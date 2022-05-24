Opinion - Gain More Freedom

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14po1L_0fnfsWfI00
Pexels photo from Pixabay

Can you imagine a life without freedom? It is difficult for those in a reasonably free country like America to do so, but are you truly free? True freedom goes beyond countries and governments, coming from within. Why do we allow others and other things to steal our freedom? We can stop these thieves with a little knowledge. Let's look at what you can do to create more freedom in your life.

Where do you start?

There is a simple solution to gaining and taking back the freedom you deserve. The more you understand what makes you do what you do, the more control you gain over your freedom.

What mainly robs or steals your freedom are certain beliefs you own that also own you. These are called self-limiting beliefs. They are also known, more descriptively, as self-defeating beliefs or self-imposed limitations.

"All too often we're filled with negative and limiting beliefs. We're filled with doubt. We're filled with guilt or with a sense of unworthiness. We have a lot of assumptions about the way the world is that are actually wrong." Jack Canfield (1944-present)

Examining beliefs

What exactly is a self-limiting belief? For our purposes, it is an assumption, a doubt, or a perception that keeps you from achieving something you are capable of doing. In other words, it is a limit you place on yourself, which you can develop the ability to overcome if you desire. This is where coming to know yourself becomes essential.

Everyone has more than one self-limiting belief in their life. If you believe you have no such beliefs, you must be perfect! At least in your own mind, you are. You may as well stop reading, as this article is for the rest of us who live in the land of reality!

Before you can begin working on one of your self-limiting beliefs, you must see or uncover it. Once you uncover it, you can give it some real thought to understand it, examine as many perspectives as possible, and even enlist others to help. Once you have done this, you can undertake actions on the decisions and choices that support what you truly desire. This will change the outcome you receive in the future and can put your life on a completely new trajectory!

Remember, self-limiting beliefs come from inside your mind. They steal your ability to achieve, creating a mental prison from which you must escape. They are likely a part of you that is fearful and trying to protect you somehow.

"You can't escape from a prison until you recognize you are in one. People who have chosen to live within the limits of their old beliefs continue to have the same experiences. It takes effort and commitment to break old patterns." Bob Proctor (1934-2022)

Examples

For me, one such self-limiting belief I overcame was the fear of public speaking. It began when I was just a child. I tripped and almost fell onstage during a school play in the second grade. It was bad enough that I was already uncomfortable being in front of so many people.

As I recall the incident, I remember how embarrassed I was. I can still experience the feeling of how all those people in the audience, including my own family, thought I was a clumsy loser.

Could a voice from when I was seven still influence me into my twenties like that? You bet. Yet that voice was only trying to keep me from further embarrassment. It used fear to protect me from ever feeling like a klutz again.

"If you accept a limiting belief, then it will become a truth for you." Louise Hay (1926-2017)

As I advanced in my career, I was often put on the spot to speak. Eventually, I attended a Dale Carnegie course on public speaking and started to read more about the subject to help overcome my fear. After some time, I could control this false belief that had bound me. Once I learned to speak in front of groups with authority, I gained tremendous freedom and made great strides in my career.

Did I entirely overcome this self-limiting belief? Nope. There is still a tiny remnant that will pop up at times. Yet I see it differently now. When I get a little nervous as I prepare to speak to an audience, that seven-year-old part still wants to protect me from looking like a fool, from failing. But I now know myself well enough that I am sure I can do it. I have done it and have been successful at it many times.

These more mature thoughts tell me I will do a great job. I believe it, and it happens. It is so freeing to have a better grasp of reality. Even if I make a mistake, I know others want me to succeed and not fail. I'm encouraged no matter what happens and can even laugh at myself.

Another real-life incident happened when I was around thirty years old and had taken a job that conflicted with several of my personal values and beliefs. The job paid well, but the stress I was under felt unbearable. I stayed far too long because of doubts about myself and my abilities. The internal conflict was just too great. After a year and a half, out of desperation, I resigned.

There I was with my small family, jobless, a thousand miles from my home state. I started looking for more work, and for a week, nothing appeared.

My self-imposed limitation kept me on that job far too long - worrying about the uncertainty of being able to find another job. The underlying fear was not being able to take care of my family. I was a responsible person, after all.

I failed to notice what the pressures were doing to my relationship with my wife. I completely missed that she fully favored me leaving the position. She had more faith than I did that we would be okay.

Fear is a harsh taskmaster!

I had failed to realize I did a great job for the company and was very capable. I didn't know there were plenty of other opportunities out there. Fear and concern had paralyzed me so badly that I could not clearly see myself or my situation.

After that first week of unemployment, a different part of me woke up. I realized I had risen through the ranks because others believed I had strong skills and capabilities. I shifted my thinking to believe I could do what I set my mind to do. I had already proven that in my life.

Within the following week, I had a job that improved my future, paid better, and presented me with greater growth opportunities! What freedom I gained once I overcame this self-limiting belief that made me fear not finding gainful employment! By overcoming this limiting belief, I received huge dividends during my career. I never worried about changing jobs again!

Finding Freedom

"Freedom cannot be bestowed — it must be achieved." Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915)

Think about a possible self-limiting belief that has held you captive, stealing your freedom. Explore this subject with your spouse or someone close to you. Find one self-limiting belief that is keeping you from something you want. You will experience wonderful freedom from being bound by it when you overcome it.

"We learn our belief systems as very little children, and then we move through life creating experiences to match our beliefs. Look back in your own life and notice how often you have gone through the same experience." Louise Hay (1926-2017)

To get you started, here are a few areas you can explore. Ask yourself, "What self-limiting belief do I have about my ___________"

  • job/career
  • education/school
  • writing
  • marriage
  • children
  • family
  • friends
  • relationship with ________
  • finances
  • savings
  • health
  • eating habits
  • weight
  • workout habits

I'm sure you can think of a few other areas to explore.

Go to work to uncover the origin of the self-limiting belief. You can ask yourself questions such as:

  • What (or who) in my past created this belief?
  • Where did this belief originate?
  • Why do I have this belief?

If none of these help you unearth the root of the belief, keep seeking an answer by coming up with your own questions. The effectiveness of such an exercise is always much greater if you can do it with someone you trust.

Final thoughts

If you really want as much freedom in life as possible, it is well worth searching for and exposing what lies beneath your self-limiting beliefs. You will increase your freedom and accomplish more in life once you expose them. Why not give it a try? You have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Imagine the freedom you can obtain by getting rid of even one self-limiting belief. Your life will become far more enjoyable, and you will enjoy greater success!

"There is one grand lie - that we are limited. The only limits we have are the limits we believe." Wayne Dyer (1940-2015)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life# leadership# self improvement# freedom# know yourself

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2652 followers

More from Bill Abbate

What is Happiness?

Want to know the secret to happiness? It is not as difficult to find as you may think. Unbeknownst to many of us, we carry the secret with us all the time. We only need the key to unlock it to make it a reality.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion - The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize inside you is something that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to know more about this something, which is an influential part of yourself. Even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Opinion - The Best Decisions

You have heard it said many times, don't react when you make a decision. While it is true that you will be better off responding rather than reacting, is this the best way to make decisions? No, there is a better way! To take your decision-making to the next level, get ready to learn a simple method that can significantly improve your decision-making abilities.

Read full story

Opinion - Seeing the Unseen

How you develop as an adult and continue to progress is one of life's most important things. Are you aware of the essential truths that allow you to grow? These truths are easily overlooked but necessary to understand if you wish to live a worthwhile life. I believe we must not neglect the dictum given by Socrates more than two millennia ago:

Read full story

Opinion - Change the Game

Life is so unpredictable. Or is it? Is there something you can do to make it more predictable? Some equate life to being like a game of chess. Many play "at" one game throughout their entire life, while others choose to play "in" more than one.

Read full story

A New Frame of Life

When many of us hear the word philosophy, we think of some highbrow person, occasionally someone in the present, but more often someone from the past. Have you ever considered you have a personal philosophy? Are you aware everyone does? Let's explore this topic to learn more.

Read full story

James Allen on Creating

You can save an enormous amount of time and difficulty by learning the lessons of those who came before you. These lessons are usually words someone crafted, full of insight and wisdom, that influenced countless people's thinking. They most often do this through their writing and books. Such a person was one of the first motivational writers, an Englishman who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Read full story

Recreating Life

Can a single quote change your life? If ever there were a quick and easy way to initiate change, there is little doubt a meaningful and impactful quote could inspire it. Finding the right words at the right time can happen in an instant and produce change as nothing else can. Why is this, you ask? Because you will suddenly see something in a new and different way or see what you have never seen before.

Read full story

An Idea for Now

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.

Read full story
1 comments

Work on Your Life

Many years ago, Michael Gerber, famously known for his book The E Myth, introduced a concept I had never heard before. Gerber’s ideas changed my life and career radically and permanently.

Read full story

Dealing With Tension

What comes to mind when you hear the word "tension"? Does it make you think of stress, conflict, strain, disagreement, or something similar? While these are things we do not look forward to in life, there is another side of tension, a good side, without which we would not exist!

Read full story

A New Frame of Mind

It affects everything you think and see. What you create and achieve in your life depends on it. It determines who you are and who you are becoming. Your entire life is controlled and driven by it. What could be so all-encompassing? Read on to find out!

Read full story

What Do You See?

Can you imagine what it would be like to lose even a little of your eyesight? But what about the other kind of sight you possess, your insight? Can you lose it as well?. While you can go to an optometrist for an eye checkup and get a prescription for glasses, contacts, or corrective surgery, there is no equivalent for checking and correcting your insight. Or is there?

Read full story

Job Security

Some years before retiring from a long, productive, and fruitful career, I stumbled onto a secret. This secret can help you remain gainfully employed and well-compensated throughout your career, regardless of where or for whom you work. It is practically foolproof when done correctly.

Read full story

Creating a Life

How often do you take time to appreciate something you have created? Like many of us, you may be unaware of how often you create and take your creations for granted. Have you realized you are a creator? If not, you are in for a treat. If you have, read on to find the secret to creating even more in your life.

Read full story

The Leader in Life

Do you consider yourself a leader? Give some thought to that question. I bet you can come up with at least one person who follows you, even if it is only yourself! But there are always others that look up to you as well. Yes, every adult on the planet is a leader in some respect.

Read full story
1 comments

A Word Diet

Yes, this is a weight loss article, but it is not about losing bodyweight. It is about reducing word weight! That word that can weigh so heavily on us is "but." While this three-letter word is useful as a conjunction for connecting clauses in everyday speaking and writing, we often use it in a way we do not intend. The bad thing is that few of us recognize this little word's impact on everyday life and how it hinders our ability to communicate effectively.

Read full story

Improve Your Chances

Do you want to learn a secret every successful person knows? The secret is so obvious we often miss it because of how society has conditioned us. Living in a prosperous country like the USA, we take much for granted, expecting certain things to always be available. As we age, we find fewer and fewer of these expectations meet reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Line Up

What comes to mind when you hear the word alignment? Do you think of your car's wheels? If alignment has little meaning other than that, let me introduce you to this life-changing word and its potential to create significant value for you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy