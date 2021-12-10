Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?

Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Optimism

Today, we hear a great deal in the self-improvement and personal development fields about being optimistic. Much of this thought centers around being positive and hoping for sound outcomes as a result. For example, isn't it a great thing to be optimistic about the future? For most of us it is! But what that optimism is rooted in can make a big difference in the outcome.

There are two basic types of optimism in the world, with some variations in between. They include realistic and unrealistic optimism. You could call them optimism based in reality and optimism based on "pie in the sky." You could also label them as rational and emotional optimism, the terms we will use.

Before diving into these two ways of seeing the world, let's look at the definition of optimism in the Oxford Dictionary:

optimism (noun) - hopefulness and confidence about the future or the successful outcome of something.

Emotional optimism

Have you ever met an overly or unrealistically optimistic person who is not living in the land of reality? It is not uncommon to meet such people throughout life. Most of these people's optimism will be based primarily on their feelings and emotions.

As we all know, emotions are prone to be well, emotional, and not rational. I don't know about you, but I prefer making many of my decisions based on logic rather than how I feel. Feelings can be extremely fickle, after all!

Rational optimism

A person who is optimistic in a rational (a.k.a. logical or realistic) way is easy to spot. They are often less enthusiastic than an emotionally optimistic person. They can exude an air of quiet confidence often missing from the more emotional side of optimism.

While both the emotional and rational optimist can each display hopefulness and confidence about something in the future and its successful outcome, you know which you could have greater faith in, do you not?

Speaking about faith, let's now look at what faith is and how it compares to optimism.

"Optimism is a seed sown in the soil of faith; pessimism is a seed hoarded in the vault of doubt." William Arthur Ward (1921-1994)

Faith

While optimism is mostly internally driven by emotion and thought, faith is more externally focused. Instead of hoping or having confidence that something may happen in the future, faith trusts and has confidence it will or is happening.

The Oxford Dictionary definition of faith is:

faith (noun) - complete trust or confidence in someone or something.

Another way to distinguish between optimism and faith is optimism depends more on your internal state and perceptions. In contrast, faith depends on having complete trust in something external or outside yourself. Yet, it is possible to be both optimistic and have faith in yourself by taking an outside perspective!

Another distinction between optimism and faith is while optimism is emotional or rational, faith can be strong or weak. Therefore, they can support one another in the right proportions.

For example, when you mix rational optimism and strong faith, you can gain the best of each. You can do this by being realistically optimistic (internal) about doing something you wish while having a strong faith in yourself to do it (external). If you rely only on emotional optimism and weak faith, the chance of accomplishing whatever it is will diminish significantly.

Let's look at a real-world example of this. Say you are rationally or realistically optimistic about climbing the ladder to a much higher level in your career. To have the greatest potential of succeeding, if you know you can grow and do everything needed, you have optimism based on your reality. Your chance of accomplishing it will come through in everything you do.

As a rational optimist, you will exude confidence that others will notice and most likely respect, so long as you do not overplay yourself.

According to the definition of faith, you must have complete trust or confidence in something – which may be the organization in this case. Mix this strong faith with rational optimism, and you have a winning formula that will likely take you far in your career.

"Faith and optimism are contagious." Thom S. Rainer (1955-present)

As a second example, let's look at an important relationship in your life. Having the correct type of optimism and faith in any relationship, especially marriage, is crucial. To be married to someone unrealistically optimistic with weak faith will likely result in many years of heartache.

The best marriages consist of two realistically optimistic, confident people who have faith and trust in marriage as a social institution with moral obligations by each party. When such a marriage exists, the ground for building hope, trust, love, and all the other good things that can come from a strong faith rooted in optimism exists. This type of relationship will perpetuate optimism, faith, and love continually!

“Faith makes all things possible… love makes all things easy.” Dwight L. Moody (1837-1899)

Final thoughts

By building the right kind of optimism and faith, the world can be your oyster! They will instill confidence from within, which will touch everyone around you. With this confidence will come great hope that will allow you to trust and be trusted from which respect, admiration, and love can result.

Why not examine your optimism and determine whether it is rooted in feelings and emotions or in reality? While you are at it, examine your faith for its strength or weakness. By going to work on becoming a rational optimist with strong faith, your life can only improve!