What Makes You Mature?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYtLT_0eyCKWZL00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

When you see someone acting beneath their age, you likely think, "How immature of them!" There is a connection between age and maturity, but how much? I have seen 12-year-olds act very mature and 60-year-olds act like little kids. There is more to this maturity thing than age alone. Let's explore what makes a person genuinely mature.

Everyone knows juvenile or childish behavior can make a person look immature regardless of their age. But what about the language they use? When someone uses curse words without thought or uses words not suited for their age, such as a 70-year-old trying to be hip and cool, you question their maturity. Then there are things like how they deal with conflict, their reactions, craving what they can't have, taking things too personally, not respecting healthy boundaries, and many other possibilities. What is it that ties most of these immature behaviors together?

One word that comes to mind is responsibility. Or rather the lack thereof. Another evident word is respect or its absence. Other words that come to mind are selfishness and self-centeredness, which stem from a lack of responsibility and respect.

Responsibility

A simple way to gauge maturity is to think about how much responsibility you take for what you do and who you are. Do you accept personal responsibility for yourself and your actions, or do you attempt to shirk your responsibilities?

As a household leader, taking responsibility for your children is a sign of maturity, regardless of your age. Not fully accepting the role of providing and caring for your children is neglecting your responsibility and is therefore immature behavior.

To take responsibility for the work you do on your job is to act maturely. To not take your job seriously is to act immaturely.

When you blame someone for something you should be responsible for, you act immaturely. Most often, blaming comes from selfishness, a significant cause of immaturity.

Respect

Responsibility is directly connected to respect. The more responsible and mature you are, the more respect you will show. To disrespect others is a sign of immaturity in itself.

To lend a listening ear to a friend when they are distressed is to show respect and act maturely, yet to not listen to them can become disrespectful and therefore immature. Respecting your elders is a sign of maturity, as is respecting those younger than yourself. Doing otherwise shows you do not value them as human beings and see them as simply an object.

Objectification of another person is one of the most disrespectful acts in existence. They are a person, not an object or a "thing"!

Accepting feedback from someone you respect can signify maturity, yet rejecting such feedback is a definite sign of immaturity.

Each of these types of respect ties to being either selfish or selfless. As already stated, selfishness is immaturity. Therefore, to act selflessly is to behave maturely.

The above examples are only a few of many potential instances of how you can tie responsibility, respect, and selflessness to maturity. It is easy to see how immaturity connects to irresponsibility, disrespect, and selfishness.

Emotional Intelligence and Self-Leadership

From where do responsibility and respect come? You can attribute them to inner maturity and self-control. These attributes are elements of being emotionally intelligent. Emotional Intelligence is being aware of and in charge of your emotions while having social awareness and empathy toward others.

In the business world and life in general, maturity ties to responsibility and respect, which creates the ability to lead oneself (self-leadership). It only makes sense that before you can lead others, you should be mature enough to lead yourself.

Increasing your self-leadership capacity transforms your ability to act on what you give and take from life. Why? Because it is grounded in maturity and the willingness to accept responsibility.

In many ways, self-leadership, responsibility, respect, and maturity are synonymous.

Are You Responsible?

Bottom line - who is responsible for your life? If you're a free person living in a free country, look in the mirror.

Heed these words of a wise man from the twentieth century:

"Man must cease attributing his problems to his environment, and learn again to exercise his will, his personal responsibility." Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965)

Sweitzer is advising, don't blame your circumstances; take responsibility for yourself!

Have you ever stopped to consider what personal responsibility is? Many years ago, I read in a book titled Maximized Manhood:

"Maturity doesn't come with age but begins with the acceptance of responsibility." Edwin Cole (1922-2002)

Having considered this statement deeply for many years, it continues to ring true. Cole is pointedly saying my level of maturity is related directly to my acceptance of responsibility. This means my growth as a human being is my responsibility and isn't dependent on circumstances or people or whatever else there may be. The more responsible I become, the more mature I am.

Final thoughts

The connection between maturity, responsibility, respect, and selflessness is incontrovertible. Become more of any one of these, and you will automatically raise the level of the others.

How do you choose to live your life? Responsibly, respectfully, selflessly, maturely, or not? It's your life and your choice. Please choose wisely!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# maturity# adult# responsible# life# leadership

Comments / 3

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2550 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Build a Team

Do you sometimes feel like you are working all alone in life? What if you had a team working with you to help improve your life? Teams easily outperform individuals, so imagine building a team around you that could help you do more, get more, and become more. Sound enticing? Let's explore the possibilities of building a team to help you achieve more in life.

Read full story

Your View of Others

Did you know there are several ways to choose how you see other people? The way you view them will determine the course of your relationship. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of this universal truth that applies to every relationship you have. Let's look at the different views and how they affect us and those in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Creating in Life

Did you know there is a simple way to create anything you want in life? Imagine finally creating that one thing you have always desired. It could range from a meaningful relationship to obtaining a patent for an invention. Or it could be that next step in life or your entire career. Let's look at an easy way of creating that next great thing in your life.

Read full story

Receiving More in Life

Who doesn't like to receive good things from others? When you receive a gift from someone, it is often given out of appreciation or to thank you for something. Some people get as much or more satisfaction from giving than they do from receiving. What can a giver get that someone who receives cannot? Let's explore this idea.

Read full story
1 comments

Using Time

Take a look at what you've done today. What have you spent your time doing? How many things have you accomplished? Ask yourself, "How much time did I use wisely?", "How much did I waste?" and "How much of it passed unnoticed?"

Read full story

Change How You See

Want to know the secret of the most successful and significant people who have ever lived? It's simply this - they know their one thing and how to use it as the lens through which they focus on everything they do. Focusing all of your efforts on one thing can produce amazing results. Yet, going after that one thing can have challenges of its own. How can you focus on it when there is so much to do?

Read full story

Recenter Now

You and I have a great deal to pay attention to in this busy world. We may notice some of what is happening, but much goes unnoticed. This is necessary because of the limited bandwidth of our brains. Yet what about the more important things in life? What do you notice about them? What slips by without our seeing it? When we allow certain things to go unnoticed, it can hurt our chances to live a happy, fulfilled life. Is there a solution to this dilemma?

Read full story

Leveraging Strengths

What if there was a simple way to uncover beliefs that empower you to do more, be more, and become more? In this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen these empowering beliefs. As these beliefs come to light, they will take you to new places in your life and career.

Read full story

Understanding Yourself

The mind is a mysterious thing. How aware are you of the voices in your head? It is well-known we experience much of our thinking as an internal dialogue. A dialogue with whom, you ask? With yourself, of course! These inner voices affect our behaviors and the results we get in life. Some hinder us while others help. The question is, do you realize this? Are you awake to it? If you are, how often do you recognize specific voices?

Read full story

Living a Creative Life

Did you know you can create practically anything you want? All you need is to understand some fundamental truths, clearly see what you want, and give it some thought. Create anything? Yes, anything! There is nothing magical or mysterious about it, only good old common sense.

Read full story

The Best Way Forward

Do you ever think of life as a journey? The journey of your life? The thing to realize about all journeys is they eventually end. Some claim you should enjoy the journey and not worry about the destination. Is that the best way to approach this journey of life, or do other possibilities exist?

Read full story
1 comments

Building a Spending Plan

Have you ever said something like, "Where did it all go?" or "I don't know where it all went." While most will think that these statements are about money, they are equally relevant to time. It doesn't just disappear, or does it? Let's look at some possibilities and how to address them.

Read full story

The Importance of Education

When you finished school, did you stop learning or think you could? Does it take getting your master's or Ph.D. to put you at the top of your career? Can formal education guarantee a pathway to success or wealth? Let's look at these and other questions to uncover if and how education and success are connected.

Read full story
4 comments

The Question to Ask

How do you see your job and the work you do? Considering you spend nearly a third of your life working, this is a serious question to consider. It becomes even more relevant when you realize you are awake only half of the remaining two-thirds of life. Everyone needs sleep after all!

Read full story
1 comments

Make the Choice

How do you see yourself waking up most mornings? Tired, distressed, worried, happy, refreshed, or in some other way? If you are like most of us, you will say it depends. Have you ever considered it is a choice?

Read full story

That Next Job

Look around the internet, and you will find plenty of advice on what to do and how to get that next promotion or job you want. Yet of the many ways you will find, there is a more straightforward, fundamental way to achieve what you desire. I realized this when I ran across a quote written early in the last century by one of the most successful men in the country, P.G. Winnett.

Read full story
2 comments

Are You Reliable?

What do the words reliable and dependable mean to you? Do you consider yourself reliable? Can others depend on you? How do you deal with people who are not reliable or on which you cannot depend? Have you considered how important these words are to your life and future?

Read full story

One Simple Thing

Did you know if you believe you are only average, you may as well say you are mediocre? Mediocre sounds far worse, doesn't it? Yet, a synonym for mediocre is average. Other synonyms for mediocre are middle-of-the-road, medium, ordinary, common, and adequate. In other words, mediocre and average are essentially the same.

Read full story

The Virtuoso Pianist and Climbing the Ladder

Are some things practically effortless to you? Everyone has something they do so well they can "do it in their sleep," as the old saying goes. How did this ease of effort happen, and can you leverage it to do other things in life? You bet you can! Let's look at what it takes to make an effort nearly effortless.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy