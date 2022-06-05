Richmond, VA

The Best Friend

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3zKM_0g0msFtL00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

What makes someone a best friend? For most of us, it is someone we can trust, who does not judge us, accepts us for who we are, and genuinely cares for our good. Who doesn't want a friend like that?

The Oxford Languages dictionary is straightforward in its definition of best friend:

"a person's closest friend."

I also love what one of America's business magnates said:

"My best friend brings out the best in me." Henry Ford (1863-1947)

Have you ever thought about making friends with yourself? Why not? After all, who cares more about you than you?

Finding your best friend

Imagine having a friend who pays attention to you. Your friend recognizes your self-critical and overprotective voices - those that try to protect you when you don't need or want to be protected. This friend names them and calls them out, putting them in their place.

Your friend also sees those things that build you up, such as self-confidence, a positive attitude, the "I can do this" part of your being. Your friend calls them by name and inspires and encourages you to move forward.

When this friend hears you say to yourself, "I can't do that," or "what if I fail?" they help you see it for what it is. They point out this "stinkin thinkin" and motivate and inspire you to do what you want anyway.

Wouldn't that be a great friend, perhaps your best friend? What if this friend was with you all the time, bringing out the best in you? Wouldn't you love a friend like that?

Well, you already have this friend! It is the part of you that can "see" the best in you. It is the part of you that knows you are competent and can achieve practically anything you set your mind to. It is the part of you that cares for and loves you. Your best friend is you!

"Know that you are your greatest enemy, but also your greatest friend." Jeremy Taylor (1613-1677)

I challenge you to befriend yourself. Imagine stifling the negative voices, putting self-limiting beliefs in their place, encouragement to push through fear and follow your heart. All you must do is be aware. Let this friend help you. Listen to what it has to say.

The choice is yours. You can become your own best friend, encouraging and inspiring yourself. Or you can continue down the other path of life, remaining blind and never recognizing this part of yourself, allowing or listening to the voices that slow you down or stop you dead in your tracks. Which do you prefer?

"No man is such a conqueror, as the one that has defeated himself." Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1877)

Gratitude and appreciation

How can you develop this best friend and its internal voice of encouragement? Learn to express gratitude and appreciation. Imagine the changes in your very being when you become thankful for what you accomplish each day.

"Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for." Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)

Stop for a moment and think about an accomplishment in your life. Choose anything that gives you that feeling of being proud, though not in a boastful, prideful way.

One such accomplishment I experienced was leaving the corporate world, going back to school, and becoming a leadership coach before retiring. I am so thankful for how much pleasure and joy this accomplishment added to my life. Because I am grateful for and appreciate other people, I continue reaping the benefits of what I learned and now volunteer my time to serve fellow believers.

Think of an accomplishment that makes you feel this way. It doesn't have to be a significant achievement. If you survived a difficult period of life, you have done something great and should be proud. Think about the good this triumph brought into your life and how it has benefited you and others. Begin to do this for everything you achieve, no matter how small, and watch yourself grow!

Never forget the power of appreciation. Whenever you value something, stop to think about it and appreciate it. The more you appreciate it, the more value it will have in your eyes and the more value it brings. Whether it's your spouse, job, friends, where you live, or anything else, appreciate it! As the old saying says so well:

"What you appreciate appreciates."

And remember, the inverse is also true - what you do not appreciate depreciates. Better to appreciate than not!

Final thoughts

As you continue to grow in knowing yourself, you will reap great rewards. Accept these rewards without condemnation and with joy. Being grateful for and appreciating your achievements will put you on a different path than those who give little or no thought to taking to heart their accomplishments.

Always steer clear of appreciating yourself in a prideful or selfish way. Just be genuinely thankful for what you have done and for the dreams you hope to accomplish. If it becomes all about you and you alone, you are already lost. That is the height of immaturity, and you want to be a mature, responsible adult, do you not? Yet when you sincerely and humbly appreciate what you have already done, you open the door to achieving so much more!

Gather all the good things in your life with a heart of thankfulness and giving by serving others. Gratefulness and appreciation will help you move away from selfishness and live a selfless life. This is the life that keeps on giving and keeps on living!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# current# content# local# national# relevant

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2653 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Overcome Doubt

It is no mystery to most of us that our beliefs can give us strength or take it away. I have three quick questions for you:. Have you ever tackled the beliefs that steal your strength?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion - Gain More Freedom

Can you imagine a life without freedom? It is difficult for those in a reasonably free country like America to do so, but are you truly free? True freedom goes beyond countries and governments, coming from within. Why do we allow others and other things to steal our freedom? We can stop these thieves with a little knowledge. Let's look at what you can do to create more freedom in your life.

Read full story
3 comments

What is Happiness?

Want to know the secret to happiness? It is not as difficult to find as you may think. Unbeknownst to many of us, we carry the secret with us all the time. We only need the key to unlock it to make it a reality.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion - The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize inside you is something that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to know more about this something, which is an influential part of yourself. Even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Opinion - The Best Decisions

You have heard it said many times, don't react when you make a decision. While it is true that you will be better off responding rather than reacting, is this the best way to make decisions? No, there is a better way! To take your decision-making to the next level, get ready to learn a simple method that can significantly improve your decision-making abilities.

Read full story

Opinion - Seeing the Unseen

How you develop as an adult and continue to progress is one of life's most important things. Are you aware of the essential truths that allow you to grow? These truths are easily overlooked but necessary to understand if you wish to live a worthwhile life. I believe we must not neglect the dictum given by Socrates more than two millennia ago:

Read full story

Opinion - Change the Game

Life is so unpredictable. Or is it? Is there something you can do to make it more predictable? Some equate life to being like a game of chess. Many play "at" one game throughout their entire life, while others choose to play "in" more than one.

Read full story

A New Frame of Life

When many of us hear the word philosophy, we think of some highbrow person, occasionally someone in the present, but more often someone from the past. Have you ever considered you have a personal philosophy? Are you aware everyone does? Let's explore this topic to learn more.

Read full story

James Allen on Creating

You can save an enormous amount of time and difficulty by learning the lessons of those who came before you. These lessons are usually words someone crafted, full of insight and wisdom, that influenced countless people's thinking. They most often do this through their writing and books. Such a person was one of the first motivational writers, an Englishman who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Read full story

Recreating Life

Can a single quote change your life? If ever there were a quick and easy way to initiate change, there is little doubt a meaningful and impactful quote could inspire it. Finding the right words at the right time can happen in an instant and produce change as nothing else can. Why is this, you ask? Because you will suddenly see something in a new and different way or see what you have never seen before.

Read full story

An Idea for Now

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.

Read full story
1 comments

Work on Your Life

Many years ago, Michael Gerber, famously known for his book The E Myth, introduced a concept I had never heard before. Gerber’s ideas changed my life and career radically and permanently.

Read full story

Dealing With Tension

What comes to mind when you hear the word "tension"? Does it make you think of stress, conflict, strain, disagreement, or something similar? While these are things we do not look forward to in life, there is another side of tension, a good side, without which we would not exist!

Read full story

A New Frame of Mind

It affects everything you think and see. What you create and achieve in your life depends on it. It determines who you are and who you are becoming. Your entire life is controlled and driven by it. What could be so all-encompassing? Read on to find out!

Read full story

What Do You See?

Can you imagine what it would be like to lose even a little of your eyesight? But what about the other kind of sight you possess, your insight? Can you lose it as well?. While you can go to an optometrist for an eye checkup and get a prescription for glasses, contacts, or corrective surgery, there is no equivalent for checking and correcting your insight. Or is there?

Read full story

Job Security

Some years before retiring from a long, productive, and fruitful career, I stumbled onto a secret. This secret can help you remain gainfully employed and well-compensated throughout your career, regardless of where or for whom you work. It is practically foolproof when done correctly.

Read full story

Creating a Life

How often do you take time to appreciate something you have created? Like many of us, you may be unaware of how often you create and take your creations for granted. Have you realized you are a creator? If not, you are in for a treat. If you have, read on to find the secret to creating even more in your life.

Read full story

The Leader in Life

Do you consider yourself a leader? Give some thought to that question. I bet you can come up with at least one person who follows you, even if it is only yourself! But there are always others that look up to you as well. Yes, every adult on the planet is a leader in some respect.

Read full story
1 comments

A Word Diet

Yes, this is a weight loss article, but it is not about losing bodyweight. It is about reducing word weight! That word that can weigh so heavily on us is "but." While this three-letter word is useful as a conjunction for connecting clauses in everyday speaking and writing, we often use it in a way we do not intend. The bad thing is that few of us recognize this little word's impact on everyday life and how it hinders our ability to communicate effectively.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy