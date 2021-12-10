States of Contentment

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd8zV_0dGUI9YG00
Photo by Eleanor on Unsplash

Do you see contentment as good and discontentment as bad? Contentment is often linked to happiness, while discontentment is often associated with unhappiness. Can there be any other way to view them? Absolutely!

What is good is sometimes bad and what is bad is sometimes good. At times a thing can be bad and good at the same time. You can view many things in life through this lens. For example, work can be good at times and bad at other times. Then there are times it can be good and bad simultaneously.

Let’s take on another view of contentment and discontentment. Instead of saying contentment is good and discontentment is bad, let’s find the upside and downside of each term. This gives us four states of contentment to examine. Let’s look at them in the following order:

  • Good contentment
  • Bad contentment
  • Bad lack of contentment (bad discontentment)
  • Good lack of contentment (good discontentment)

Contentment

How contented are you with life? Being content can take you to your happy place. It is a wonderful thing to be content, isn’t it? While being content can bring you happiness, this happiness is often fleeting. Enjoy it while you can, as the happiness will disappear soon enough. Contentment can also lead to joy, a deeper, longer-lasting effect on our lives. To learn more about happiness and joy, check out this article: How to Embrace Happiness and Joy in Your Life.

Yes, being content is a wonderful thing; however, there is a dark side to being content. When you become too content, it can lull you into sleep or into ignoring reality. There is such a thing as unhealthy contentment. This type of contentment can lead you to become less ambitious, pulling away from healthy practices and activities. It can lead you to a lack of action, or inaction, among other negative effects.

God did not create us to remain in a permanent state of contentment in every area of life. To do so leads to atrophy, and as we all know, atrophy leads to death.

“Life is about balance. Be kind, but don’t let people abuse you. Trust, but don’t be deceived. Be content, but never stop improving yourself.” Zig Ziglar

Discontentment

We are all well aware of the negative forms of discontentment in life. Many things can affect our happiness, such as struggling at work, in a relationship, trying to find a job, among other issues. While none of these things are good, discontentment can create good out of them.

Discontentment can help us when we use it to seek a better job or have a change of heart and attitude about our current job. Discontentment can help us in a bad relationship to begin working on it to make it better. It may also lead us to end the relationship.

Anytime discontentment spurs us to action, it can be good for us.

Intelligent discontent is the mainspring of civilization.” Eugene V. Debs

Discontentment can lead to solving a problem, working harder, curiosity, learning, achievement, a new job, love between two people, success, and hundreds of other things in life.

It is difficult to imagine the harm we can do to ourselves when we are too content. We are fortunate for the good that discontentment brings into life. We constantly innovate, create, and advance in so many ways because of not being satisfied with the status quo. Imagine where civilization would be without discontentment! Not a pretty thought, is it?

I am thankful for my earlier discontentment with who I was. It has led me on a lifelong quest to learn, grow, and improve myself. I doubt I will ever be content with who I am as I know there is always plenty of room for improvement!

None of us would enjoy the benefits of who we are today and who we will be tomorrow were it not for our discontentment!

I hope I am never so content that it affects me in a negative sense and that I am always at least a little discontented so I can keep moving forward in life.

“There are two kinds of discontent in this world; the discontent that works, and the discontent that wrings its hands. The first gets what it wants, and the second loses what it has. There’s no cure for the first but success; and there’s no cure at all for the second.” Gordon Graham

Final words

Why not embrace all four states of good and bad contentment and discontentment? This way, you will enhance your chance at living a better and more fulfilling life.

In summary, you can:

  • Use good contentment to enhance your joy.
  • Use bad contentment to remind you of what to avoid.
  • Use good discontentment to invigorate and inspire you toward growth.
  • Use bad discontentment to spur your life toward the good.

I urge you to do some self-examination and find ways to improve your life using the four states of contentment. To get the most out of what you have just read, find someone with which you can share this article. Work with one another to better understand the four states in each of your lives.

Wisdom occurs when you put knowledge to use. Use wisdom to create the life change that can result from this new understanding!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
1673 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Perfectionism in Life

Do you struggle with perfectionism? Many of us do. Why is it we hold such high standards in parts of our lives, while others could care less? Perfectionism is a complex subject affecting many areas of our lives.

Read full story

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.

Read full story

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.

Read full story
3 comments

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

Read full story
5 comments

Faith in Other People

What comes to mind when you hear the word faith? Most of us in America, at least in the south, usually think it refers to something religious. There are many types of faith in our lives, however. Let's take a broader look at faith and why it is critical to living our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Throwing a Bunch of Stones Together

We build our lives by what we do each day, but what will we have in the end? Have you ever thought about how similar living our life is to building a structure such as a pyramid? The parallels are undeniable.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Anyone Capable of?

How well do you know yourself? Do you know what and who you are? How well do you know what you are capable of becoming? How can we find answers to questions such as these?. Let me introduce you to a unique person who lived more than three hundred years ago. Baruch Spinoza was a Dutch philosopher during the Age of Enlightenment and is considered one of the great rationalists of philosophy in the 17th-century.

Read full story
1 comments

The Need for Continuous Learning

How often do you study since you left school? Do you give it much thought? If you are like most, the studying stopped as soon as you graduated, except for specific needs, such as learning something required on your job, or perhaps for a personal interest like a hobby.

Read full story

The Wisdom of a Composer

Who doesn't love the word "inspiration"? Do you know anyone who does not want to be inspired? What could be better than to become an inspiration to someone else? To inspire and be inspired is a true achievement for anyone!

Read full story
1 comments

Knowing Who You Are

How well do you know yourself? This is a serious question everyone should ask sooner than later in life. One thing life has taught me over many years is there is always more to learn about myself. Always.

Read full story

The Five Areas of Wealth

We take so much for granted today it can be helpful to stop and recognize how fortunate we are. Never in history has there been more wealth in the world. If you do not realize you are incredibly wealthy, read on!

Read full story
2 comments

Finding Happiness in Life

Long before any modern-day positive psychology self-help guru was born was a man of many talents. He understood the power of the mind like few others in history, as evidenced by his many writings. This gentleman was a true polymath, active as a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, and philosopher throughout his life.

Read full story
11 comments

Building a Home

Is your house a home? What kind of life does it provide? Is it a place of safety and refuge? Is it secure and filled with love and peace? Is it the proverbial place "where the heart is?" Or is it filled with problems, struggle, strife, and contention?

Read full story
3 comments

Can You Find Joy in Work?

Since work is inevitable for most of us, why not find ways to enjoy it! Some will ask, can anyone really enjoy working? Others of us will answer with a resounding YES! Have we found a secret? ABSOLUTELY!

Read full story
11 comments

What Does Balance in Life Mean?

Do you desire to live a balanced life? One in which everything seems to work in harmony, with the perfect blend of activities and relaxation. Where all flows effortlessly? What a life that would be! Is such a thing possible?

Read full story
4 comments

A Different View of the World

Most see people in the world as either optimists or pessimists when there are many blends and variations of each. But what if a third and better way of being existed? It does! Let's explore optimism, pessimism, and this third way of being to see what each can add to your life.

Read full story

Are You Too Nice to Others?

Is it possible to be too nice to other people? Would you agree or disagree? What does it mean to be too nice? Let's look at the reality of what being too nice can create in your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Dealing with the Hidden

Many things escape our notice each day. Did you know you can only focus on one thing at a time? Contrary to those who think they are great multitaskers, it is a scientific fact the human brain can't focus on more than one thing in a given moment. Because of this and other factors, a great deal goes unnoticed in our lives. Some of these unnoticed or unseen things can help or harm us.

Read full story

Patterns in Life

Most of us live our lives facing the same stimuli every day, reacting or responding to them in all too familiar ways. I want to challenge you to see differently by looking at a few of the many patterns in your life. You will recognize some patterns and may be unaware of others. These patterns are behind the very things that drive our lives!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy