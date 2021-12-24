From Where Did It Come?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbN6O_0dVUvlqb00
Photo created by Author in PP

Practically everyone is familiar with the term "use it or lose it." From where did it originate, and what exactly does it mean? Could it have been related to our body, money, or something else? Let's find out!

From experience, we all know if we do not use our skills and abilities, we lose them. This is also true for our muscles. If you quit using them, you lose them. But the most important thing to use is your mind. Heaven forbid you quit using it! The term applies to other things in life as well.

One of the oldest references I can find using the exact words "use it or lose it" is in a quote from none other than the man who first mass-produced cars.

"Writing is the only profession where nobody considers you ridiculous if you earn no money. Money is like an arm or a leg; use it or lose it." Henry Ford (1863-1947)

Ford's use of the term equates the use of money to the use of your muscles. Using an arm and leg keeps it strong. Not using an arm or leg creates atrophy and weakness, losing its utility. The same is true for money. Putting money to use creates more where not to put it to use makes it lose its value and its utility.

From where did the term originate?

After researching who originated the thought, I came across the words of the famous Italian polymath, artist, sculptor, theorist, engineer, scientist, and inventor Leonardo da Vinci. There may be an older version of "use it or lose it," but I haven't found it yet. If you know of something similar stated before 1500 AD, please let me know in the comment section below. More than 500 years ago, da Vinci wrote:

"Iron rusts from disuse, stagnant water loses its purity, and in cold weather becomes frozen; even so does inaction sap the vigors of the mind." Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519)

It is easy to see his words relate directly to using it or losing it. By not using iron, rust makes it waste away and water not used becomes useless. But most importantly, inaction will sap the vigor of your mind.

Da Vinci made an essential point for every living, breathing, thinking person. Use your mind, or lose it! You may not lose it completely, but you will most definitely lose some of its vigor, strength, or vitality.

Use and gain, disuse and loss

A case in point is when I had some major medical issues a few years ago—spending 55 days in intensive care on my back in bed. I lost so much muscle mass I had to relearn how to stand and walk. Fortunately, being an athlete for many years, I knew I could regain much of my strength with some hard work, and I was right. But more importantly, my mind was affected by being sedated so much for so long. I was unable to think clearly. It was like I was in a constant fog. The problem with this fog is it took nearly two years to lift!

Not only was I an avid athlete before my heart issues, but I have been an avid learner since I hit my late twenties. While I was working hard on my body and getting back in shape, I realized after many months that I needed to exercise my brain! I started reading again and working on my book as much as possible each day. I completed it within less than a year, and it was published. A lifelong dream that nearly escaped me finally came true!

While my unfortunate "use it or lose it" health experience was beyond my control, this is not the case for most of us. And yes, I include myself in the following!

When we do not use these amazing mental facilities God created in each of us, we lose our mind's vitality over time. Who would purposely allow such a thing? Too many of us, I am afraid. Not convinced? Read on.

When you were in school, do you remember how you could study and learn a great deal quickly? What happened to all of that information you learned? If you didn't use it, you lost much of it. Sure we remember some things, but the amount forgotten because of disuse is more than you realize. To validate this, take some of those old exams once again and see how well you do!

The same thing is true for skills you may have developed at one time. For example, while I learned to type on a manual typewriter in high school, I lost it for years until I got my first computer in the mid-80s. Suddenly I needed to use a keyboard, but I was so rusty I had forgotten where some of the keys were! I lost this skill because I failed to use it for nearly 15 years. Fortunately, I learned to type once again. Today, many decades later, I can type like the wind because I use a keyboard all the time.

After our education, too many fail to continue exercising our minds by reading and learning. I missed a good ten years of my life, mostly in my twenties, where I accomplished far too little. Had someone told me I could achieve far more and live a better life by even lightly engaging my ability to learn and grow, would I have listened? Maybe, maybe not. I would hope I would!

What have you quit using and lost? Here are a few areas I often see people lose some of their ability because of disuse.

  • Sharpness of mind
  • Desire to learn and grow
  • Emotions
  • Inspiration
  • Drive
  • Vitality
  • Happiness and joy
  • Closeness to others
  • Spirituality
  • Strength/muscle mass
  • Manual dexterity
  • Playing an instrument
  • All kinds of physical activities (running long distances, throwing a ball, swimming laps, lifting weights, playing tennis, etc.)
  • Cooking skills

You can add more to this list if you wish. What comes to mind for you? I would love to know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Final thoughts

If you take anything away from this essay, I hope you come to the full realization that inaction will sap the vigor of your mind. You want a vigorous, strong mind, don't you?

Take what you read here seriously, as it will make an enormous difference in your life if heeded. Had I read something like this article, given it some thought, and acted on it, there is no telling how much more I could have accomplished in my life. Thankfully I found the secret of "use it or lose it" when I was around 30 years old and put it to good use!

Regardless of age, there is no time like the present to use your God-given ability to learn and grow and become all you can become in the time you have left!

Why not choose to learn and grow the rest of your life? If you don't do it for yourself, do it for those you love. I assure you they will appreciate your effort and the legacy you leave.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
lifeleadershipinspirationwisdompsychology

Comments / 3

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2067 followers

More from Bill Abbate

The Power of Imagination

Can you imagine a world without imagination? Since you would need to imagine such a thing happening, that would take one serious imagination, wouldn't it! Imagination is one of the things that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. But just how important is it in life?

Read full story
1 comments

Release More Neuropeptides

Do you smile often? Do you smile at all? If not, you are missing out on something good in life. Did you know even a forced smile brings amazing benefits to you? Let's look closer at this thing everyone can do almost anytime and anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Less Common Roads

The words of a great Irish statesman have given me much food for thought in the past few days. He points to the need to focus on a goal within "a given time" and to "walk out of all the common roads." His words hit truth like a blacksmith's hammer hardening steel.

Read full story

What Does Serving Have to Do With Joy?

I recently came across a quote from a gentleman regarded as one of the greatest writers of all time. Although he died more than a century ago, many of his words remain timeless. This quote talks about the reality of life and our reason for being.

Read full story
1 comments

The Routine of Routines

How often do you use routines in life to your advantage? Most of us do whether we think about it or not. For example, many of us have routines for waking up, working out, showering, going to work, cleaning the house, brushing our teeth, going to bed, and many others in between. Routines help us establish and maintain order in life. Yet how often do you give thought to purposely using them to make your life better?

Read full story
2 comments

No One is Perfect

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay. Do you look up to or idolize someone? Is the person famous, or do you know them personally? Do you realize you most likely have a distorted view of such a person? You are seeing them as you want to and not as they really are.

Read full story
4 comments

Looking Toward That Last Day

Understanding what we want in the future helps us plan in the near term. Looking into the future and creating a plan is common for many of us. You see it in business all the time. Most organizations look at what they want to accomplish at the end of a quarter or year and implement a plan to achieve their goals. We do the same thing in our family life as we look toward the next phase of our children's education, the costs, and the necessities required to get them there.

Read full story
2 comments

Perfectionism in Life

Do you struggle with perfectionism? Many of us do. Why is it we hold such high standards in parts of our lives, while others could care less? Perfectionism is a complex subject affecting many areas of our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.

Read full story

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.

Read full story
4 comments

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Read full story
5 comments

States of Contentment

Do you see contentment as good and discontentment as bad? Contentment is often linked to happiness, while discontentment is often associated with unhappiness. Can there be any other way to view them? Absolutely!

Read full story
6 comments

Faith in Other People

What comes to mind when you hear the word faith? Most of us in America, at least in the south, usually think it refers to something religious. There are many types of faith in our lives, however. Let's take a broader look at faith and why it is critical to living our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Throwing a Bunch of Stones Together

We build our lives by what we do each day, but what will we have in the end? Have you ever thought about how similar living our life is to building a structure such as a pyramid? The parallels are undeniable.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Anyone Capable of?

How well do you know yourself? Do you know what and who you are? How well do you know what you are capable of becoming? How can we find answers to questions such as these?. Let me introduce you to a unique person who lived more than three hundred years ago. Baruch Spinoza was a Dutch philosopher during the Age of Enlightenment and is considered one of the great rationalists of philosophy in the 17th-century.

Read full story
1 comments

The Need for Continuous Learning

How often do you study since you left school? Do you give it much thought? If you are like most, the studying stopped as soon as you graduated, except for specific needs, such as learning something required on your job, or perhaps for a personal interest like a hobby.

Read full story

The Wisdom of a Composer

Who doesn't love the word "inspiration"? Do you know anyone who does not want to be inspired? What could be better than to become an inspiration to someone else? To inspire and be inspired is a true achievement for anyone!

Read full story
1 comments

Knowing Who You Are

How well do you know yourself? This is a serious question everyone should ask sooner than later in life. One thing life has taught me over many years is there is always more to learn about myself. Always.

Read full story

The Five Areas of Wealth

We take so much for granted today it can be helpful to stop and recognize how fortunate we are. Never in history has there been more wealth in the world. If you do not realize you are incredibly wealthy, read on!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy