Resilience is Important

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGyxE_0gtCQ0wD00
Photo by Ann H from Pexels

How tough are you? When life is difficult, what do you do? Do you shut down and lose all hope? Or do you find a way to bounce back?

Are you aware that resilience is one of the most important skills you can develop? Resilience is an adaptive form of thinking. The greater your resilience, the easier it is to deal with the inevitable bad and unwanted things that happen in every life.

“Persistence and resilience only come from having been given the chance to work through difficult problems.” Gever Tulley (1969-present)

The storms of life

Life is much like the weather. There are periods of calm and storm, heat, comfort or cold, rain and wind, and the occasional random burst of calamity. With all the sophisticated computers and equipment, the best meteorologists still miss the mark in predicting the weather. It is a prediction, after all, not a fact!

Like predicting the weather, predicting when future storms and calamities in your life will come is challenging. The only thing you can be sure of is they will come. When they arrive and test your mettle, what can you do? This is where building your resilience comes into play. As in preparing for a storm or a hurricane, you can do plenty.

While it would be wonderful to sail through a never-ending calmness in life, how many of us get the chance? The inevitable storms of life take us places we have no desire to go. They toss and turn our life and are painful and difficult.

If you have been one of the few fortunate people to never face a storm in life, live a little longer. Given enough time, you will experience more than one. What can you do other than take shelter at such times? Prepare and adjust!

“She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.” Elizabeth Edwards (1949-2010)

What is resilience

The essence of resilience is the skill or ability to change when facing adversity. Adversity comes in many forms, including trauma, threats, health problems, home and workplace challenges, relationship issues, tragedy, the death of a loved one, and numerous other stressors. The Oxford Languages dictionary defines resilience as:

Resilience (noun) – 1, the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. 2. the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity.

In short, with the danger of oversimplifying, resilience is an adaptive mode in which you develop the ability to deal with or overcome tension, resistance, and adversity. As in weight training, the more weight (resistance) added over time, the stronger (more resilient) you become.

“Resilience is very different than being numb. Resilience means you experience, you feel, you fail, you hurt. You fall. But, you keep going.” Yasmin Mogahed (1980-present)

Becoming more resilient

How do you become more resilient? The most direct route is learning by overcoming stress and adversity. You can also hone the skill of resilience by practicing some of the items on the following list. Many of them are supporting skills.

  • Find a sense of purpose, seek meaning
  • Develop a strong social network
  • Be helpful to others
  • Improve your emotional intelligence
  • Develop mental toughness
  • Be positive and optimistic
  • Embrace change
  • Face your fears
  • Prepare for the worst
  • Cultivate your ability to cope
  • Learn to let go
  • Learn when to say no
  • Learn from failures
  • Learn to follow through
  • Develop a growth mindset
  • Be a survivor and never give up
  • Rid yourself of a victim mindset
  • Become an overcomer
  • Be disciplined
  • Make plans and set goals
  • Act, don’t procrastinate
  • Take care of yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually
  • Learn to live with reality

I’m sure you can add some items to this list. Use the list to develop strategies to increase your resilience.

Be realistic with yourself, as building resilience takes time. There are several types of resilience you can go to work on, including:

  • Physical resilience
  • Mental resilience
  • Emotional resilience
  • Spiritual resilience
  • Social resilience
  • Economic resilience

Example

Give thought to strengths you have that you can build on. For example, say your social network is important. You could begin there and build a purposeful strategy to strengthen key relationships (social resilience.)

While working on these relationships, you can attempt to also strengthen one or more items from the above list, such as emotional intelligence, helping others, finding your purpose, or setting goals. This work will help you become more resilient when difficult times come, bearing the inevitable stress far better.

Take anything from the above list that resonates with you and work on it. Start small if you must, but start! You will not regret it when the next storm comes.

Final thoughts

Some may want to avoid the topic of resilience, but when you accept how crucial it is to living a better life, you see it as necessary. This is not a “fun” subject, which is true with any difficult but essential skill or ability, such as the need to communicate well, be decisive, maintain discipline, develop self-control, and many others.

The work you do to enhance your resilience will pay significant dividends in your life and help you live a full, rich, and rewarding life.

I leave you with a final quote to think about:

“My scars remind me that I did indeed survive my deepest wounds. That in itself is an accomplishment. And they bring to mind something else, too. They remind me that the damage life has inflicted on me has, in many places, left me stronger and more resilient. What hurt me in the past has actually made me better equipped to face the present.” Steve Goodier (1962-present)

Thanks for sticking with me to the end of this article. Your ability to do so shows you are tough and resilient in your ability to read!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local# relevant# regional# news# current

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2682 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Seeing in a New Way

Imagine finding a simple idea that can help you see your life and yourself in a new way. Other than some professionals, few people are familiar with the simple technique we are about to discuss. You will find few ideas as powerful as viewing yourself from the balcony. From this balcony, you will discover things that can help you build a better life.

Read full story

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Get Unstuck

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Read full story

Toughen Up

Like many young men around 1970, I won the lottery. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of lottery where you win money! No, I "won" the Vietnam era draft lottery with a number so low there was little choice for someone like me but to join the military. Knowing my number was up, I went to a recruiter and signed up right before graduating from high school. A couple of months later, off I went!

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Your Influence

Are you aware of the tremendous power available to you to influence others and be influenced by them? Have you ever considered who you influence each day? How about those who influence you?

Read full story

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

Powerful Questions

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Squeeze More From Life

How would you like a straightforward way to squeeze the most out of your life? A simple unnoticed pattern exists everywhere, and you use it often without realizing it. Anytime you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path, you go through the same process. This process also applies to creating tangible items, such as a table, a painting, or a house. Let's look at how you can use it for something far more important than any object, your life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy