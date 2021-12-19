No One is Perfect

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nGLr_0dL3bVHL00
Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay

Do you look up to or idolize someone? Is the person famous, or do you know them personally? Do you realize you most likely have a distorted view of such a person? You are seeing them as you want to and not as they really are.

Raising people higher

Have you ever praised someone as being good, amazing, exceptional, or in any other way? If so, you have put them on a pedestal, even if only for a moment. Hopefully, you haven't kept or left them there.

When you put a person on a pedestal, to you, they are on the pedestal. In reality, they are just another human being. More on that later.

If they have put themself on a pedestal, they have some serious issues on which they need to work. Think about it. Why would anyone put themselves on a pedestal? They may if they are an egotist, narcissist, or compensating for something in their life. Normal, decent people do not look down on others and would never consider the thought. Okay, maybe some would for a moment, but not as a lifestyle!

"Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner." Lao Tzu

The reality about people

People are people are people, regardless of their stature, and no, this is not about their height. We are discussing their reputation, standing, or position in life.

“If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it.” Mary Engelbreit

You have likely heard people say, "they put their pants on one leg at a time like everyone else," or some variation of the saying. Well, let me tell you something. It is true. They are as human and as ordinary as everyone else. They put food in their mouth and eliminate it just like everyone else. They must shower or bathe; otherwise, they will smell just like everyone else. They are human and have the same basic bodily functions and issues as every other person in the world, rich or poor, pauper or king.

No one is perfect, are they?

If you want to take someone off a pedestal, use an old trick taught to public speakers. Imagine a person (or people) in the audience (in your mind) in their underwear. Or perhaps they are using the john or loo just like every other human being on the planet. That changes your perspective of them, does it not?

What does it say about us when we put someone on a pedestal? Are we beneath them? Are they above us? If so, that is only true in our minds. It is not true in reality.

"If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change." Wayne Dyer

If you were to get close enough to anyone in the world of high standing, you would find many of the same idiosyncrasies other people have. They may have more! Look at all of the entitled people who think they are better than everyone else. They have the same flesh, blood, and organs inside, regardless of what they look like on the outside.

"People seldom change. Only their masks do. It is only our perception of them and the perception they have of themselves that actually change." Shannon L. Alder

Consider one of the poorest people in the world who may live to be 100 years old. Is this not a "superior" specimen of mankind compared to an extremely wealthy person who dies at 60 of a heart attack or some disease? I can imagine the person giving up all of their wealth to live such a long healthy life. Who is superior in that case, the person of longevity or the wealthy person? Neither is because of the world's great equalizer – death! They die, we die, everyone dies in the end. So how is any one person better than any other at the end of the day?

You may argue, but what about those who go down in history? What about them? Some are good (like the apostle Paul or peter), and some are bad (like Hitler or Mao Zedong). Overall an extremely small number of people leave a lasting legacy. It is something to strive for so long as you are on the right side of the equation!

How many famous people seem crazy? How many famous people are immoral that have been caught in horrendous acts and activities? How many are immoral and have yet to be caught? Some may have more money, education, or a higher position in a company, yet they are human beings, complete with human failings.

Is anyone perfect?

If you believe in the Bible, you know that every person on earth is a sinner regardless of who they are. How can one sinner be above another? Scripture states:

"For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God." Romans 3:23 KJV

Yes, some of us are saved by grace. Many are not. Who is superior to the other - the Christian believer receiving eternal life or the unbelieving denier? Neither is. Until death, that is. Then the difference will be known.

The only man to ever walk the face of the earth who was perfect was put on a cross 2000 years ago. Before or since, no one has been perfect because no one else can claim to be God, which is who He was, in the form of flesh for a time.

Final words

It is up to you to make your mind up on how you see other people in life. While I look up to and would love to have met many famous people, I am not blind to the fact that they had their flaws, just like every other person on earth has flaws.

Bottom line I hope you understand we need to let no man on earth intimidate us. Why fear even the smallest thing about someone else when they are no better than you?

Oh, one last thing. If you put someone on a pedestal, limit the amount of time you keep them there, both for your sake and theirs!

I leave you with a final quote to contemplate.

"Persons appear to us according to the light we throw upon them from our own minds." Laura Ingalls Wilder

