these questions and the significance of success in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Our Assumptions

What assumptions are you making about your life, work, other people, yourself, family, friends, politics, and the thousands of other things in the world?. Since so many assumptions miss the mark, should we make assumptions at all? Is it even possible not to make them?

Read full story

Improving Communication

Is anything in life more important than our ability to communicate with others? What other than relationships are life-giving, providing us with purpose and meaning?. Besides the essentials of air, food, water, and shelter, nothing is more important. Based on this truth, the ability to communicate is of supreme necessity.

Read full story

What Mood?

How do you see the world? Does it look like a friendly place that is on your side? Or do you see it as unfriendly, working against you? Then again, maybe you see the world in some other light.

Read full story

Two Questions

What an amazing time to be alive! Never in history have more choices been available to the masses. You can choose to have practically anything you want delivered to your door at the click of a button or touch on a screen. Pizza, groceries, almost any book ever written, a boat, a car, and so much more! The choice is yours for the making.

Read full story

Restoring Order

What a chaotic world we live in today. So much uncertainty. The economy, inflation, shrinking paychecks, shortages, conflicts, wars, and more. Is it possible to find and restore order in our lives?

Read full story

Opinion - Opinion on Opinions

Who doesn't love to be encouraged? It feels great when your boss encourages you to keep up the good work! There is no better feeling when your spouse encourages you to pursue that lifelong dream. Yet does encouragement only lead to a feeling, or is there more?

Read full story

Reinvent Life

Time has a way of changing us whether we want it to or not. The likelihood of a significant, uncontrollable shift in your life is very real. A major event such as losing your job, divorce, illness, or death of a loved one can create a situation where you must correct or change your life. How can you cope with such things?

Read full story
1 comments

Enjoying Work

Do you enjoy working? Considering how much time we spend at work, it is sad that some do not enjoy it and may even despise it. Imagine spending at least a third of each weekday hating what you do for forty or fifty years! Is that any way to live? Surely there must be a better way. There is!

Read full story
1 comments

Changing Direction

Are you satisfied with where you are heading in life? This can be a tricky question. Like many such inquiries, you may say, it depends. Let's further clarify what we are asking.

Read full story

Dealing With Critics

Have you ever been criticized? If you are alive and breathing, the odds are incredibly high you have. No one is immune to criticism or escapes it. Even the most successful people must deal with being criticized.

Read full story
1 comments

Public Speaking

Would you rather die than speak in front of a large group? Many claim they fear public speaking more than death itself. If you dread the very thought of speaking in public, this article is for you!

Read full story

Organizing Time

Do you wish you had better control of your time? There never seems to be enough of it, does there? What if you could eke out more time each day to do the things that can help you live a better life?

Read full story

Seeing in a New Way

Imagine finding a simple idea that can help you see your life and yourself in a new way. Other than some professionals, few people are familiar with the simple technique we are about to discuss. You will find few ideas as powerful as viewing yourself from the balcony. From this balcony, you will discover things that can help you build a better life.

Read full story

Resilience is Important

How tough are you? When life is difficult, what do you do? Do you shut down and lose all hope? Or do you find a way to bounce back?. Are you aware that resilience is one of the most important skills you can develop? Resilience is an adaptive form of thinking. The greater your resilience, the easier it is to deal with the inevitable bad and unwanted things that happen in every life.

Read full story

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Get Unstuck

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy