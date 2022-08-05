Dealing With Critics

Image by pressfoto from Pixabay

Have you ever been criticized? If you are alive and breathing, the odds are incredibly high you have. No one is immune to criticism or escapes it. Even the most successful people must deal with being criticized.

If you do a web search, you will find more than twenty types of criticism. This article is not concerned with scientific, religious, scholarly, and the many varieties of criticism. Instead, let's look at the kind of criticism you receive in your personal and work life. This type of criticism may or may not be something you have asked for and can include self-criticism.

The definition of criticism is:

"criticism (noun) - the expression of disapproval of someone or something based on perceived faults or mistakes." Oxford Languages

Four types of criticism

One of the best and more interesting takes on understanding criticism is Ann Freidman's Disapproval Matrix (click for drawing) recreated below.

Author

The great thing about Freidman's matrix is it helps you quickly determine the source and type of criticism.

As you can see, the matrix consists of two axes. The top to bottom axis is from "rational" to "irrational," while the left to right axis indicates whether they "know you" or "don't know you." In Friedman's language, the quadrants represent:

Lovers – top left (know you and rational)

This group represents those who care about you and want to see you do well in life. They can be friends, family, and anyone who wishes you well.

Critics – top right (don't know you and rational)

This group can contain experts and intelligent people in the area they criticize. They strictly criticize the work, and never you personally. Their feedback can be invaluable if you wish to improve what you do.

Frenemies – bottom left (know you and irrational)

This group represents those who do not wish you success or improvement and can undermine you. They do not want or even care if you do well. This quadrant also includes self-criticism.

Haters – bottom right (don't know you and irrational)

This group represents those negative ninnies, including in Friedman's words, "YouTube commenters" and "jealous ignoramuses." They only want to demean and destroy you, so why waste any time on them?

"There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing." Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915)

Dealing with criticism

Let's look at the best way to deal with each of the four types of criticism shown in Friedman's matrix.

Lovers

Accept as much of their criticism as you can with an open mind, using it for your benefit. Since this group of people care about you and have your best interest at heart, they provide excellent input. They want to see you succeed or win and have no ill will toward you. Welcome and accept their criticism and adjust accordingly.

"The trouble with most of us is that we'd rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism." Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993)

Critics

Accept the criticism you want to keep and use it for your benefit. When you receive criticism from this group, it can sometimes sting, but the sting is not their intent and is about how you take it. As with Lovers, they have nothing against you and criticize the work itself, which can be extremely helpful if you wish to grow and mature. They never criticize you as a person, so It is in your best interest to listen to them and adjust as needed. This person will often be someone you ask to critique something for you.

"The dread of criticism is the death of genius." William Gilmore Simms (1806-1870)

Frenemies

You can mostly reject their criticism but keep any good things that may come from it. This group can be opinionated. They are opposite the critic, criticizing you personally and not your work. Do not go to this group for constructive criticism, as they will likely deliver destructive criticism instead. Besides other people, you can be a frenemy to yourself with self-defeating thoughts and self-limiting beliefs.

"Some people talk about other people's failures with so much pleasure that you would swear they are talking about their own successes." Mokokoma Mokhonoana (c.1965-present)

Haters

Reject their criticism outright! This group of people does not know you personally, and are likely irrational in their thinking, so why waste time or worry about them? It is best to ignore this group of people entirely as they rarely, if ever, have anything constructive to add.

"Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember, the only taste of success some people have is when they take a bite out of you." Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)

Additional ways to deal with criticism

Listen or read to understand.

Seek any positives you can take from the criticism (or critique).

Be grateful for the good you find in the criticism.

Recognize any defensiveness you are bearing. Breathe slowly and deeply. Relax. If you become triggered, do not respond until you calm yourself.

Do not jump to conclusions. Ask clarifying questions when possible.

Listen to or read the criticism a second time, preferably some hours or days later, if possible.

If you find yourself emotionally hijacked, allow some time to pass to calm yourself to think more clearly.

You can control some unjust, harsh criticisms by turning them off or refusing to read them . This applies to emails, comments on social media, or any other form of communication.

. This applies to emails, comments on social media, or any other form of communication. Let the person know you will give further thought to their criticism if warranted.

Stick to what is true, and do not forsake it.

Intentionally cut off communication if you receive insults.

Reject it outright!

Do not argue with them. Keep control of your thoughts and emotions. When you engage in an argument, they have won by drawing you into it, which is what they want.

"Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted." Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

Final thoughts

The bottom line when it comes to criticism is it is your choice to accept, reject, or ignore it. Should someone provide criticism from the disapproval matrix's top quadrants, you can easily accept it if you trust the person. If you receive criticism from the bottom two quadrants, reject it and give it no more thought (if you can.)

When you become upset, you lose some of your power or give it away. Don't do that (click here to watch this video)! It is your power, so keep it! Only you have control over accepting or rejecting any criticism you receive. They have no power over you unless you give it to them.

The easiest way to look at criticism is to either use it or lose it. Use it to improve your work. Lose it by letting it go and forgetting about it.

I leave you with some final words of wisdom:

"The final proof of greatness lies in being able to endure criticism without resentment." Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915)

May you receive and reject criticism from this time forward in the best possible way!