Dealing With Critics

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XGoN_0h6T4irT00
Image by pressfoto from Pixabay

Have you ever been criticized? If you are alive and breathing, the odds are incredibly high you have. No one is immune to criticism or escapes it. Even the most successful people must deal with being criticized.

If you do a web search, you will find more than twenty types of criticism. This article is not concerned with scientific, religious, scholarly, and the many varieties of criticism. Instead, let's look at the kind of criticism you receive in your personal and work life. This type of criticism may or may not be something you have asked for and can include self-criticism.

The definition of criticism is:

"criticism (noun) - the expression of disapproval of someone or something based on perceived faults or mistakes." Oxford Languages

Four types of criticism

One of the best and more interesting takes on understanding criticism is Ann Freidman's Disapproval Matrix (click for drawing) recreated below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hb2lU_0h6T4irT00
Author

The great thing about Freidman's matrix is it helps you quickly determine the source and type of criticism.

As you can see, the matrix consists of two axes. The top to bottom axis is from "rational" to "irrational," while the left to right axis indicates whether they "know you" or "don't know you." In Friedman's language, the quadrants represent:

Lovers – top left (know you and rational)

This group represents those who care about you and want to see you do well in life. They can be friends, family, and anyone who wishes you well.

Critics – top right (don't know you and rational)

This group can contain experts and intelligent people in the area they criticize. They strictly criticize the work, and never you personally. Their feedback can be invaluable if you wish to improve what you do.

Frenemies – bottom left (know you and irrational)

This group represents those who do not wish you success or improvement and can undermine you. They do not want or even care if you do well. This quadrant also includes self-criticism.

Haters – bottom right (don't know you and irrational)

This group represents those negative ninnies, including in Friedman's words, "YouTube commenters" and "jealous ignoramuses." They only want to demean and destroy you, so why waste any time on them?

"There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing." Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915)

Dealing with criticism

Let's look at the best way to deal with each of the four types of criticism shown in Friedman's matrix.

Lovers

Accept as much of their criticism as you can with an open mind, using it for your benefit. Since this group of people care about you and have your best interest at heart, they provide excellent input. They want to see you succeed or win and have no ill will toward you. Welcome and accept their criticism and adjust accordingly.

"The trouble with most of us is that we'd rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism." Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993)

Critics

Accept the criticism you want to keep and use it for your benefit. When you receive criticism from this group, it can sometimes sting, but the sting is not their intent and is about how you take it. As with Lovers, they have nothing against you and criticize the work itself, which can be extremely helpful if you wish to grow and mature. They never criticize you as a person, so It is in your best interest to listen to them and adjust as needed. This person will often be someone you ask to critique something for you.

"The dread of criticism is the death of genius." William Gilmore Simms (1806-1870)

Frenemies

You can mostly reject their criticism but keep any good things that may come from it. This group can be opinionated. They are opposite the critic, criticizing you personally and not your work. Do not go to this group for constructive criticism, as they will likely deliver destructive criticism instead. Besides other people, you can be a frenemy to yourself with self-defeating thoughts and self-limiting beliefs.

"Some people talk about other people's failures with so much pleasure that you would swear they are talking about their own successes." Mokokoma Mokhonoana (c.1965-present)

Haters

Reject their criticism outright! This group of people does not know you personally, and are likely irrational in their thinking, so why waste time or worry about them? It is best to ignore this group of people entirely as they rarely, if ever, have anything constructive to add.

"Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember, the only taste of success some people have is when they take a bite out of you." Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)

Additional ways to deal with criticism

  • Listen or read to understand.
  • Seek any positives you can take from the criticism (or critique).
  • Be grateful for the good you find in the criticism.
  • Recognize any defensiveness you are bearing. Breathe slowly and deeply. Relax. If you become triggered, do not respond until you calm yourself.
  • Do not jump to conclusions. Ask clarifying questions when possible.
  • Listen to or read the criticism a second time, preferably some hours or days later, if possible.
  • If you find yourself emotionally hijacked, allow some time to pass to calm yourself to think more clearly.
  • You can control some unjust, harsh criticisms by turning them off or refusing to read them. This applies to emails, comments on social media, or any other form of communication.
  • Let the person know you will give further thought to their criticism if warranted.
  • Stick to what is true, and do not forsake it.
  • Intentionally cut off communication if you receive insults.
  • Reject it outright!
  • Do not argue with them. Keep control of your thoughts and emotions. When you engage in an argument, they have won by drawing you into it, which is what they want.
"Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted." Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

Final thoughts

The bottom line when it comes to criticism is it is your choice to accept, reject, or ignore it. Should someone provide criticism from the disapproval matrix's top quadrants, you can easily accept it if you trust the person. If you receive criticism from the bottom two quadrants, reject it and give it no more thought (if you can.)

When you become upset, you lose some of your power or give it away. Don't do that (click here to watch this video)! It is your power, so keep it! Only you have control over accepting or rejecting any criticism you receive. They have no power over you unless you give it to them.

The easiest way to look at criticism is to either use it or lose it. Use it to improve your work. Lose it by letting it go and forgetting about it.

I leave you with some final words of wisdom:

"The final proof of greatness lies in being able to endure criticism without resentment." Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915)

May you receive and reject criticism from this time forward in the best possible way!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local regional news# news# local# regional# national

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2672 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Public Speaking

Would you rather die than speak in front of a large group? Many claim they fear public speaking more than death itself. If you dread the very thought of speaking in public, this article is for you!

Read full story

Seeing in a New Way

Imagine finding a simple idea that can help you see your life and yourself in a new way. Other than some professionals, few people are familiar with the simple technique we are about to discuss. You will find few ideas as powerful as viewing yourself from the balcony. From this balcony, you will discover things that can help you build a better life.

Read full story

Resilience is Important

How tough are you? When life is difficult, what do you do? Do you shut down and lose all hope? Or do you find a way to bounce back?. Are you aware that resilience is one of the most important skills you can develop? Resilience is an adaptive form of thinking. The greater your resilience, the easier it is to deal with the inevitable bad and unwanted things that happen in every life.

Read full story

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Get Unstuck

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Read full story

Toughen Up

Like many young men around 1970, I won the lottery. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of lottery where you win money! No, I "won" the Vietnam era draft lottery with a number so low there was little choice for someone like me but to join the military. Knowing my number was up, I went to a recruiter and signed up right before graduating from high school. A couple of months later, off I went!

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Your Influence

Are you aware of the tremendous power available to you to influence others and be influenced by them? Have you ever considered who you influence each day? How about those who influence you?

Read full story

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

Powerful Questions

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy