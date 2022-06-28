Why I Love Writing

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs2re_0gOevWX000
Image by expresswriters from Pixabay

Here Comes the Reaper! No, I'm not talking about the Grim Reaper. I'm talking about you. The one who has the most to gain. The one who can reap the most by creating.

The more you apply the mindset of creating to your life, the more you will create and the more you will reap. Take writing, for example. When we sit down to write, are we not creating? Of course, we are.

What can you gain?

Once you publish your written creation, you have positioned yourself for gain. But what will you gain? If you are interested in money, you can gain that. Other possibilities include gaining recognition, respect, acceptance, acknowledgment, accolades, awards, friends, or followers. And what about the knowledge, wisdom, understanding, and clarity you get along the way?

What do you wish to gain from what you create? I'd love to read your thoughts in the comment section below.

The process of creating

Creating is a simple process. Following through on it is a different matter. Sure, you can sit down and write a 500-word article with little effort, but unless you think deeply and pore over your words, write and rewrite to perfect it, what you produce may not have much value. Yet when you create a work of great value, oh wow! What an incredible feeling of accomplishment!

This brings us to the widespread and straightforward pattern of creating in life. I noticed it some years back and subsequently wrote my bestselling book, Uncommon Sense, on this pattern. The book was the first to use the acronym S.T.A.R. (see, think, act, reap) for creating.

When you finally uncover (see) a need, give it deep thought to understand it (think), undertake the appropriate action (act), you ultimately receive (reap) a reward. Can creating be that simple? YES!

To create anything of real value requires putting your hand to the plow. The more you invest in creating something that helps others, the greater the reward can be. As with investing in anything of value, it can eventually earn a great return.

What will you create?

Have you ever stopped to consider what you might create in the future? Most of us haven't. Take a minute to think about that question. Can you see one, two, ten, twenty, or more creations? If you are a writer, you can produce hundreds or thousands of creations if you wish. Many of us have and continue to do so!

By opening your eyes and thinking about what you might create, you will see more potential for creating than you have ever dreamed. Sadly, many who work with words do not realize they are creators in the truest sense. They create with every word they write!

Think of the legacy of so many writers from the past. Thousands have left their treasure to help us think, grow, and mature to become better people. Why not join them?

Imagine the legacy you can create! Those words from your heart and mind can live far beyond you. They can touch people's hearts and minds far into the future. Imagine the people you may help because of your writing. It's very inspiring, isn't it?

Creating good in the world

I challenge you to go forth and create! See the bright future for your creations unfolding before you. See them in your mind and heart and in the words you write.

I recommend you do one thing after each creation, no matter how small it is – pause, look at it, and appreciate it! This creation came from you, from your thoughts, from your heart! LOVE IT! Like anything you love, don't hold it too tight.

Release it – put it forth into the world! The eagle pushes its eaglet out of the nest high above the ground, setting it on its flight to freedom. You can similarly release your children (writing) into the world for their freedom. Give to the world because of your love for your creation. Complete selflessness! Then, step back, look at, and appreciate what you have created. Let it inspire and fuel your creativity for your next creation.

“The deepest principle in human nature is the craving to be appreciated.” William James 1842-1910)

Final thoughts

I leave you with these foundational truths:

"What you appreciate appreciates."

And its opposite:

"What you do not appreciate, or fail to appreciate, depreciates."

Learn the lesson in these truths, and they will change your life forever.

To live a rich and fulfilling life, apply the principle of appreciation to your marriage, family, the work you do, and anything else you value. Those who take the truth of what appreciation creates in life derive value that continually increases! Why not join us and appreciate all you create, and extend this appreciation to everyone you love and life itself. Appreciation makes life worth living!

“Make it a habit to tell people thank you. To express your appreciation, sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return. Truly appreciate those around you, and you'll soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate life, and you'll find that you have more of it.” Ralph Marston (1907-1967)

