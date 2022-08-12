Enjoying Work

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouh0H_0hBgxwFU00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Do you enjoy working? Considering how much time we spend at work, it is sad that some do not enjoy it and may even despise it. Imagine spending at least a third of each weekday hating what you do for forty or fifty years! Is that any way to live? Surely there must be a better way. There is!

How Do You Define Work?

What does work mean to you? Do you see it as "just a job," or do you see it as something more. As we begin this journey, let's look at the word's definition.

work (noun) 1. activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result. 2. a task or tasks to be undertaken; something a person or thing has to do. Oxford Languages

Which definition do you prefer? Do you like the first, where a person wants to achieve a purpose or result? Or do you view work as the second definition describes it – something you have to do?

Common sense tells us most people prefer to work because they want to, not because they have to. Wouldn't it be great to have work that fills your life and does not empty it? Work you enjoy, not forced to do?

There is a big difference between having to and wanting to.

When you have to, you see your job as just that, a job, as a way to get a paycheck which can lead to drudgery.

But if you see your job as rewarding and fulfilling, it becomes more than a job. Sure it still provides a paycheck, but you get something more from it. You understand it is part of your reason for being and how it shapes your life, who you are, and who you are becoming.

Can you see the secret? It is clear as day! It is a difference in your attitude!

I remember the drudgery I felt working as a laborer when I was young. Before long, I became one of the fortunate. I discovered that simply seeing what I did differently could change everything!

The Secret

The secret to enjoying your work is in that one simple word: Attitude!

"You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you." Brian Tracy (1944-present)

It made all the difference when I discovered how I looked at my work was up to me, not to someone else. Changing how I viewed my job changed my life and set me on a course to building a successful career. Rather than seeing work as a struggle, I began to see each day as an opportunity to learn and grow.

This shift in attitude changed my entire life. I started climbing the ladder of success, ultimately spending a good part of my career in high-level executive positions in multibillion-dollar enterprises.

Make the New Attitude Stick

How do you see work? Do you see it as mundane, monotonous, filled with sweat and toil? So long as you see it that way, it will be each of those things and worse.

Ask yourself this simple question: "What can I learn from my work?"

"A man who carries a cat by the tail learns something he can learn in no other way." Mark Twain (1835-1910)

How are you carrying out work in your life? If you continue carrying it incorrectly, it will remain unpleasant. If you think you can't think differently, you won't.

When you change how you see work, it will change. If you believe you can change your attitude, you can!

"Whether you think you can, or you think you can't--you're right." Henry Ford (1863-1947)

Change your words from could have, might have, should have, to can have, will have, and do have.

"The saddest summary of a life contains three descriptions: could have, might have, and should have." Louis E. Boone (1941-2005)

Change from hating your work to appreciating it. Choose to see it differently.

"Work is love made visible. And if you cannot work with love but only with distaste, it is better that you should leave your work and sit at the gate of the temple and take alms of those who work with joy." Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931)

If you don't like your work, change it or change yourself. You are a free person living in a free country, not a victim of oppression in a communist country or a dictatorship. You are free to choose so long as you choose to be free. Why accept anything less?

"If you don't like how things are, change it! You're not a tree." Jim Rohn (1930-2009)

Move your life ahead full steam. Find what you love. Find what inspires you. Even if it means staying where you are, you can find it there if you want to!

"Never continue in a job you don't enjoy. If you're happy in what you're doing, you'll like yourself, you'll have inner peace. And if you have that, along with physical health, you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined." Johnny Carson )1925-2005

Final thoughts

Rarely is the change you seek ever "out there" somewhere or in something else. The change you need is within. You can choose to see your work differently, so why not give it a try? It is your choice, and it is up to you, so choose wisely.

I challenge you to take to heart this final quote from a survivor of the horrors of the Holocaust.

"When we are no longer able to change a situation – we are challenged to change ourselves." Viktor E. Frankl (1905-1997)

Take charge of your life. Adopt the attitude that you love your work, and your life will change before your very eyes!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local# news# regional# national# current

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2655 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Reinvent Life

Time has a way of changing us whether we want it to or not. The likelihood of a significant, uncontrollable shift in your life is very real. A major event such as losing your job, divorce, illness, or death of a loved one can create a situation where you must correct or change your life. How can you cope with such things?

Read full story
1 comments

Public Speaking

Would you rather die than speak in front of a large group? Many claim they fear public speaking more than death itself. If you dread the very thought of speaking in public, this article is for you!

Read full story

Seeing in a New Way

Imagine finding a simple idea that can help you see your life and yourself in a new way. Other than some professionals, few people are familiar with the simple technique we are about to discuss. You will find few ideas as powerful as viewing yourself from the balcony. From this balcony, you will discover things that can help you build a better life.

Read full story

Resilience is Important

How tough are you? When life is difficult, what do you do? Do you shut down and lose all hope? Or do you find a way to bounce back?. Are you aware that resilience is one of the most important skills you can develop? Resilience is an adaptive form of thinking. The greater your resilience, the easier it is to deal with the inevitable bad and unwanted things that happen in every life.

Read full story

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Get Unstuck

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Read full story

Toughen Up

Like many young men around 1970, I won the lottery. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of lottery where you win money! No, I "won" the Vietnam era draft lottery with a number so low there was little choice for someone like me but to join the military. Knowing my number was up, I went to a recruiter and signed up right before graduating from high school. A couple of months later, off I went!

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Your Influence

Are you aware of the tremendous power available to you to influence others and be influenced by them? Have you ever considered who you influence each day? How about those who influence you?

Read full story

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

Powerful Questions

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy