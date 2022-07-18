Get Unstuck

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Di0Q4_0gjoPkHf00
Image by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay

What do you do when you find yourself in a situation where you feel stuck in life? You sense there's something more, something better "out there" somewhere, and you have no idea what it is or how to get there.

Finding the Right Answer

To get the right answer, ask the right question. And how do you do that? Where do you start? Begin working on your questioning skills.

With a little effort, you can significantly improve your ability to ask better questions. It only takes practice, curiosity, and maintaining the right disposition about whatever the subject is. You have spent your life asking questions, but you can ask better, more powerful questions by learning some basics.

One of the most important things you can do to ask more powerful questions is to gauge how serious you are about finding the answer. Whether you like the answer or not. Yet once you have the answer, you can get unstuck. Sometimes you must get rid of something to move forward to create what you desire.

Before exploring exactly how to get unstuck, let's look at a couple of practical examples of how asking the right questions in the right frame of mind can work.

Example - The Right Questions (curiosity)

Some years ago, I had the responsibility of turning a company around. Since the company was losing a great deal of money, my first question came from genuine curiosity yet was very simple. It was, "What do I need to know?" This led us on a search to understand where the company was, how it got there, what was currently happening, and how we could create an effective path toward change. Change, in this case, meant stopping the loss of $1.5 million per month and beginning to turn a profit.

During my investigation, many other questions surfaced, which led to a deeper and more thorough understanding of the root issues. This set us up to make better decisions to obtain the best and quickest results possible. We then mapped out and began taking action to create something different and soon turned the company around. It was not overnight but what the team did was quite an accomplishment! It's one thing to focus on cutting losses, yet quite another to change direction while eliminating losses and producing greater results.

Example – The Right Natural Disposition (attitude)

Think about anything you have a strong interest in, such as a hobby. I love photography, and because of my passion for taking pictures, I've learned a great deal about cameras, lenses, and light.

There is so much to learn, and so many new things happening in photography, it has been a lifelong learning experience. One I enjoy immensely. There's always some innovation in equipment or technique that spurs my interest. The point here is it's hard to get stuck if you have a yearning to continue learning.

What continues to capture your interest, and how much more could you learn about it if you kept asking questions?

The Solution

"You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be." Wayne Dyer (1940-2015)

You may have noticed one question leads to another, which leads to more questions. A good question often does that, especially if it's an area that intrigues you. A good question will open you to new thoughts and understanding, unearthing more to explore.

These new thoughts and greater understanding will lead to even more queries, continuing the cycle. Notice the see-think cycle in the middle of the following graphic. Questions form within this see-think cycle. Your curiosity and disposition (attitude) will determine the strength of your questions, leading you to get unstuck and create what you want.

Powerful questions are crucial to expanding your knowledge base. As you enhance your internal knowledge, you See opportunities you might have otherwise missed. You can then Think thoughtfully to make better choices, Act on them, and Reap results that would not have happened otherwise.

This is the foundation of the S.T.A.R. Approach to life in my book, Uncommon Sense. In a nutshell, it is Seeing in new ways, Thinking new thoughts, taking new Actions, and Reaping new results.

Let's apply the simple technique of the S.T.A.R. Approach to getting unstuck.

Name It (See)

Define where you're stuck using as few words as possible, and if you can do it with one word, wonderful.

Some examples could be your – work, job, school, relationship, finances, spiritual growth, personal growth, finishing your book, etc.

Now let's get specific. Name the exact sticking point. It could be your position, pay, location, company, or a hundred other things in your job. In your work, it could be your performance, creativity, too much stress, being bored, too much travel, the boss being downright mean/bad/nasty, or anything else. Write the answer on a clean sheet of paper in as few words as possible.

Frame It (Think)

Once named, you must become seriously curious about why you're stuck. Now write short, concise answers (bullet points work well) for each of the following questions:

  • What is currently happening to make me feel stuck?
  • How did I get here?
  • What responsibility do I have for being here?
  • What is my attitude?
  • What am I missing?
  • What else?

Claim It (Act)

This is where we move what is happening internally to take action steps externally, starting the creation process (see S.T.A.R. drawing.) Internally your disposition or attitude is critical, as it will propel you externally into action.

Write answers to the following questions:

  • What do I want? (list as many answers as possible to this and each of the following questions.)
  • What do I absolutely need?
  • What does the opposite of being stuck look like?
  • What CAN I do?
  • What are my next steps?
  • What is one thing I can do right now?
  • What is one thing I can do tomorrow?
  • What is one thing I can do this week, next week, this month, next month, this quarter, next quarter, this year, next year? (exhaust this question as fully as you can.)
  • How can I hold myself accountable for making this happen?

Receive It (Reap)

As you take each action, results will undoubtedly follow. If you are thoughtful and diligent, you can make it happen and not just get unstuck but create something much better! Don't forget to celebrate each success. Remember, what you appreciate appreciates!

Final thoughts

Follow the simple process outlined above, and you can get yourself unstuck from practically anything in life. More importantly, imagine what can happen on the other side!

Don't forget the two essentials to asking good questions – curiosity and attitude. Without these as the driving force, even the best questions may fall short of getting you unstuck and creating something new and better in your life.

I challenge you to do the work. Get unstuck. Begin creating what you want in your life! You deserve it!

"If you don't like who you are and where you are, don't worry about it because you're not stuck either with who you are or where you are. You can grow. You can change. You can be more than you are." Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local# news# regional# richmond# Miami

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2675 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Be Decisive

Do you ever get stuck trying to make a decision? Why can some people be so decisive while the rest of us are still trying to figure it out? Imagine being able to quickly make great decisions at work and home. Let's look at how you can develop the crucial skill of decisiveness in your life.

Read full story

Make Them Change

Have you ever tried to "make" another person change? It's not an easy thing to do, is it? Yet there is a way to make other people change. Let's look at this secret that helps you change others.

Read full story

Toughen Up

Like many young men around 1970, I won the lottery. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of lottery where you win money! No, I "won" the Vietnam era draft lottery with a number so low there was little choice for someone like me but to join the military. Knowing my number was up, I went to a recruiter and signed up right before graduating from high school. A couple of months later, off I went!

Read full story

Reclaiming Time

Imagine adding more time to your day. More time to do your work and more time to live your life! The benefits of even a small increase in your available time can make life so much better.

Read full story

Your Influence

Are you aware of the tremendous power available to you to influence others and be influenced by them? Have you ever considered who you influence each day? How about those who influence you?

Read full story

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

Powerful Questions

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Squeeze More From Life

How would you like a straightforward way to squeeze the most out of your life? A simple unnoticed pattern exists everywhere, and you use it often without realizing it. Anytime you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path, you go through the same process. This process also applies to creating tangible items, such as a table, a painting, or a house. Let's look at how you can use it for something far more important than any object, your life.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The Best Friend

What makes someone a best friend? For most of us, it is someone we can trust, who does not judge us, accepts us for who we are, and genuinely cares for our good. Who doesn't want a friend like that?

Read full story
1 comments

Overcome Doubt

It is no mystery to most of us that our beliefs can give us strength or take it away. I have three quick questions for you:. Have you ever tackled the beliefs that steal your strength?

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy