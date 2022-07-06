Powerful Questions

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSQyo_0gWJrdtq00
Photo by Emily Morter on Unsplash

One trait you will find to be common in every great leader is the ability to ask powerful questions. Curiosity and questioning stand at the foundation of learning. Questions lead to knowledge, understanding, and increased awareness, without which no one can lead effectively.

When you turn questions to yourself, you can gain knowledge and awareness about your very being. You see more of who you are and better understand what makes you tick. Understanding yourself is another prerequisite to leading effectively.

Let's look at what it takes to create powerful questions.

The importance of questions

"In the presence of the question, the mind thinks again." Nancy Kline, Time to Think

Did you know that responding to questions urges your brain to grow new cells (neurogenesis), regardless of age? Your mind is wonderfully complex and doesn't take kindly to being told what to do, but questions are a different matter! In her book Time to Think, Nancy Kline stated:

"The mind resists commands and responds to questions." Nancy Kline, Time to Think

The benefit of asking questions to yourself and about your world often increases your understanding of who you are and how things around you work. This can only enhance your life. If you don't ask questions about yourself, you're leading an unexamined life.

"The unexamined life is not worth living." Socrates (470-399 BC)

While harsh, there is an element of truth to that statement. Think about this: The quality of a question determines the quality of your thoughts. Your thoughts, in turn, determine what you learn, affecting your growth as a person and leader. Or, put another way, the more powerful the question, the greater the potential to expand your understanding. So how do you ask more powerful questions? Following are some rules of thumb:

Types of questions

The least powerful questions are closed-ended and result in a simple answer like yes or no. They can also ask you to make a choice—such as, which is better, this or that?

Low-power questions generally create short, defined answers and often lead the person to react or provide a minimal response. They can be great for narrowing down and obtaining more succinct answers; however, they can miss valuable information in the deeper layers of truth.

Powerful questions lead to more profound insight and reflection. They can also bring answers that supply flavor and richness by getting us to think more deeply by looking inside ourselves.

It is only a little more challenging to ask a powerful question, but the effort can pay huge dividends. Being willing to phrase and consider powerful questions will help you learn and grow by enhancing your perspectives.

The most powerful questions ask why? I advise you to use "why" questions carefully. When asking someone a "why" question, you ask for their motive, which can seem judgmental.

I encourage you to ask yourself, "Why did you do that?" about something to help probe your underlying assumptions. Yet ask that of someone else, and you're putting that person on the spot in a way that can be most uncomfortable!

It is often best to rephrase "why" questions as "how" or "what" questions. In place of "Why did you do that?" ask, "What happened?" or "How did you come to that decision?" Because these new questions deal with specifics instead of motives, people are likely to feel less challenged and answer them more openly.

While a "why" question helps us look inward, when directed at others, pay attention to your intent by asking, "Why am I asking this question? What do I need to know? Can I ask this question to get information without seeming judgmental?"

Exercise 1

Try this effective exercise to understand yourself better: ask yourself the same question using "why" multiple times. For example, "Why did I do it?" Or perhaps, "Why haven't I done it yet?" After your first answer to the question, ask it again — "why?" Then ask "why" repeatedly until you have mined all that can be said. I try to ask myself "why" at least six times to dig deep. It will astound you how much deeper you can go doing this and how many layers you can unravel.

Reference chart

Following is a quick reference chart showing questions and their relative strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xopDK_0gWJrdtq00
By Author

While all types of questions are important, it is helpful to start with more probing questions to expand your understanding. You can then follow with lower power questions to fill in specifics. For example, let's take an inquiry about someone's life: "What do you want?"

You could add more to that question, but the shorter the question, the richer the answer. If you ask, "What do you want in life?" or "How do you want to start living?" you will get different answers.

You will likely receive a short answer if you ask a similar question using who, where, when, or which. This short answer will not aid expansion on the subject. It is also unlikely to fuel your curiosity as much as using a what or how question. However, if more specifics are needed, ask lower power questions.

Example

Answer the following questions for yourself to see how the answers differ. This time let's use the subject of your job.

  • Where do I want to work?
  • When do I want to work?
  • Who do I want to work with?
  • Which organization do I want to work for?
  • Do I prefer to work for myself or run my own business?

Each of these would likely produce a short response. Instead of asking such low power questions, ask the following:

  • What do I want from my work?
  • How can I get more from my job?
  • What does success look like at work?

Remember: The least powerful questions provide the least information, such as yes, no, the location, a name, etc.

Since asking questions is critical to growth, let's recap and go a little deeper into each type of question.

Low-power questions start with where, which, when, who, do, will, or can and will most likely provide limited information.

Powerful questions usually start with how or what and give deeper insight into the situation at hand. These questions require the answerer to think.

It's important to ask powerful questions of yourself because they lead to introspection and reflection and expand your mind.

Going deeper

Powerful questions are equally important in speaking to others. Instead of asking simple questions like, "Do you like this?" ask, "What do you like about this?" Instead of asking, "Where do you come from?" ask, "What made you decide to move here?" The latter questions will provide more insight into the person because they must dig deeper to answer them.

Returning to our example of asking someone about work, interviewers often ask, "Why do you want to work here?" The question can sound judgmental if you emphasize "here" rather than "why."

To adjust the tone, you can ask a broader question, such as "Why is work important to you?" How you phrase the question is essential, and where you place the inflection with your voice can change the meaning.

Exercise 2

As a little exercise, ask "Why would you want to work here?" to someone for their input. Put a stronger emphasis on different words in the sentence. Have them record how it makes them feel (being criticized, judged, neutral, or other?) Try it now, stressing the bolded word in each question below:

Why would you want to work here?

Why would you want to work here?

Why would you want to work here?

Why would you want to work here?

"Why" questions can be like using a sledgehammer to drive a tack because of their potential critical or judgmental nature. Depending on the situation, a why question can even shut down a person.

When we feel judged—especially when asked something we don't yet have an answer for —our emotional reaction can affect our reasoning ability. When asked the wrong "why" question, we can enter a fight, freeze, or flight mode.

For this reason, using "why" to start a question is often avoided in professions such as coaching. As a coach, we wish to expand, not contract, thinking.

You only need to remember that "why" questions are powerful, so use them in a way that is helpful, not harmful. And don't forget if you cannot ask a why question without judgment or sounding critical, it's best to avoid it unless that is your intent.

A secret

Want to know a little secret you can use to make your questions as powerful as possible? Develop a deep, genuine interest in whatever the topic is and in the person to whom you are asking a question. The more curious you are about something, the greater the potential to develop better and more powerful questions.

Like many things you do, learning to ask powerful questions is a skill. Genuine curiosity will help you grow in the skill and enjoy developing it. Without sincere interest, there is little incentive to endure the discomfort that sometimes accompanies asking questions that can change your or another person's life.

Final thoughts

Questions help you prepare for learning, growth, and decisions about your next steps. The more prepared you are, the more opportunities you see. As a wise philosopher said millennia ago:

"Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." Seneca (4 BC – 65 AD)

The more you prepare, the more likely you'll get "lucky" when an opportunity comes along. While you may appear lucky to others, your achievements have certainly come from the hard work of preparing yourself well before the opportunity became available.

It all begins with asking the right questions to help you think new thoughts to produce new actions that provide new outcomes.

Work on asking yourself powerful questions. I assure you; the rewards will be great! As the president and founder of the Inquiry Institute once stated:

"Change your questions, change your life!" Merilee Adams, Ph.D. (1945-present)

To become a leader at the highest levels of business and society, I challenge you to be more conscious and deliberate with the questions you ask! It will change your life as well as those with whom you interact!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# current# recent# questions# local# news

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2682 followers

More from Bill Abbate

What to Do?

Do you ever worry about what you can't do? Such thoughts invariably arise in us at times. For some of us, they come too often, surfacing as a form of self-doubt. Why do we have such doubts about ourselves, and what can we do about them? Let's take a look!

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

Want to know a secret for enhancing what you see in life? It involves more than eyesight and more than your mind. It involves those things called emotions, otherwise known as "heart." Yes, there is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. Let's explore!

Read full story

Opening Doors

I love quotes! Over the years, I have collected thousands. Early on, I wrote them on scraps of paper, 3x5 cards, the back of business cards, in numerous notebooks, daily planners, and journals. It brings joy to look through them and reflect on when they first captured my attention.

Read full story

A Meaningful Life

Are you a bottom-line kind of person, or do you prefer the more circuitous route when making a decision? A thought came to me recently that made me question my life. As a bottom-line driven businessman for many years before retiring, I began to ask, “What is the bottom line of my life?” Have you ever considered such a question?

Read full story

Why I Love Writing

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating. The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

Making a Habit

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!. Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Squeeze More From Life

How would you like a straightforward way to squeeze the most out of your life? A simple unnoticed pattern exists everywhere, and you use it often without realizing it. Anytime you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path, you go through the same process. This process also applies to creating tangible items, such as a table, a painting, or a house. Let's look at how you can use it for something far more important than any object, your life.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The Best Friend

What makes someone a best friend? For most of us, it is someone we can trust, who does not judge us, accepts us for who we are, and genuinely cares for our good. Who doesn't want a friend like that?

Read full story
1 comments

Overcome Doubt

It is no mystery to most of us that our beliefs can give us strength or take it away. I have three quick questions for you:. Have you ever tackled the beliefs that steal your strength?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - Gain More Freedom

Can you imagine a life without freedom? It is difficult for those in a reasonably free country like America to do so, but are you truly free? True freedom goes beyond countries and governments, coming from within. Why do we allow others and other things to steal our freedom? We can stop these thieves with a little knowledge. Let's look at what you can do to create more freedom in your life.

Read full story
3 comments

What is Happiness?

Want to know the secret to happiness? It is not as difficult to find as you may think. Unbeknownst to many of us, we carry the secret with us all the time. We only need the key to unlock it to make it a reality.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion - The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize inside you is something that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to know more about this something, which is an influential part of yourself. Even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Opinion - The Best Decisions

You have heard it said many times, don't react when you make a decision. While it is true that you will be better off responding rather than reacting, is this the best way to make decisions? No, there is a better way! To take your decision-making to the next level, get ready to learn a simple method that can significantly improve your decision-making abilities.

Read full story

Opinion - Seeing the Unseen

How you develop as an adult and continue to progress is one of life's most important things. Are you aware of the essential truths that allow you to grow? These truths are easily overlooked but necessary to understand if you wish to live a worthwhile life. I believe we must not neglect the dictum given by Socrates more than two millennia ago:

Read full story

Opinion - Change the Game

Life is so unpredictable. Or is it? Is there something you can do to make it more predictable? Some equate life to being like a game of chess. Many play "at" one game throughout their entire life, while others choose to play "in" more than one.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy