Opinion - Change the Game

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka32M_0fYCqyGE00
Photo by Pixabay

Life is so unpredictable. Or is it? Is there something you can do to make it more predictable? Some equate life to being like a game of chess. Many play "at" one game throughout their entire life, while others choose to play "in" more than one.

Too many people go through life as pawns in their own game. They give little thought to playing and often let others make the moves for them. That is no way to win a chess game or the game of life, and you will surely lose!

Some observe the chessboard and make their moves deliberately. Each move determines the next and the results you get. These people will compete in more than one game in their lifetime, often winning. They continue playing the game until that final checkmate comes.

Mindset

Much of life has to do with mindset. Do you see yourself as someone who can learn, grow, survive failure and defeat, pick yourself up and continue forward as often and as long as it takes? Are you a winner, a victor in life?

Or do you see life as being against you, always giving you the short end of the stick, never allowing you to accomplish anything? It's a constant struggle. Do you say, "If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all"? If this is true for you, you are living a victim's life.

Which would you rather be? A victor or a victim? In the game of life or the game of chess, the decision is yours. You get to choose. What is your choice?

The game of life

Whether playing the game of chess or the game of life, many people play with one of those two mindsets. They are a victor/winner or a victim/loser before they even start.

Some are at a stalemate, and they are soon checkmated and defeated if they even make it that far! They see no moves and give up on making progress. As in the chess game, they do not think far enough in advance to get and stay ahead. They barely keep their head above water. It's just them and life, pushing and pulling, going nowhere. Then they die.

Yet some choose to play the game differently. They see the potential for more than one game of chess in life. If they lose, they start another and another until they win. They want to continue until they checkmate life itself. They refuse to give up until it's completely over. They go through life with energy and enthusiasm, learning and growing continually, living life as fully as possible. When they fail, they pick themselves up and begin making moves on a fresh game of chess and life.

Yes, it's true – even the victor dies at the end. Yet they die trying and not as a hopeless victim. They leave a legacy by what they did with their life. They will continue to live on after death because of who they were and how they affected others.

Control

You do have some control over your final outcome. You get to choose each successive move in this game of life. You understand that life is unpredictable and see this as a challenge and as exciting! You can't wait to see what's around the next corner. You know what a completely predictable life would be like - boring.

Did you know it is said there are "more possible games of chess than there are atoms in the universe"! While this statement is debatable, the point is there's an almost limitless number of moves in the game of chess. Imagine how many more moves are possible in this game of life!

Make your next move

If you desire success, take some wise advice from Brian Tracy:

"Success is predictable." Brian Tracy (1944-present)

You can become one of the lucky ones if you understand this:

"Luck is predictable; the harder you work, the luckier you get." Brian Tracy (1944-present)

You and I are guaranteed in life that no one gets out alive. How you arrive at the end depends on whether you gave up, gave in, or kept pushing forward and kept fighting.

Why not take a chance? Why not take some risks? What do you have to lose? While life can be unpredictable, you can affect and change it to a large degree. It is up to you to make it what you can.

Final thoughts

Develop the right mindset and become a victor, not a victim! Become a warrior and not a worrier. Never give in and never give up. Make your next move from a position of strength and confidence. Regardless of where you are in life now, you have more moves to make. You can even begin the game anew if you wish!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# game# life# victim# inspiration# motivation

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2648 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Opinion - The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize inside you is something that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to know more about this something, which is an influential part of yourself. Even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Opinion - The Best Decisions

You have heard it said many times, don't react when you make a decision. While it is true that you will be better off responding rather than reacting, is this the best way to make decisions? No, there is a better way! To take your decision-making to the next level, get ready to learn a simple method that can significantly improve your decision-making abilities.

Read full story

Opinion - Seeing the Unseen

How you develop as an adult and continue to progress is one of life's most important things. Are you aware of the essential truths that allow you to grow? These truths are easily overlooked but necessary to understand if you wish to live a worthwhile life. I believe we must not neglect the dictum given by Socrates more than two millennia ago:

Read full story

A New Frame of Life

When many of us hear the word philosophy, we think of some highbrow person, occasionally someone in the present, but more often someone from the past. Have you ever considered you have a personal philosophy? Are you aware everyone does? Let's explore this topic to learn more.

Read full story

James Allen on Creating

You can save an enormous amount of time and difficulty by learning the lessons of those who came before you. These lessons are usually words someone crafted, full of insight and wisdom, that influenced countless people's thinking. They most often do this through their writing and books. Such a person was one of the first motivational writers, an Englishman who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Read full story

Recreating Life

Can a single quote change your life? If ever there were a quick and easy way to initiate change, there is little doubt a meaningful and impactful quote could inspire it. Finding the right words at the right time can happen in an instant and produce change as nothing else can. Why is this, you ask? Because you will suddenly see something in a new and different way or see what you have never seen before.

Read full story

An Idea for Now

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.

Read full story
1 comments

Work on Your Life

Many years ago, Michael Gerber, famously known for his book The E Myth, introduced a concept I had never heard before. Gerber’s ideas changed my life and career radically and permanently.

Read full story

Dealing With Tension

What comes to mind when you hear the word "tension"? Does it make you think of stress, conflict, strain, disagreement, or something similar? While these are things we do not look forward to in life, there is another side of tension, a good side, without which we would not exist!

Read full story

A New Frame of Mind

It affects everything you think and see. What you create and achieve in your life depends on it. It determines who you are and who you are becoming. Your entire life is controlled and driven by it. What could be so all-encompassing? Read on to find out!

Read full story

What Do You See?

Can you imagine what it would be like to lose even a little of your eyesight? But what about the other kind of sight you possess, your insight? Can you lose it as well?. While you can go to an optometrist for an eye checkup and get a prescription for glasses, contacts, or corrective surgery, there is no equivalent for checking and correcting your insight. Or is there?

Read full story

Job Security

Some years before retiring from a long, productive, and fruitful career, I stumbled onto a secret. This secret can help you remain gainfully employed and well-compensated throughout your career, regardless of where or for whom you work. It is practically foolproof when done correctly.

Read full story

Creating a Life

How often do you take time to appreciate something you have created? Like many of us, you may be unaware of how often you create and take your creations for granted. Have you realized you are a creator? If not, you are in for a treat. If you have, read on to find the secret to creating even more in your life.

Read full story

The Leader in Life

Do you consider yourself a leader? Give some thought to that question. I bet you can come up with at least one person who follows you, even if it is only yourself! But there are always others that look up to you as well. Yes, every adult on the planet is a leader in some respect.

Read full story
1 comments

A Word Diet

Yes, this is a weight loss article, but it is not about losing bodyweight. It is about reducing word weight! That word that can weigh so heavily on us is "but." While this three-letter word is useful as a conjunction for connecting clauses in everyday speaking and writing, we often use it in a way we do not intend. The bad thing is that few of us recognize this little word's impact on everyday life and how it hinders our ability to communicate effectively.

Read full story

Improve Your Chances

Do you want to learn a secret every successful person knows? The secret is so obvious we often miss it because of how society has conditioned us. Living in a prosperous country like the USA, we take much for granted, expecting certain things to always be available. As we age, we find fewer and fewer of these expectations meet reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Line Up

What comes to mind when you hear the word alignment? Do you think of your car's wheels? If alignment has little meaning other than that, let me introduce you to this life-changing word and its potential to create significant value for you.

Read full story

What’s the Weather Like?

Have you ever noticed how the weather can change indoors? Can it do that, you ask? Yes! It can, and it does. Think of how the atmosphere can change when someone important walks into a room? You can sense the change, can't you? You also experience a different atmosphere in a room when you are alone, with another person, or with a group.

Read full story
5 comments

Little Things

There are times it can help to start small and work your way up to the bigger things in life. While some of these little things can grow large over time, others can remain small but pay big dividends. The words from one of the most epic films of all time continue to ring true:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy