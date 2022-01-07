The Land of Procrastination or Something Else?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QaQP_0dfV0EHJ00
Photo by Karyme França from Pexels

How many times have you said:

"When the time is right, I will _____________."

"Before I hit _____ years old, I will _____________.

" I will begin to ____________ soon.

What do you do when you keep putting off that dream or important thing in your life, yet you do not consider yourself a procrastinator in the normal sense of the term?

This is not everyday procrastination

For most of my career, I have been a get it done and get it done now kind of person. While everyone procrastinates at times, I learned to use it to my advantage. I got rid of that everyday plague of procrastinating long ago. Yet…

I know I am not alone as I speak with others who have similar dreams or desires who use the same " I will get to or do it someday" phrases mentioned above. Is this an acceptable way to be? It depends, doesn't it?

If you want to continue getting nowhere on such things, keep doing what you are doing. But if you want to change your lack of results, do something different!

What made me begin to reflect along these lines is the following quote from an American author and essayist who lived in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

"The question for each man to settle is not what he would do if he had means, time, influence and educational advantages; the question is what he will do with the things he has." Hamilton Wright Mabie (1846-1916)

Mabie's words made me think of how often we put off something we want, yet we stall. We always have excuses. We put a condition on whatever it is, saying, "When the time is right, I will ___________. Or we say when ___________ happens, I will finally ___________, and so forth.

The problem with this kind of thinking is we never get started, or if we get started, we do not finish. Is that any way to go through life?

I remember saying I WILL write my book next year. The problem is I kept saying it for 20 years! Then I thought I would get to it once I retired. Although I did work on it on and off after retiring, I was nowhere near finishing it until I nearly died from a series of heart attacks! I do not recommend taking such a path to get a book written! I almost lost my chance. In case you are wondering, I finally finished the book and had it published in 2019!

Then there were my plans to retire, which I had set at 2003, and moved to 2008… Were it not for Jane, my wife, making a five-year plan to retire in 2013, I might still be working! Making a plan gave me a deadline which helped me become accountable. I committed to Jane to retire in July 2013, so I wanted to keep my commitment out of respect for her. After all, my life is not mine alone.

What have you wanted to complete, or at least get started? Is it to write and publish a book, finish your education, get that next degree, get married, have a child, begin working part-time, start a business, work from home, buy a vacation home, or retire? If it is none of those, what is it for you? Please leave a comment below if you have an idea, as I would love to know.

Using the opposition

"Don't be afraid of opposition. Remember, a kite rises against, not with the wind." Hamilton Wright Mabie (1846-1916)

What stops us from achieving this thing we deem important to our life? Are we not allowing the wind to blow us wherever it wishes? A kite is pulled against the wind to rise, and a plane will head into the wind to fly. But what do we do? We try to take the path of least resistance when resistance is what we need to get us off the ground. Instead of using the power of the resistance to lift us, we go in the opposite direction.

"When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." Henry Ford (1863-1947)

If we can learn a lesson from the kite and the airplane, we must head into the wind to accomplish flight. By using its opposing force, we will fly and rise high. How can we do this? Follow this three-step process:

Step 1

Before you can create anything in life, you must first see it in your mind. You cannot create what you can't see or describe.

Step 2

Next, you must plan to achieve it, however simple the plan is. The clearer you become on what you want, the better the plan will be. Never forget what one of our founding fathers said:

"If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!" Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)

My biggest problem for too many years was not that I didn't know what I wanted, but I failed to plan. Until Jane helped me put our plan together, my dream to retire remained only that, a dream.

Step 3

The final thing you must do is use the opposition to help you get started in earnest. Without building a sense of urgency, you will get little or nothing done.

Begin fighting that natural tendency toward easiness or enjoyment in you. Recognize it for what it is. It is a thief! Stop it from robbing you of what you want. Doesn't it make you angry when someone steals something valuable from you? It does me.

I finally started to get angry at myself for not working on what I wanted much earlier. The precious, invaluable, wasted time, stolen and lost forever, never to be returned. And it was my fault! I had robbed myself!

It may sound unconventional to get mad at yourself, but don't forget, you are only using this opposing force to get you off the ground and flying high. You will forgive yourself soon enough as you make progress. The crucial thing you need now is to build a sense of urgency. You need to allay as much regret as you can in the future! Lean into your anger. Use this opposing force to take off, lift you up, and take you higher. To do this, get rid of every expectation and replace it with a serious intention to finish and achieve what you desire.

Remember, the resistance you need to take off consists of the opposing forces you allow in your life. Get mad at yourself for allowing constant interruptions and distractions. Put down that phone or tablet. Turn off that television. Start working on your dream. There will be time to relax after you achieve it. Oppose your own illicit desires and work on your dream to make it come true.

Let me say one final time, stop allowing your dream to stand there neglected. You are your own worst enemy when it comes to these important things. If you do not take responsibility for making it happen, who will? All the excuses in the world won't amount to a hill of beans. You alone shoulder the responsibility to do it. There is no one and nothing you can blame it on. You know this is true, do you not?

Now for the remainder of Mabie's quote from the beginning of this article:

"The moment a young man ceases to dream or to bemoan his lack of opportunities and resolutely looks his conditions in the face, and resolves to change them, he lays the corner-stone of a solid and honorable success. "Hamilton Wright Mabie (1846-1916)

That is exactly what you want! Resolve to lay that cornerstone and lay it now!

Final thoughts

"Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today." Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)

We need to overcome our natural tendencies and develop the resolve to change the way we see our dreams! Not an easy job, but a necessary one. You don't need to and should not wait until death knocks at your door to have a wake-up call. Get to work on that dream now. See it, plan it, commit to it and get it done!

Heed the words of a wise man:

"We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret." Jim Rohn (1930-2009)

It is your choice of pain. Which do you choose? Now or later?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life# procrastination# dream# dreams# self improvement

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2364 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Nourishment for Your Body and Mind

It is as natural for a child to grow physically into an adult as it is essential they grow intellectually to become productive members of society. As we feed the body to grow and mature, we must also feed the mind. But what happens when we reach adulthood? Is it possible we often malnourish the body and the mind?

Read full story
Richmond, VA

How Do You View Leisure?

How do you view leisure? What is leisure, and what is its use? Is it a time to wind down, relax, and do nothing? Could it be used for entertainment or other such activities? Or is it for something more? What is the best and proper use of leisure in today's society?

Read full story
1 comments

The Importance of Courage

One of the noblest virtues we can possess in life is courage. What could we accomplish without it? When used for good, courage is a valued virtue (moral excellence) and a desirable attribute (a quality, character, or characteristic).

Read full story
4 comments

The Land of Lies

Have you ever been lied to or lied to somebody? What do people get out of lying and distorting the truth? Are there any advantages to being honest? Let's explore these questions and more.

Read full story

What Does That Have to Do With It?

Have you ever given thought to who has had the most influence on your life? How have they influenced you? What impact have they had on who you are today? Is what you have become and are becoming what you want? Is it too late to be influenced by someone else? Let's explore these questions and more.

Read full story
8 comments

Are You a Wanter or a Doer?

When I think about the many people I worked with and met during my career, I found most fall into one of two categories. Some want more than they do, and others do more than they want. Is one type better than the other? Let's explore this subject.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Imagination

Can you imagine a world without imagination? Since you would need to imagine such a thing happening, that would take one serious imagination, wouldn't it! Imagination is one of the things that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. But just how important is it in life?

Read full story
1 comments

Release More Neuropeptides

Do you smile often? Do you smile at all? If not, you are missing out on something good in life. Did you know even a forced smile brings amazing benefits to you? Let's look closer at this thing everyone can do almost anytime and anywhere.

Read full story
2 comments

From Where Did It Come?

Practically everyone is familiar with the term "use it or lose it." From where did it originate, and what exactly does it mean? Could it have been related to our body, money, or something else? Let's find out!

Read full story
4 comments

Less Common Roads

The words of a great Irish statesman have given me much food for thought in the past few days. He points to the need to focus on a goal within "a given time" and to "walk out of all the common roads." His words hit truth like a blacksmith's hammer hardening steel.

Read full story

What Does Serving Have to Do With Joy?

I recently came across a quote from a gentleman regarded as one of the greatest writers of all time. Although he died more than a century ago, many of his words remain timeless. This quote talks about the reality of life and our reason for being.

Read full story
1 comments

The Routine of Routines

How often do you use routines in life to your advantage? Most of us do whether we think about it or not. For example, many of us have routines for waking up, working out, showering, going to work, cleaning the house, brushing our teeth, going to bed, and many others in between. Routines help us establish and maintain order in life. Yet how often do you give thought to purposely using them to make your life better?

Read full story
2 comments

No One is Perfect

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay. Do you look up to or idolize someone? Is the person famous, or do you know them personally? Do you realize you most likely have a distorted view of such a person? You are seeing them as you want to and not as they really are.

Read full story
4 comments

Looking Toward That Last Day

Understanding what we want in the future helps us plan in the near term. Looking into the future and creating a plan is common for many of us. You see it in business all the time. Most organizations look at what they want to accomplish at the end of a quarter or year and implement a plan to achieve their goals. We do the same thing in our family life as we look toward the next phase of our children's education, the costs, and the necessities required to get them there.

Read full story
2 comments

Perfectionism in Life

Do you struggle with perfectionism? Many of us do. Why is it we hold such high standards in parts of our lives, while others could care less? Perfectionism is a complex subject affecting many areas of our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.

Read full story

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.

Read full story
4 comments

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Read full story
5 comments

States of Contentment

Do you see contentment as good and discontentment as bad? Contentment is often linked to happiness, while discontentment is often associated with unhappiness. Can there be any other way to view them? Absolutely!

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy