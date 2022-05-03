An Idea for Now

Photo by jae park from Pexels

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.

Discovering the Concept

In the 1990s, while working for a large multinational corporation, I stumbled across an idea that was so simple yet profound that it proved invaluable in a difficult situation. As an internal consultant, HQ tasked me with a turnaround of one of its subsidiaries. The subsidiary company was losing $1.5 million per month, consuming the earnings of more than a $200 million profitable division of the larger corporation. In the overall scheme of things for a company that size, this was by no means a catastrophic situation. Nonetheless, the bleeding had to stop.

The losses were mainly due to the significant capital investment in plant and equipment and the poor sales performance of its new and complex product line. After more than a week of meetings with the senior staff, we came up with what we hoped would be the solution. It primarily involved streamlining sales, marketing, and engineering.

We discovered the main company failures were due to not moving the right products through engineering and production in a timely fashion to meet customer needs. Additionally, there were some significant logistical issues.

There was also the issue that the company was not truly customer-focused. This required a major shift away from the many internal problems to understanding what our customers needed to succeed with this new material.

During our meetings, it became abundantly clear we lacked internal alignment. This led us to discover the one thing that could bring alignment: an easy-to-remember objective everyone in the company could understand and get behind. It was simply:

Right Product - Right Place - Right Time

Together, these three things became a slogan of sorts for the company. Every manager and department did what they had to do to achieve it. It was so successful I started using it elsewhere, including in my own businesses. Perhaps it will apply to the work you do as well.

While you can adapt the following to any business, let's also look at how it can work for a solopreneur.

Right Product

Think about the product or service you offer. Is it the right one? Does the product meet your customer's expectations 100%? Since many reading this article are writers, apply this concept to the writing product you create. You likely produce a particular type or style of writing in a specific genre. Have you taken the time to find out what your readers want?

Having done several company turnarounds during my career, I found one of the common failures in companies is their attempt to please everyone, everywhere, with everything. They were so desperate to sell their primary product they would do things that made no sense in the long run. They are usually just seeking to prove acceptance which can be very costly.

One of the first things we did in each company I worked with was pull in the reins. We started restricting and reserving products for the specific type of business we could serve profitably. We quit jumping through hoops to sell anything we could to anyone. Rather we only served those customers in markets that made sense. To do this, we became highly attuned to who our customer was. Attempting to produce many different products to serve many customers requires far too much manpower and drains available resources.

Having a few dedicated customers who most benefit from your product is far better than trying to serve the masses. Unless you have such a product, that is. Developing the right product for a select group of loyal customers is a great way to build a profitable, ongoing business.

How can you apply this to those for whom you write? By understanding, it is better to serve a hundred or a thousand dedicated readers than a hundred thousand here today gone tomorrow so-called followers.

"All the businesses from the beginning of history have struggled with product development (assuming there is a market, doing the market testing and so on). But now they start with customer development. Get the customer who says, "Yes. I want that. I need it. I wanna use it. I'll pay for it." Brian Tracy (1944-present)

Right Place

Another common issue with too many startups is that they overextend themselves, trying to reach customers too far away to serve effectively and efficiently. While this rule does not apply as much in the digital product marketplace because location can be less relevant, it continues to apply to physical products. It is better to serve those closest to you for many of these products. In such a case, if you cannot develop customers in your backyard, how can you serve the entire country?

Overreach is a common issue for many businesses. This can be true for writers as well. Like the companies I have worked with, we want acceptance of our product and may try to go anywhere and do anything to get it. It becomes logistical suicide, draining resources better used in a more focused area. Other areas will naturally follow when you develop success locally first.

Applying this to our writing when we try to cover broad topics that take us away from those we can best serve is a waste of time and energy. Narrow your market, find acceptance and success in one area, and growth will naturally follow.

"Leaders win through logistics. Vision, sure. Strategy, yes. But when you go to war, you need to have both toilet paper and bullets at the right place at the right time. In other words, you must win through superior logistics." Tom Peters (1942-present)

Right Time

Timing is everything. Without the right product sold in the right place, no amount of time will help you. As we conquered making the right product and focusing on the right place in business, timing became a challenge. Customers wanted shorter production and quicker delivery times than we could handle initially, requiring a considerable revamp of our engineering and production activities. But once these were in order, cutting engineering and production times considerably, sales took off!

This applies to writing as well. The more successful people on platforms such as Medium and YouTube tend to have the right product in the right place (the platform) at the right time (publishing consistently, often several times each week). While I continue refining the product I write, I believe I have found the right place to start on Medium. I have pushed myself to publish daily, which has created a considerable number of views and reads. I now have thousands of followers, many of who have become regular consumers of my writing. While I have more work to do, I am pleased with the results and only see them increasing as I continue to refine my right product, right place, and right time.

"The two most important requirements for major success are: first, being in the right place at the right time, and second, doing something about it." Ray Kroc (1902-1984)

Final thoughts

How can you apply this concept to your work, the product(s) you produce and sell, and perhaps your life?

Give some thought to how you can spend your time most efficiently producing the right product for your customer. Be sure to make this product available in the right place, at the right time, and you will find the reward of success! Give it a try and watch the growth begin!

I would love to hear any comments or remarks you have regarding these ideas! Please leave them below.