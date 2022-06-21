Making a Habit

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKkAd_0gHWwoQo00
Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash

Habits. You wish you could get rid of some, and you cannot live without others. Good habits and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and the coin is you!

Habits give you power, and take it away. They help you achieve goals and steal them from you. Habits give you freedom or make you a prisoner. They are one of those things you can't live with and can't live without at times.

“Habit is either the best of servants or the worst of masters.” Nathanael Emmons (1745-1840)

How habits affect your life

Habits have a great number of attributes; some good, some bad, some ugly. They are a significant part of life and living. Seeing and understanding habits can be the beginning of reshaping your life. Ignore them at your peril!

Here's the crux of habits – they control you, and you can take it back if you are up to it. You gain the greatest power over them when you can name them individually, recognizing what they control. You can allow them to remain on autopilot or modify or stop them completely.

A large portion of your life is on autopilot. Habits are so automatic they control about 40% to 95% of your actions each day. That can be good or lead to disaster, depending on the habit.

The making of a habit

A habit is simply a cycle called the habit loop. The habit loop consists of a:

  • Cue
  • Routine
  • Reward

The cue acts as a trigger, starting the routine. When the routine is complete, you receive a result or reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4UpY_0gHWwoQo00
By Author

The benefit of naming your habits

By simply naming a habit, it becomes a visible object. Seeing it and naming it allows you to understand what lies beneath it. When you reach the point where you know why and how you developed the habit, you can work on changing it.

Before discussing how to change a habit, let's look at two basic types of habits: good or helpful and bad or harmful. Good habits throughout each day can include things like:

  • Working out (health habit)
  • Showering (cleanliness habit)
  • Eating a healthy breakfast (nutritious habit)
  • Driving to work (discipline habit)
  • Checking email without getting lost in it (email habit)
  • Dressing for work (looking good habit)
  • Maintaining a reasonable schedule (timeliness habit)
  • Taking regular breaks (R&R habit)
  • Heading home at a decent hour (discipline habit)
  • Eating with the family each evening (family habit)
  • Reading each day (personal growth habit)
  • Turning into bed about the same time each night and getting sufficient sleep (sleeping habit)

Notice the name I chose next to each in parentheses. Naming each habit helps me stay aware of them as I am always trying to improve my best habits when possible. Habits such as these may occur every weekday, week in and week out, month after month, year after year. Within each habit can be nested other habits. For example, when you eat, you can make a habit of chewing your food well, drinking plenty of fluids, and helping with the dishes. Or, while heading home in the evening, you can develop a habit of listening to soothing music (instead of a talk show that only winds you up.)

While some habits serve you well, what about those that do not? They could be things like:

  • Nail-biting (nervousness habit)
  • Being pessimistic when you arrive at work each day (lousy attitude habit)
  • Watching the news and worrying about things you cannot control (negativity habit)
  • Overusing slang (unprofessional speaking habit)
  • Smoking cigarettes (killing myself slowly habit)
  • Ignoring the nutritional value of food (sloppy eating habit)
  • Snacking while watching TV (gaining weight habit)
  • Eating everything put before you (starving kid habit)
  • Having a high-calorie soda at lunch every day (sugar habit)
  • Gossiping (sin habit)
  • Procrastinating on various decisions (stalling habit)
  • Taking things people say too seriously (taking things too personal habit)

And on and on and on they go. Again, notice I named each habit to make them real so I can more fully recognize their effect on me.

The list of helpful and harmful habits is practically endless and unique to each of us. Why not make similar lists of each of your helpful and harmful habits. Be sure to name each, making them recognizable and memorable, which gives you power over them.

Changing a habit

“Good habits are the key to all success. Bad habits are the unlocked door to failure.” Og Mandino (1923-1996)

You want to keep good habits that support your life in the right way, but how can you change a bad habit?

While simple to explain, it can be challenging to do. By naming the habit, you bring it to the forefront of your mind when you speak its name. The best technique to change any habit is to interrupt the habit loop. For example, say you are committed to losing weight and have a habit of ignoring basic nutritional values in food. You determined sugar and fat are the dietary components to watch. Give the habit a provocative name like "Ignorant."

Every time you decide to snack or eat a meal and have no idea how much sugar and fat you are about to consume, speak the name "ignorant." By saying the habit name, you interrupt the cue (the hunger trigger in this case.) Interrupting the habit allows you to insert something in its place, thereby changing the loop. As you continue to practice this, you can eventually supplant the original habit with a new one. As with anything in life, this only works if you are serious about change. Note that you can interrupt a habit in any part of the loop with similar results.

I used to love to snack on junk food while watching Netflix. When I started snacking on something unhealthy, I would say to myself, "I do not want this habit of ignorance in my life!" Then I would stop and grab a carrot or stalk of celery (no peanut butter!). Over a short period, I broke the routine of eating unhealthy snacks while binging on Netflix. Eventually, I no longer craved a bad snack, yet I continued to snack while watching Netflix.

Netflix was the next habit I attacked using this method. I named it my "time-sucker habit." When I fall into watching Netflix too often, I remember the name and speak it – "time-sucker" and find something more productive to do.

I have now trained myself to be less casual about wasting time binging on Netflix. In its place, I started a new habit I named "reading." By replacing "time-sucker" over time with "reading," I overcame my excessive Netflix habit, forming what I consider a much healthier use of my time.

You can also use this tactic by interrupting the routine or reward part of the habit loop by attacking it to modify, change, or stop the habit in the same way.

If you attack one part of a loop and it doesn't work, switch to another part of the loop. Experimenting will help you gain firsthand experience. You can even have some fun and make it a game, especially if you are the competitive type! There is no tougher competition than yourself!

Final thoughts

The bottom line of habits is after you name and interrupt the habit, the success you find will depend on your intent and commitment. If your intent and commitment are strong, you will do well. If you have little or no intention of changing and are unwilling to commit, why bother?

Why are intent and commitment important? Together they create discipline! Remember this simple formula to help you in life:

Intent + Commitment = Discipline

When you have a strong enough intent and are fully committed, you will find the discipline to do the work. As a wise man once said:

"We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons." Jim Rohn 1930-2009)

And don't forget to replace the bad habit with something good whenever possible. If you want to build the best possible life, understand your habits and make them work for you. If you care about your life and those you love, reduce your time on autopilot with habits that poorly serve you.

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." Aristotle (384-322 BC)

Invest time in yourself to examine your habits. Make a list of as many good and bad habits as you can. Get someone to help you with this and, at the same time, help them with theirs. By the time you finish, you will know yourself far better, especially the hidden parts.

It's always worthwhile to get to know yourself better, don't you think? Why not give it a try? Use your journal to record your habits and those you are working on. Over time you may find you have made great strides and will have turned the power of habits to your advantage!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life# popular# news# relevant# current

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2690 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Lakeland, FL

The Best Relationships

What would life be like without great relationships? Not so great! Good relationships are vital to living a good life. Those who know me well often hear me say, "relationships are life!" I will never forget driving on the parkway in Lakeland, Florida, when the thought arose from the depths of my heart. I was in my 40s, and it was a time of awakening. This thought prepared me for one of the most challenging times in my life.

Read full story

A Title is Only a Title

As we mature, we often experience more and see more in life. As we continue to grow, we think in new and different ways. The more active we are, the more we experience, and the more our world and thoughts expand, helping us see new things and think in new ways. What can we do to foster this growth and ability to develop our minds further? Plenty!

Read full story

What is Selling?

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Do you think of a guy selling used cars, timeshares, or someone hawking an off-the-wall product? Better yet, have you ever considered a career in sales or wondered what it would be like to be a salesperson? What if I told you that you already have a sales career and are selling every day? Don't believe it? Let's look at the world of sales and what it entails.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion - See Life in a New Way

Have you ever experienced a complete change of mind about something? Most of us experience this at different times in our lives. It often comes from gaining a new perspective, which can be invaluable for our growth as a person and a compassionate human being.

Read full story
1 comments

Squeeze More From Life

How would you like a straightforward way to squeeze the most out of your life? A simple unnoticed pattern exists everywhere, and you use it often without realizing it. Anytime you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path, you go through the same process. This process also applies to creating tangible items, such as a table, a painting, or a house. Let's look at how you can use it for something far more important than any object, your life.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The Best Friend

What makes someone a best friend? For most of us, it is someone we can trust, who does not judge us, accepts us for who we are, and genuinely cares for our good. Who doesn't want a friend like that?

Read full story
1 comments

Overcome Doubt

It is no mystery to most of us that our beliefs can give us strength or take it away. I have three quick questions for you:. Have you ever tackled the beliefs that steal your strength?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion - Gain More Freedom

Can you imagine a life without freedom? It is difficult for those in a reasonably free country like America to do so, but are you truly free? True freedom goes beyond countries and governments, coming from within. Why do we allow others and other things to steal our freedom? We can stop these thieves with a little knowledge. Let's look at what you can do to create more freedom in your life.

Read full story
3 comments

What is Happiness?

Want to know the secret to happiness? It is not as difficult to find as you may think. Unbeknownst to many of us, we carry the secret with us all the time. We only need the key to unlock it to make it a reality.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion - The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize inside you is something that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to know more about this something, which is an influential part of yourself. Even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Opinion - The Best Decisions

You have heard it said many times, don't react when you make a decision. While it is true that you will be better off responding rather than reacting, is this the best way to make decisions? No, there is a better way! To take your decision-making to the next level, get ready to learn a simple method that can significantly improve your decision-making abilities.

Read full story

Opinion - Seeing the Unseen

How you develop as an adult and continue to progress is one of life's most important things. Are you aware of the essential truths that allow you to grow? These truths are easily overlooked but necessary to understand if you wish to live a worthwhile life. I believe we must not neglect the dictum given by Socrates more than two millennia ago:

Read full story

Opinion - Change the Game

Life is so unpredictable. Or is it? Is there something you can do to make it more predictable? Some equate life to being like a game of chess. Many play "at" one game throughout their entire life, while others choose to play "in" more than one.

Read full story

A New Frame of Life

When many of us hear the word philosophy, we think of some highbrow person, occasionally someone in the present, but more often someone from the past. Have you ever considered you have a personal philosophy? Are you aware everyone does? Let's explore this topic to learn more.

Read full story

James Allen on Creating

You can save an enormous amount of time and difficulty by learning the lessons of those who came before you. These lessons are usually words someone crafted, full of insight and wisdom, that influenced countless people's thinking. They most often do this through their writing and books. Such a person was one of the first motivational writers, an Englishman who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Read full story

Recreating Life

Can a single quote change your life? If ever there were a quick and easy way to initiate change, there is little doubt a meaningful and impactful quote could inspire it. Finding the right words at the right time can happen in an instant and produce change as nothing else can. Why is this, you ask? Because you will suddenly see something in a new and different way or see what you have never seen before.

Read full story

An Idea for Now

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.

Read full story
1 comments

Work on Your Life

Many years ago, Michael Gerber, famously known for his book The E Myth, introduced a concept I had never heard before. Gerber’s ideas changed my life and career radically and permanently.

Read full story

Dealing With Tension

What comes to mind when you hear the word "tension"? Does it make you think of stress, conflict, strain, disagreement, or something similar? While these are things we do not look forward to in life, there is another side of tension, a good side, without which we would not exist!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy