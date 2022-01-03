The Land of Lies

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3Z8P_0dawIbzJ00
Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

Have you ever been lied to or lied to somebody? What do people get out of lying and distorting the truth? Are there any advantages to being honest? Let's explore these questions and more.

Except for one man 2000 years ago, every person on earth has lied. The most pious person in the world has lied, as have the poorest of the poor. The lie could have been to someone else or themselves, but it was most likely both and far more than once! If you say you have never told a lie, guess what – you just did! Want proof? Keep reading.

"A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself a liar." Mark Twain (1835-1910)

Who is lying?

The truth is that everyone has lied and will likely lie again many times in their lives. Some do it consciously, and others unconsciously. Sure, you could try to justify some lying by saying they are innocent little white lies. But a lie is a lie, and every lie affects the liar and the one to whom they lie. You can often be both the liar and the one receiving the lie.

By the way, when you lie to yourself, it is called self-deception. Yes, you are deceiving yourself. Think about the word deceive. It sounds more serious than lying, doesn't it? Yet to lie is to deceive, and to deceive is to lie.

According to an article in Psychology Today, a person lies an average of 1.65 times per day, but I agree with the author and believe that number is a lie.

Another study reported, "USC psychologist Jerald Jellison determined that people are lied to about 200 times a day."

Lastly, a famous TED Talk with 32 million views claims, "We're lied to 10 to 200 times a day, and tell a lie ourselves an average of 1 to 2 times in the same period." The presenter claims everyone is a liar. Watch the video, and I think you will agree.

Have you ever noticed when you catch yourself lying to someone, you get this twinge inside? I hope you still do because if you do not, such lying is chronic, which is neither good for you nor anyone else.

"O, what a tangled web we weave; When first we practice to deceive!" Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832)

Types of lying and liars

There are numerous types of lying and liars in the world. Following are a few of the types of lies many people tell:

  • Misleading
  • Concealing
  • Falsifying
  • Fabricating
  • Deceiving
  • Denying
  • Exaggerating
  • Plagiarizing
  • White

A few of the many types of liars include:

  • Compulsive
  • Pathological
  • Occasional
  • Frequent
  • Smooth
  • Deceitful
  • Delusional
  • Demoralized
  • Duplicitous
  • Narcissistic
  • Sociopathic
  • Occasional
  • Bold-face
  • Careless
  • Habitual
  • Pathetic
  • Plagiarist

These short lists are not exhaustive by any means. They are only provided as an example of some of the many types of lying and liars that exist.

"The easiest person to deceive is oneself." Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1803-1873)

Why do people lie?

Why is it so many people lie? There are too many reasons and excuses to number, but a few of the more common include:

  • Insecurity
  • Self-defense
  • Sparing someone's feelings
  • Keeping a secret
  • Protecting their image
  • Wanting to be liked or desired
  • Manipulating someone else
  • Hurting, harming, or damaging another person
  • Making yourself look better
  • Attempting to get or gain something
  • Escaping blame
  • Avoiding punishment
  • Escaping an awkward situation
  • Winning admiration
  • Maintaining privacy
  • Protecting someone else
  • To win or obtain a reward
  • Avoiding embarrassment
  • Exercising power over others
  • Escaping physical or psychological harm
  • Exaggerating
  • Making excuses
  • Denying the truth
  • Hiding something
  • Avoiding reality
  • Rationalizing their position
  • Because they are weak

With how many of the above do you identify? Why not give some thought to a few and ask yourself why you do it?

"My father always told me that what's wrong with lying is that it's an admission of weakness. If you're the strongest, you can afford to tell the truth." K. J. Parker (1961-present)

How is the truth distorted?

How many ways is the truth distorted each day? Too many. One of the most egregious is the constant lying in politics. While the following quote is about "politicians" from another country, it applies too well to those in our own!

"The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they're lying, they know we know they're lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them." Elena Gorokhova (1933-2014)

Any distortion of the truth is a lie. A few more common lies you can find in everyday life include:

  • Telemarketing scams
  • Text message scams
  • Email spam
  • Some radio talk shows
  • Some television news
  • Some newspapers and magazines
  • Practically anything most politicians say or put into writing
  • A significant number of social media posts
  • Misrepresentation of products
  • Misleading and false advertising

What others come to mind? I would love to read your opinions in the comment section below.

Advantages to being truthful

The advantages to not lying (being truthful) are considerable and include helping you to:

  • Not have to remember anything and simply tell the truth
  • Become more aware of others lying
  • Have a better chance of seeing through a lie
  • Gain strength by being truthful
  • Become more resolute
  • Be more respected
  • Become more trustworthy
  • Experience greater personal growth
  • Become more responsible/mature
  • Live in reality, instead of fantasy
  • Gain greater peace
  • Reduce stress
  • Have less guilt
  • Sleep better
  • Enjoy better health
  • Live longer
  • Live a more rewarding and fulfilling life

What other advantages come to mind for you? I would love to read them in the comment section below.

"Time is precious, but truth is more precious than time. "Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881)

Final thoughts

Is there any hope for any of us in the human race to conquer lying? It is my belief we can do anything we want if our desire is strong enough.

The way to put lying in its place is to appreciate its opposite, truth. The greater you value and appreciate the truth, the more you will detest and resist lying. Could it be that simple? Yes, it can. But it will not be easy! Always remember, what you appreciate, appreciates in value, and what you do not appreciate will depreciate in value.

Why not become a person of integrity and work on appreciating truth, honesty, and trustworthiness, resisting the temptation to do their opposites. In the end, each of us must live with ourselves, and to many of us, lying is simply wrong for any reason. The ultimate source of truth, the bible states flatly lying is wrong in many places, including the following scripture:

"The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy." Proverbs 12:22

You don't want to lie on your deathbed known as a liar, do you? It's far better to be known as an honest and decent person who did their best.

Why not become purposeful and intentional about not lying in the coming year? The more you practice it, the more truthful and trustworthy you will become. That is a worthwhile pursuit if there ever was one!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lying# life# leadership# self improvement# life lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2295 followers

More from Bill Abbate

The Land of Procrastination or Something Else?

"When the time is right, I will _____________." "Before I hit _____ years old, I will _____________. " I will begin to ____________ soon. What do you do when you keep putting off that dream or important thing in your life, yet you do not consider yourself a procrastinator in the normal sense of the term?

Read full story
1 comments

The Importance of Courage

One of the noblest virtues we can possess in life is courage. What could we accomplish without it? When used for good, courage is a valued virtue (moral excellence) and a desirable attribute (a quality, character, or characteristic).

Read full story
4 comments

What Does That Have to Do With It?

Have you ever given thought to who has had the most influence on your life? How have they influenced you? What impact have they had on who you are today? Is what you have become and are becoming what you want? Is it too late to be influenced by someone else? Let's explore these questions and more.

Read full story
8 comments

Are You a Wanter or a Doer?

When I think about the many people I worked with and met during my career, I found most fall into one of two categories. Some want more than they do, and others do more than they want. Is one type better than the other? Let's explore this subject.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Imagination

Can you imagine a world without imagination? Since you would need to imagine such a thing happening, that would take one serious imagination, wouldn't it! Imagination is one of the things that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. But just how important is it in life?

Read full story
1 comments

Release More Neuropeptides

Do you smile often? Do you smile at all? If not, you are missing out on something good in life. Did you know even a forced smile brings amazing benefits to you? Let's look closer at this thing everyone can do almost anytime and anywhere.

Read full story
2 comments

From Where Did It Come?

Practically everyone is familiar with the term "use it or lose it." From where did it originate, and what exactly does it mean? Could it have been related to our body, money, or something else? Let's find out!

Read full story
4 comments

Less Common Roads

The words of a great Irish statesman have given me much food for thought in the past few days. He points to the need to focus on a goal within "a given time" and to "walk out of all the common roads." His words hit truth like a blacksmith's hammer hardening steel.

Read full story

What Does Serving Have to Do With Joy?

I recently came across a quote from a gentleman regarded as one of the greatest writers of all time. Although he died more than a century ago, many of his words remain timeless. This quote talks about the reality of life and our reason for being.

Read full story
1 comments

The Routine of Routines

How often do you use routines in life to your advantage? Most of us do whether we think about it or not. For example, many of us have routines for waking up, working out, showering, going to work, cleaning the house, brushing our teeth, going to bed, and many others in between. Routines help us establish and maintain order in life. Yet how often do you give thought to purposely using them to make your life better?

Read full story
2 comments

No One is Perfect

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay. Do you look up to or idolize someone? Is the person famous, or do you know them personally? Do you realize you most likely have a distorted view of such a person? You are seeing them as you want to and not as they really are.

Read full story
4 comments

Looking Toward That Last Day

Understanding what we want in the future helps us plan in the near term. Looking into the future and creating a plan is common for many of us. You see it in business all the time. Most organizations look at what they want to accomplish at the end of a quarter or year and implement a plan to achieve their goals. We do the same thing in our family life as we look toward the next phase of our children's education, the costs, and the necessities required to get them there.

Read full story
2 comments

Perfectionism in Life

Do you struggle with perfectionism? Many of us do. Why is it we hold such high standards in parts of our lives, while others could care less? Perfectionism is a complex subject affecting many areas of our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.

Read full story

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.

Read full story
4 comments

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Read full story
5 comments

States of Contentment

Do you see contentment as good and discontentment as bad? Contentment is often linked to happiness, while discontentment is often associated with unhappiness. Can there be any other way to view them? Absolutely!

Read full story
6 comments

Faith in Other People

What comes to mind when you hear the word faith? Most of us in America, at least in the south, usually think it refers to something religious. There are many types of faith in our lives, however. Let's take a broader look at faith and why it is critical to living our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Throwing a Bunch of Stones Together

We build our lives by what we do each day, but what will we have in the end? Have you ever thought about how similar living our life is to building a structure such as a pyramid? The parallels are undeniable.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy