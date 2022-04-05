Build a Team

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdVyF_0ezphjuD00
Photo by fauxels from Pexels

Do you sometimes feel like you are working all alone in life? What if you had a team working with you to help improve your life? Teams easily outperform individuals, so imagine building a team around you that could help you do more, get more, and become more. Sound enticing? Let's explore the possibilities of building a team to help you achieve more in life.

If you have never thought about who is on your team in life, you are in for a treat. Most of us have a team, although we often do not realize it. Without the awareness of our team, we can feel like a loner and lose out on a great deal. Before getting into who is on this team, let's look at what makes up a true team.

What is a Team?

What constitutes a team? A requirement for a team is that each member shares responsibility for an outcome (goal). While each team member may work independently toward the outcome, they depend on the support of the other members to accomplish the goal. This outcome or goal must be mutually beneficial in some way.

For every team member, there is also the matter of accountability. To be part of a team, each member must be accountable to the others. If accountability does not exist with mutual benefit, there is no teamwork and no team.

Mutual Benefit and Accountability

Mutual benefit and accountability must never be one-sided. The key to a true team is that everyone benefits and is accountable somehow. Should mutual benefit and mutual accountability not exist, it is just a group and cannot function as a team.

In other words, everyone must have some skin in the game for a team to work. This does not mean everyone receives the same benefit, but everyone receives some benefit from being on the team. The same goes for accountability. Not everyone has the same degree of accountability, yet everyone is held accountable for doing their part to create the outcome.

Team Example

In football, there are many players, positions, and support personnel on the team. The team depends on each one to do their part, with accountability established in every direction. How can every person benefit from being a part of the team? In many ways! A few include monetarily, materially, physically, mentally, and emotionally. When the team wins, everyone on the team wins. When the team loses, every team member experiences the loss.

Who is on Your Team?

"Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success." Henry Ford (1863-1947)

A team member in your personal life can play a large or small role. For example, someone you work with, from which you receive a mutual benefit and share accountability, is a team member at work, but not necessarily in the greater part of your life. Let's look at your overall life as opposed to just work.

Who are the team members in your life? A quick litmus test to find those on your team is to ask yourself: "Who benefits from my success?" followed by "Are we accountable to one another?"

The first person that comes to mind is my wife. Each of us wants the other to achieve our dreams. We both benefit from our mutual love. We are accountable to one another in our daily lives. We are truly on the same team when it comes to life. We are not only on the same team, but we are also co-captains!

By carefully examining who is on my team, there are many more team members than I initially thought. As with a sports team, the team in my life consists of many support members and players serving in various positions.

My close friends want the best for me, as I want the best for them in their lives. They support me mentally and emotionally. They challenge me to be my best and encourage me as I also encourage them. So yes, friends are an essential part of my team!

Our neighbors want the best for us as we do for them. We support one another materially when we need to borrow something. We feel connected as we navigate through our lives. We sometimes help each other with something requiring physical work, such as moving a piece of furniture. No selfishness exists in our relationship, and they are genuinely part of our team.

On the financial front, our financial management company is an integral part of our team. Their talented support staff and advisors help us as they invest, protect, and distribute funds each month during our retirement. Also, the government is part of our team as it provides social security benefits each month. The management company and we benefit each other by them handling our funds, from which they earn a fee. We are accountable to each other as they want to keep our business, and we expect them to do a good job. On the government side, we pay taxes while they distribute from what we paid for decades, and by law, each side is held accountable.

Who else is on your team in this game of life?

Your team's many other players and supporters include family members, friends, advisors, mentors, pastors, church leaders, and fellow congregants. Don't forget the local government and its many services! These services include those who protect and serve, such as police, firefighters, and EMS. The local government also provides libraries, parks, courts, water, sewage, garbage service, and more.

What about those in commerce? They are a vital part of our team. The local grocer supplies food, and other stores sell clothes. The barber and beauty shop provide personal services, while the gas stations supply fuel. There are so many others on this part of your team it would take some time to list them all.

As with any team member, all of those mentioned above gain benefits and is accountable. Indeed, each of us has many more members on our team than we realize.

Final thoughts

Recognize and understand that your many fellow team members are on your side, and what is good for you is good for them. Learn how to leverage your team, and you can create practically anything you want in life!

Give this matter some careful consideration. Use your journal to write down as many team members as possible. You will be awed at the team you already have. The more you build your awareness and appreciation for your team and its many members, the more opportunity you will find in life!

"No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it." H.E. Luccock (1885-1960)

Put some time aside soon to give it serious thought. If you make an earnest effort at this, you will be astonished at the possibilities and what you can achieve!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teams# life# inspiration# Work# leadership

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2550 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Your View of Others

Did you know there are several ways to choose how you see other people? The way you view them will determine the course of your relationship. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of this universal truth that applies to every relationship you have. Let's look at the different views and how they affect us and those in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

What Makes You Mature?

When you see someone acting beneath their age, you likely think, "How immature of them!" There is a connection between age and maturity, but how much? I have seen 12-year-olds act very mature and 60-year-olds act like little kids. There is more to this maturity thing than age alone. Let's explore what makes a person genuinely mature.

Read full story
3 comments

Creating in Life

Did you know there is a simple way to create anything you want in life? Imagine finally creating that one thing you have always desired. It could range from a meaningful relationship to obtaining a patent for an invention. Or it could be that next step in life or your entire career. Let's look at an easy way of creating that next great thing in your life.

Read full story

Receiving More in Life

Who doesn't like to receive good things from others? When you receive a gift from someone, it is often given out of appreciation or to thank you for something. Some people get as much or more satisfaction from giving than they do from receiving. What can a giver get that someone who receives cannot? Let's explore this idea.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Time

Take a look at what you've done today. What have you spent your time doing? How many things have you accomplished? Ask yourself, "How much time did I use wisely?", "How much did I waste?" and "How much of it passed unnoticed?"

Read full story

Change How You See

Want to know the secret of the most successful and significant people who have ever lived? It's simply this - they know their one thing and how to use it as the lens through which they focus on everything they do. Focusing all of your efforts on one thing can produce amazing results. Yet, going after that one thing can have challenges of its own. How can you focus on it when there is so much to do?

Read full story

Recenter Now

You and I have a great deal to pay attention to in this busy world. We may notice some of what is happening, but much goes unnoticed. This is necessary because of the limited bandwidth of our brains. Yet what about the more important things in life? What do you notice about them? What slips by without our seeing it? When we allow certain things to go unnoticed, it can hurt our chances to live a happy, fulfilled life. Is there a solution to this dilemma?

Read full story

Leveraging Strengths

What if there was a simple way to uncover beliefs that empower you to do more, be more, and become more? In this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen these empowering beliefs. As these beliefs come to light, they will take you to new places in your life and career.

Read full story

Understanding Yourself

The mind is a mysterious thing. How aware are you of the voices in your head? It is well-known we experience much of our thinking as an internal dialogue. A dialogue with whom, you ask? With yourself, of course! These inner voices affect our behaviors and the results we get in life. Some hinder us while others help. The question is, do you realize this? Are you awake to it? If you are, how often do you recognize specific voices?

Read full story

Living a Creative Life

Did you know you can create practically anything you want? All you need is to understand some fundamental truths, clearly see what you want, and give it some thought. Create anything? Yes, anything! There is nothing magical or mysterious about it, only good old common sense.

Read full story

The Best Way Forward

Do you ever think of life as a journey? The journey of your life? The thing to realize about all journeys is they eventually end. Some claim you should enjoy the journey and not worry about the destination. Is that the best way to approach this journey of life, or do other possibilities exist?

Read full story
1 comments

Building a Spending Plan

Have you ever said something like, "Where did it all go?" or "I don't know where it all went." While most will think that these statements are about money, they are equally relevant to time. It doesn't just disappear, or does it? Let's look at some possibilities and how to address them.

Read full story

The Importance of Education

When you finished school, did you stop learning or think you could? Does it take getting your master's or Ph.D. to put you at the top of your career? Can formal education guarantee a pathway to success or wealth? Let's look at these and other questions to uncover if and how education and success are connected.

Read full story
4 comments

The Question to Ask

How do you see your job and the work you do? Considering you spend nearly a third of your life working, this is a serious question to consider. It becomes even more relevant when you realize you are awake only half of the remaining two-thirds of life. Everyone needs sleep after all!

Read full story
1 comments

Make the Choice

How do you see yourself waking up most mornings? Tired, distressed, worried, happy, refreshed, or in some other way? If you are like most of us, you will say it depends. Have you ever considered it is a choice?

Read full story

That Next Job

Look around the internet, and you will find plenty of advice on what to do and how to get that next promotion or job you want. Yet of the many ways you will find, there is a more straightforward, fundamental way to achieve what you desire. I realized this when I ran across a quote written early in the last century by one of the most successful men in the country, P.G. Winnett.

Read full story
2 comments

Are You Reliable?

What do the words reliable and dependable mean to you? Do you consider yourself reliable? Can others depend on you? How do you deal with people who are not reliable or on which you cannot depend? Have you considered how important these words are to your life and future?

Read full story

One Simple Thing

Did you know if you believe you are only average, you may as well say you are mediocre? Mediocre sounds far worse, doesn't it? Yet, a synonym for mediocre is average. Other synonyms for mediocre are middle-of-the-road, medium, ordinary, common, and adequate. In other words, mediocre and average are essentially the same.

Read full story

The Virtuoso Pianist and Climbing the Ladder

Are some things practically effortless to you? Everyone has something they do so well they can "do it in their sleep," as the old saying goes. How did this ease of effort happen, and can you leverage it to do other things in life? You bet you can! Let's look at what it takes to make an effort nearly effortless.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy