Your View of Others

Did you know there are several ways to choose how you see other people? The way you view them will determine the course of your relationship. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of this universal truth that applies to every relationship you have. Let's look at the different views and how they affect us and those in our lives.

A person or an object

There are two fundamental ways to see a person when interacting with them. You can see them as a person (a human being with value and significance) or as an object (a thing that has little value and importance.) When you see someone as an object, you objectify them, making them something less than, or other than, a human being.

According to the Oxford Languages dictionary, the first definition of "objectify" is to

"degrade to the status of a mere object."

You may have heard the term used for some men's view of women. For example, this happens when a person sees someone else as merely an object of lust.

The reality in the world is it is common to objectify others which happens to many people regardless of their sex. When viewing another person as an object, you tend to see them in one of three ways - as an obstacle, a vehicle, or irrelevant. A quick overview of each of these three ways includes viewing someone as:

An obstacle which means you see them as getting in your way, as a barrier to getting what you want, or holding you back from making progress. You may also see them as a challenger, opponent, hindrance, etc.

means you see them as getting in your way, as a barrier to getting what you want, or holding you back from making progress. You may also see them as a challenger, opponent, hindrance, etc. A vehicle in which you only see their value in accomplishing something you want.

in which you only see their value in accomplishing something you want. Irrelevant, which implies they mean nothing to you and devalues their worth as a person.

Let's now go a little deeper into each of these three ways we can view others, and a fourth, proper way to see other people.

Seeing others as obstacles

I recently saw a situation where one man cut off another in traffic. The person who got cut off suddenly became overly aggressive. He started riding the man's bumper, opened his window, shouted some choice words, finally sticking his hand out of the window flipping him the finger.

How do you think the man viewed the person who cut him off? Although neither man knew the other, the angry man's emotions became hijacked, causing him to lose his temper. He likely saw the man who cut him off as an obstacle since he was a threat to something he wanted (not to be cut off).

In another instance, I knew a person at work who was jealous of a colleague as they were competing for the same promotion. This person constantly talked the other man down behind his back and took jabs at him in meetings whenever he had a chance.

How do you think he saw his colleague? Knowing the two people personally, it was most apparent that the man doing the backstabbing and cutting down saw his colleague as an obstacle. Guess who got the promotion? Yes, the other man, not the jealous one.

Seeing others as vehicles

A common occurrence of seeing people as a vehicle is when you view someone as just another tool in your belt. Useful but not significant as a person. I have seen bosses speak down to employees demeaningly, publicly humiliating them because they didn't get what they wanted. In other words, they saw them as a vehicle.

Have you ever seen someone with a command and control leadership style? Many of these types of leaders tend to micromanage. Why do they do that? Because they see the person as a way to get them what they want in the way they want it. They view the person as an object and little else other than a means to an end.

Seeing others as irrelevant

Take this situation I witnessed recently. I overheard a woman speaking to her husband tersely, scolding him where others could hear. It was embarrassing to hear such a berating of another human being. How do you think she saw him – as a person or as an object? While she could have been seeing him as an obstacle, at the moment, it appeared he was simply irrelevant to her and only an object on which to expend her wrath.

Other common occurrences of viewing people as irrelevant are when they ignore what you have to say, talk over you, pay no attention to you, or won't acknowledge you. It can create terrible feelings in someone treated in such a manner.

Seeing others as people

To earn someone's respect, you must view them in their humanness and not as an object of any sort. Think about this, when you see another person as an invaluable human being, how can you wish them harm? When you view a person as a mere object, they become almost meaningless to you as a human being and therefore expendable to a large degree.

Anytime you objectify someone, you are viewing them in a negative light, and they, in turn, will likely respond negatively.

Anytime you see someone as a person, you value them, and they will most likely value you in return. As the old saying goes:

"Respect Begets Respect"

To ensure this point is crystal clear, ask yourself, "How do I prefer other people to view me? As a person or as an object?"

Final thoughts

In this article, the subject of person and object comes from some of The Arbinger Institute's teachings. If people and leadership interests you, I suggest picking up a copy of The Arbinger Institute's book, The Anatomy of Peace. This book will change how you view and treat others and is one of the best leadership books I have ever read. The book is truly an enjoyable read. It is in the form of a real-life story, with wisdom on almost every page.

Check out any of The Arbinger Institute's books if you get a chance. In them, you will find a great deal of life-changing information for you personally and for your leadership skills!

Take some time to think about how you interact with other people. If you are treating anyone as an object – STOP IT! You are not only devaluing them, but you are devaluing yourself as a human being.

Now go and create relationships that enrich your life and help you live the life you deserve!