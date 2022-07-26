Seeing in a New Way

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BskUu_0gtCrhRA00
Image by MustangJoe from Pixabay

Imagine finding a simple idea that can help you see your life and yourself in a new way. Other than some professionals, few people are familiar with the simple technique we are about to discuss. You will find few ideas as powerful as viewing yourself from the balcony. From this balcony, you will discover things that can help you build a better life.

On Stage

Let's enter a playhouse with a large stage and ample seating, including a balcony. Imagine going to the balcony and finding a nice, comfortable seat. You are about to watch a play. In this play, you will see yourself in the leading role in one of many acts in your life.

Going into the balcony will help you get out of the proverbial "can't see the forest for the trees" view of life. Instead of seeing only a few trees in front of you, you will back up far enough to see more of the forest, yourself, and your life.

Let's watch two scenes to help you learn how to apply the balcony technique – one at work and one at home.

"All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players." William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

At Work

Think of a recent memorable meeting you had with some colleagues.

Act One, Scene One:

You walk into a theater and notice people on stage. You make your way up to the balcony and find a comfortable seat. Looking down on the stage, you have a great view of the actors and hear every word they speak. The scene is of you and your colleagues in a meeting. Pay attention and notice as much detail as you can, as long as possible.

See and hear yourself in the meeting. When you are ready, pause and ask yourself:

  • What do I notice about myself?
  • What am I saying (or not saying)?
  • How am I behaving?
  • What expressions do I exhibit?
  • What are my posture and body expressing in this scene? Am I laid back, calm, comfortable, uncomfortable, on edge, strung out?
  • What else do I notice?

While observing yourself, pay attention to your colleagues and ask:

  • What are they saying (or not saying)?
  • How are they behaving?
  • What expressions do I see on their faces?
  • What are their postures and bodies expressing in this scene? Are they laid back, calm, comfortable, uncomfortable, on edge, strung out?
  • What else do I notice?

Now that you understand what to look for, close your eyes. Immerse yourself in the meeting, replaying the scene in your mind. Let it come alive as detailed and vividly as possible.

Write down your takeaways from the balcony. Ask yourself questions that help you see the bigger picture. You may notice such things as:

· You were or were not as engaged as you thought.

  • You raised your voice or were abrupt at times.
  • You didn't say anything or were disengaged or disinterested.
  • A colleague was emotional or was oddly unemotional.
  • You or someone else tuned out of what was happening.
  • One colleague rambled on, and the meeting lost steam.
  • A colleague or two barely participated.
  • Another colleague continually checked her phone.

You can make numerous observations from the balcony. The next question is, "What do you want to do with this information?"

A few ways you can use your new insights include to:

  • Improve the meeting structure
  • Increase participation
  • Improve relationships
  • Evaluate employees
  • Self-regulate
  • Improve your emotional intelligence
  • Enhance your observational abilities
  • Become more engaged
  • Help others become more engaged
  • Develop new perspectives

The above is only a sample of the observations and opportunities resulting from being on the balcony. What others can you add?

Choose one item from the above list to discuss with your colleagues. There is no time like the present to begin working on it. Use this experience to enhance your abilities and create an improved way of working together.

At Home

Think of a memorable interaction you had recently with your spouse or someone with whom you are very close. In this next scene, we will use a discussion between you and your spouse.

Act Two, Scene One:

You walk into a theater and see two people on stage. Making your way up to the balcony, you find a comfortable seat. Looking down on the stage, you have a great view of the two actors and hear every word they speak. The actors are reenacting the discussion you and your spouse had about a recent family event. Pay attention to as much detail as you can for as long as possible.

As before, close your eyes. Immerse yourself in the discussion, replaying the scene in your mind. Let it come alive as detailed and vividly as possible.

When you are ready, pause and ask yourself:

  • What do I notice about myself?
  • What am I saying (or not saying)?
  • How am I behaving?
  • What expressions do I see on my face?

· What are my posture and body expressing in this scene? Am I laid back, calm, comfortable, uncomfortable, on edge, strung out?

· What else do I notice?

While observing yourself, notice your spouse and ask:

  • What is he/she saying (or not saying)?
  • How is he/she behaving?
  • What expressions do I see on his/her face?
  • What is his/her posture and body expressing in this scene? Is he/she laid back, calm, comfortable, uncomfortable, on edge, strung out?
  • What else do I notice?

Write down your takeaways from the balcony. Ask yourself questions that help you see the bigger picture. You may notice such things as:

  • You were or were not as engaged as you thought.
  • You raised your voice at times or didn't say a thing.
  • Your spouse was emotional or was oddly unemotional.
  • One of you tuned out of the conversation.
  • You were not as respectful as you could have been.
  • You left the discussion feeling great or feeling lousy

Now that you have several observations from the balcony, ask yourself, "What can I do now that I have this insight into our discussion?"

You may use it in many ways, such as to:

  • Learn to focus more on what your spouse is saying and is not saying by observing his/her voice, body language, and attention.
  • Build a stronger relationship.
  • Improve your emotional intelligence
  • Enhance your observational abilities
  • Increase your appreciation for her/him
  • Become more engaged in conversation
  • Develop new perspectives

The above is only a partial list of potential observations and opportunities resulting from being on the balcony. What others can you add?

With the new insights you have gained, choose one area to discuss with your spouse, then work on strengthening your relationship.

Final thoughts

"Everyday, I sit in my balcony and think about how I want to take my life forward." Gurmeet Choudhary (1984-present)

From the balcony, you can see your life differently. Using this more distant, third-person view, you will see things you would otherwise miss. Through it, you can learn to understand yourself and others better. You will see the forest instead of a few trees.

Many professional coaches and leaders use this technique or some variation of it. Going to the balcony always provides a more expansive view, enhanced clarity, and a better understanding of the big picture.

Use the balcony technique to enhance your leadership skills as often as needed. And don't forget it is invaluable in other areas of your life as well!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# current# local# news# regional# locally

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2682 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Resilience is Important

How tough are you? When life is difficult, what do you do? Do you shut down and lose all hope? Or do you find a way to bounce back?. Are you aware that resilience is one of the most important skills you can develop? Resilience is an adaptive form of thinking. The greater your resilience, the easier it is to deal with the inevitable bad and unwanted things that happen in every life.

Read full story

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Get Unstuck

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Read full story

Toughen Up

Like many young men around 1970, I won the lottery. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of lottery where you win money! No, I "won" the Vietnam era draft lottery with a number so low there was little choice for someone like me but to join the military. Knowing my number was up, I went to a recruiter and signed up right before graduating from high school. A couple of months later, off I went!

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Your Influence

Are you aware of the tremendous power available to you to influence others and be influenced by them? Have you ever considered who you influence each day? How about those who influence you?

Read full story

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

Powerful Questions

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Squeeze More From Life

How would you like a straightforward way to squeeze the most out of your life? A simple unnoticed pattern exists everywhere, and you use it often without realizing it. Anytime you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path, you go through the same process. This process also applies to creating tangible items, such as a table, a painting, or a house. Let's look at how you can use it for something far more important than any object, your life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy