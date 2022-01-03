The Land of Lies

Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

Have you ever been lied to or lied to somebody? What do people get out of lying and distorting the truth? Are there any advantages to being honest? Let's explore these questions and more.

Except for one man 2000 years ago, every person on earth has lied. The most pious person in the world has lied, as have the poorest of the poor. The lie could have been to someone else or themselves, but it was most likely both and far more than once! If you say you have never told a lie, guess what – you just did! Want proof? Keep reading.

"A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself a liar." Mark Twain (1835-1910)

Who is lying?

The truth is that everyone has lied and will likely lie again many times in their lives. Some do it consciously, and others unconsciously. Sure, you could try to justify some lying by saying they are innocent little white lies. But a lie is a lie, and every lie affects the liar and the one to whom they lie. You can often be both the liar and the one receiving the lie.

By the way, when you lie to yourself, it is called self-deception. Yes, you are deceiving yourself. Think about the word deceive. It sounds more serious than lying, doesn't it? Yet to lie is to deceive, and to deceive is to lie.

According to an article in Psychology Today, a person lies an average of 1.65 times per day, but I agree with the author and believe that number is a lie.

Another study reported, "USC psychologist Jerald Jellison determined that people are lied to about 200 times a day."

Lastly, a famous TED Talk with 32 million views claims, "We're lied to 10 to 200 times a day, and tell a lie ourselves an average of 1 to 2 times in the same period." The presenter claims everyone is a liar. Watch the video, and I think you will agree.

Have you ever noticed when you catch yourself lying to someone, you get this twinge inside? I hope you still do because if you do not, such lying is chronic, which is neither good for you nor anyone else.

"O, what a tangled web we weave; When first we practice to deceive!" Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832)

Types of lying and liars

There are numerous types of lying and liars in the world. Following are a few of the types of lies many people tell:

Misleading

Concealing

Falsifying

Fabricating

Deceiving

Denying

Exaggerating

Plagiarizing

White

A few of the many types of liars include:

Compulsive

Pathological

Occasional

Frequent

Smooth

Deceitful

Delusional

Demoralized

Duplicitous

Narcissistic

Sociopathic

Occasional

Bold-face

Careless

Habitual

Pathetic

Plagiarist

These short lists are not exhaustive by any means. They are only provided as an example of some of the many types of lying and liars that exist.

"The easiest person to deceive is oneself." Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1803-1873)

Why do people lie?

Why is it so many people lie? There are too many reasons and excuses to number, but a few of the more common include:

Insecurity

Self-defense

Sparing someone's feelings

Keeping a secret

Protecting their image

Wanting to be liked or desired

Manipulating someone else

Hurting, harming, or damaging another person

Making yourself look better

Attempting to get or gain something

Escaping blame

Avoiding punishment

Escaping an awkward situation

Winning admiration

Maintaining privacy

Protecting someone else

To win or obtain a reward

Avoiding embarrassment

Exercising power over others

Escaping physical or psychological harm

Exaggerating

Making excuses

Denying the truth

Hiding something

Avoiding reality

Rationalizing their position

Because they are weak

With how many of the above do you identify? Why not give some thought to a few and ask yourself why you do it?

"My father always told me that what's wrong with lying is that it's an admission of weakness. If you're the strongest, you can afford to tell the truth." K. J. Parker (1961-present)

How is the truth distorted?

How many ways is the truth distorted each day? Too many. One of the most egregious is the constant lying in politics. While the following quote is about "politicians" from another country, it applies too well to those in our own!

"The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they're lying, they know we know they're lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them." Elena Gorokhova (1933-2014)

Any distortion of the truth is a lie. A few more common lies you can find in everyday life include:

Telemarketing scams

Text message scams

Email spam

Some radio talk shows

Some television news

Some newspapers and magazines

Practically anything most politicians say or put into writing

A significant number of social media posts

Misrepresentation of products

Misleading and false advertising

What others come to mind? I would love to read your opinions in the comment section below.

Advantages to being truthful

The advantages to not lying (being truthful) are considerable and include helping you to:

Not have to remember anything and simply tell the truth

Become more aware of others lying

Have a better chance of seeing through a lie

Gain strength by being truthful

Become more resolute

Be more respected

Become more trustworthy

Experience greater personal growth

Become more responsible/mature

Live in reality, instead of fantasy

Gain greater peace

Reduce stress

Have less guilt

Sleep better

Enjoy better health

Live longer

Live a more rewarding and fulfilling life

What other advantages come to mind for you? I would love to read them in the comment section below.

"Time is precious, but truth is more precious than time. "Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881)

Final thoughts

Is there any hope for any of us in the human race to conquer lying? It is my belief we can do anything we want if our desire is strong enough.

The way to put lying in its place is to appreciate its opposite, truth. The greater you value and appreciate the truth, the more you will detest and resist lying. Could it be that simple? Yes, it can. But it will not be easy! Always remember, what you appreciate, appreciates in value, and what you do not appreciate will depreciate in value.

Why not become a person of integrity and work on appreciating truth, honesty, and trustworthiness, resisting the temptation to do their opposites. In the end, each of us must live with ourselves, and to many of us, lying is simply wrong for any reason. The ultimate source of truth, the bible states flatly lying is wrong in many places, including the following scripture:

"The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy." Proverbs 12:22

You don't want to lie on your deathbed known as a liar, do you? It's far better to be known as an honest and decent person who did their best.

Why not become purposeful and intentional about not lying in the coming year? The more you practice it, the more truthful and trustworthy you will become. That is a worthwhile pursuit if there ever was one!