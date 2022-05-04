Recreating Life

Bill Abbate

Can a single quote change your life? If ever there were a quick and easy way to initiate change, there is little doubt a meaningful and impactful quote could inspire it. Finding the right words at the right time can happen in an instant and produce change as nothing else can. Why is this, you ask? Because you will suddenly see something in a new and different way or see what you have never seen before.

I have always loved quotes and have experienced radical change because of them. For this reason, I am sure the right quote can change the direction of your life and easily put you on a better path for your future. I also believe it takes more than one quote to keep you motivated and moving along that path.

I collected quotes and recorded thousands on paper and in files on my computer for years. They are a treasured part of my life. Yet few of us write them down any longer. This is because it is now possible to go online and find every quote ever uttered and many you never knew existed.

How a quote can change your life

I cherish my collection of handwritten quotes and go back to them regularly. There is something special about writing a quote in a journal or on paper. When I read a quote I had handwritten, it often takes me back to when I discovered it. That is hard to do by reading a file on the computer, although I suppose it may be possible.

A powerful quote can move us far beyond what ordinary writing can. Powerful quotes unearth true wisdom and affect us emotionally. They make us think deeply, help us see the hidden, and impact lives in so many ways.

Some quotes seem to live forever and can date back thousands of years. They live on because they contain fundamental truths, which stand forever and cannot be bound by time.

Attitude and psychology

One of my favorite figures in American History is an amazing gentleman, the Harvard psychologist William James. James died in 1910 at the young age of 68 and is often referred to as a leading thinker in the late nineteenth century.

James is commonly called the “Father of American Psychology.” His impact on American thinking has been profound. I recall when I first read the following quote and how it opened my eyes.

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes.” William James (1842-1910)

Personal development

When I started my personal development journey many years ago, this quote helped me realize I have some control over my life. I learned my attitude would determine my life outcome. This awareness, in part, led to me becoming a self-help, self-development junkie.

As I continued to read and study James’ writings, I came across these quotes:

Success or failure depends more upon attitude than upon capacity. Successful men act as though they have accomplished or are enjoying something. Soon it becomes a reality. Act, look, feel successful, conduct yourself accordingly, and you will be amazed at the positive results.” William James (1842-1910)

and

“Man can alter his life by altering his thinking. “ William James (1842-1910)

These quotes helped me become aware I can control my mind, which controls my life. I came to the natural conclusion that I had to change my thinking to change my life, and that change started with my attitude.

Because of William James, my attitude towards many things in life has shifted. As my attitude changed, my relationships, job, career, behaviors, what I did, and who I was becoming also changed. It impacted everything in my life.

While I love reading and learning, if you desire more success in your life, you need look no further than the writings of William James.

“It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome.” William James (1842-1910)

How to Effect Change

Everyone has the power within them to examine their attitude. By carefully examining your attitude, you can find areas of opportunity to make adjustments. If you are like me, you have quite a few areas you can adjust if you wish.

Find one area you can go to work on improving your attitude. It could be your attitude toward your spouse, child or children, friends, colleagues, job, finances, or something as simple as your commute to work. Why not take the initiative to find one area you can work on that can be the beginning of real change in your life.

Final thoughts

As always, I suggest you take the task of finding one thing you can work on seriously and do it with someone you trust. It adds a dose of accountability whenever you involve someone in this type of work, leading to a greater likelihood of success. Help one another take a small step today, and begin to change your lives forever!

I leave you with this final thought:

“Be not afraid of life. Believe that life is worth living, and your belief will help you create the fact.” William James (1842-1910)

Now go - create the life you believe!

