The Power of Imagination

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiyZ2_0dXNakVS00
Photo by Mathis Jrdl on Unsplash

Can you imagine a world without imagination? Since you would need to imagine such a thing happening, that would take one serious imagination, wouldn't it! Imagination is one of the things that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. But just how important is it in life?

"What separates us from the animals? Our imaginations. And having friends with imaginations." Thomas Suddendorf

Let's begin this article by ensuring we are clear about the meaning of imagination. Its definition from the Oxford Dictionary is:

Imagination (noun) - the faculty or action of forming new ideas, or images or concepts of external objects not present to the senses.

While imagination, dreams, and daydreams are not precisely the same thing, they do influence one another. Please bear with me, as I may occasionally use the terms interchangeably.

The case for imagination

Isn't it amazing how our minds work? Our minds have the capability of imagining and creating practically anything. Not just some things, but literally anything at all!

The imagination of some of us can create thoughts and things no man before us has dreamed. We even create complete fictional worlds such as Narnia and Oz that exist beyond the imagination of most until they are shared. Once shared, such a world can take on a whole new life in the mind of others.

"I only hope that we don't lose sight of one thing - that it was all started by a mouse." Walt Disney (1901-1966)

Look at what the imagination of Walt Disney created. His imaginary talking mouse and other characters were drawn and first shared with the world in 1928. From this simple character and Disney's imagination, he created a company with a revenue of $67 billion in 2021! All of this resulted from what started in his mind.

"Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world." Walt Disney (1901-1966)

It took many others to capture Disney's imagination and build the company into what it is today, more than 55 years after his death. Imagination like that is contagious!

"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." Walt Disney (1901-1966)

Personal application of imagination

Have you ever considered how much imagination has created what you do in the present? If you look, you will find it has influenced a large part of your life and has brought you to where you are now. Let me give an example.

After living abroad for much of my childhood, I remember dreaming about coming home to the United States. When I started working, I imagined moving from a laborer to an office job to eventually managing a small company. After that, I imagined moving up in a larger company.

"What you think you become, what you feel you attract, what you imagine you create." Adele Basheer

I imagined marrying my wife, and we dreamed of having a child. I later dreamed of becoming a vice president. Then I started imagining how it would be to become president. Toward the end of my career, I imagined retiring in my home state. Then I started imagining what it would be like to become a published author.

Every one of the above things I imagined or dreamed about came true! Did they always happen in my desired timeframe? No. But they did happen!

If I had not imagined them, how likely would they have occurred? While we can never know for sure, I would have had little or no aspiration to climb the ladder, become an author, or anything else without imagination or dreams. I imagine that would have made my life turn out very differently.

Had I not effectively shared my dreams and imagination with others, it would have hindered my leadership abilities. I doubt I would have ever run a large company without these abilities. When others catch what you imagine, it can change their lives as well as help your own, as it did with Disney.

"If you can dream it, you can do it." Walt Disney (1901-1966)

Final thoughts

"Happiness is not an ideal of reason, but of imagination." Immanuel Kant (1724-1804)

Have you ever imagined how things will be for you in the future? How about your present? Why not put your imagination to work and begin dreaming about such things.

Imagine what the next year and beyond will bring. There is an excellent likelihood what you dream and imagine will come into being.

Finally, why not Imagine you will live a great life. Imagine a life that is fulfilling, wonderful, filled with joy and happiness. Dream about how it will look down to the minutest detail.

Can you see it? Keep imagining it and watch it manifest before your eyes!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2152 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Are You a Wanter or a Doer?

When I think about the many people I worked with and met during my career, I found most fall into one of two categories. Some want more than they do, and others do more than they want. Is one type better than the other? Let's explore this subject.

Read full story
1 comments

Release More Neuropeptides

Do you smile often? Do you smile at all? If not, you are missing out on something good in life. Did you know even a forced smile brings amazing benefits to you? Let's look closer at this thing everyone can do almost anytime and anywhere.

Read full story
2 comments

From Where Did It Come?

Practically everyone is familiar with the term "use it or lose it." From where did it originate, and what exactly does it mean? Could it have been related to our body, money, or something else? Let's find out!

Read full story
4 comments

Less Common Roads

The words of a great Irish statesman have given me much food for thought in the past few days. He points to the need to focus on a goal within "a given time" and to "walk out of all the common roads." His words hit truth like a blacksmith's hammer hardening steel.

Read full story

What Does Serving Have to Do With Joy?

I recently came across a quote from a gentleman regarded as one of the greatest writers of all time. Although he died more than a century ago, many of his words remain timeless. This quote talks about the reality of life and our reason for being.

Read full story
1 comments

The Routine of Routines

How often do you use routines in life to your advantage? Most of us do whether we think about it or not. For example, many of us have routines for waking up, working out, showering, going to work, cleaning the house, brushing our teeth, going to bed, and many others in between. Routines help us establish and maintain order in life. Yet how often do you give thought to purposely using them to make your life better?

Read full story
2 comments

No One is Perfect

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay. Do you look up to or idolize someone? Is the person famous, or do you know them personally? Do you realize you most likely have a distorted view of such a person? You are seeing them as you want to and not as they really are.

Read full story
4 comments

Looking Toward That Last Day

Understanding what we want in the future helps us plan in the near term. Looking into the future and creating a plan is common for many of us. You see it in business all the time. Most organizations look at what they want to accomplish at the end of a quarter or year and implement a plan to achieve their goals. We do the same thing in our family life as we look toward the next phase of our children's education, the costs, and the necessities required to get them there.

Read full story
2 comments

Perfectionism in Life

Do you struggle with perfectionism? Many of us do. Why is it we hold such high standards in parts of our lives, while others could care less? Perfectionism is a complex subject affecting many areas of our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.

Read full story

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.

Read full story
4 comments

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Read full story
5 comments

States of Contentment

Do you see contentment as good and discontentment as bad? Contentment is often linked to happiness, while discontentment is often associated with unhappiness. Can there be any other way to view them? Absolutely!

Read full story
6 comments

Faith in Other People

What comes to mind when you hear the word faith? Most of us in America, at least in the south, usually think it refers to something religious. There are many types of faith in our lives, however. Let's take a broader look at faith and why it is critical to living our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Throwing a Bunch of Stones Together

We build our lives by what we do each day, but what will we have in the end? Have you ever thought about how similar living our life is to building a structure such as a pyramid? The parallels are undeniable.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Anyone Capable of?

How well do you know yourself? Do you know what and who you are? How well do you know what you are capable of becoming? How can we find answers to questions such as these?. Let me introduce you to a unique person who lived more than three hundred years ago. Baruch Spinoza was a Dutch philosopher during the Age of Enlightenment and is considered one of the great rationalists of philosophy in the 17th-century.

Read full story
1 comments

The Need for Continuous Learning

How often do you study since you left school? Do you give it much thought? If you are like most, the studying stopped as soon as you graduated, except for specific needs, such as learning something required on your job, or perhaps for a personal interest like a hobby.

Read full story

The Wisdom of a Composer

Who doesn't love the word "inspiration"? Do you know anyone who does not want to be inspired? What could be better than to become an inspiration to someone else? To inspire and be inspired is a true achievement for anyone!

Read full story
1 comments

Knowing Who You Are

How well do you know yourself? This is a serious question everyone should ask sooner than later in life. One thing life has taught me over many years is there is always more to learn about myself. Always.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy