What Makes You Mature?

When you see someone acting beneath their age, you likely think, "How immature of them!" There is a connection between age and maturity, but how much? I have seen 12-year-olds act very mature and 60-year-olds act like little kids. There is more to this maturity thing than age alone. Let's explore what makes a person genuinely mature.

Everyone knows juvenile or childish behavior can make a person look immature regardless of their age. But what about the language they use? When someone uses curse words without thought or uses words not suited for their age, such as a 70-year-old trying to be hip and cool, you question their maturity. Then there are things like how they deal with conflict, their reactions, craving what they can't have, taking things too personally, not respecting healthy boundaries, and many other possibilities. What is it that ties most of these immature behaviors together?

One word that comes to mind is responsibility. Or rather the lack thereof. Another evident word is respect or its absence. Other words that come to mind are selfishness and self-centeredness, which stem from a lack of responsibility and respect.

Responsibility

A simple way to gauge maturity is to think about how much responsibility you take for what you do and who you are. Do you accept personal responsibility for yourself and your actions, or do you attempt to shirk your responsibilities?

As a household leader, taking responsibility for your children is a sign of maturity, regardless of your age. Not fully accepting the role of providing and caring for your children is neglecting your responsibility and is therefore immature behavior.

To take responsibility for the work you do on your job is to act maturely. To not take your job seriously is to act immaturely.

When you blame someone for something you should be responsible for, you act immaturely. Most often, blaming comes from selfishness, a significant cause of immaturity.

Respect

Responsibility is directly connected to respect. The more responsible and mature you are, the more respect you will show. To disrespect others is a sign of immaturity in itself.

To lend a listening ear to a friend when they are distressed is to show respect and act maturely, yet to not listen to them can become disrespectful and therefore immature. Respecting your elders is a sign of maturity, as is respecting those younger than yourself. Doing otherwise shows you do not value them as human beings and see them as simply an object.

Objectification of another person is one of the most disrespectful acts in existence. They are a person, not an object or a "thing"!

Accepting feedback from someone you respect can signify maturity, yet rejecting such feedback is a definite sign of immaturity.

Each of these types of respect ties to being either selfish or selfless. As already stated, selfishness is immaturity. Therefore, to act selflessly is to behave maturely.

The above examples are only a few of many potential instances of how you can tie responsibility, respect, and selflessness to maturity. It is easy to see how immaturity connects to irresponsibility, disrespect, and selfishness.

Emotional Intelligence and Self-Leadership

From where do responsibility and respect come? You can attribute them to inner maturity and self-control. These attributes are elements of being emotionally intelligent. Emotional Intelligence is being aware of and in charge of your emotions while having social awareness and empathy toward others.

In the business world and life in general, maturity ties to responsibility and respect, which creates the ability to lead oneself (self-leadership). It only makes sense that before you can lead others, you should be mature enough to lead yourself.

Increasing your self-leadership capacity transforms your ability to act on what you give and take from life. Why? Because it is grounded in maturity and the willingness to accept responsibility.

In many ways, self-leadership, responsibility, respect, and maturity are synonymous.

Are You Responsible?

Bottom line - who is responsible for your life? If you're a free person living in a free country, look in the mirror.

Heed these words of a wise man from the twentieth century:

"Man must cease attributing his problems to his environment, and learn again to exercise his will, his personal responsibility." Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965)

Sweitzer is advising, don't blame your circumstances; take responsibility for yourself!

Have you ever stopped to consider what personal responsibility is? Many years ago, I read in a book titled Maximized Manhood:

"Maturity doesn't come with age but begins with the acceptance of responsibility." Edwin Cole (1922-2002)

Having considered this statement deeply for many years, it continues to ring true. Cole is pointedly saying my level of maturity is related directly to my acceptance of responsibility. This means my growth as a human being is my responsibility and isn't dependent on circumstances or people or whatever else there may be. The more responsible I become, the more mature I am.

Final thoughts

The connection between maturity, responsibility, respect, and selflessness is incontrovertible. Become more of any one of these, and you will automatically raise the level of the others.

How do you choose to live your life? Responsibly, respectfully, selflessly, maturely, or not? It's your life and your choice. Please choose wisely!