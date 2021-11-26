What Does Balance in Life Mean?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LChGB_0d7HqxKi00
Image by Peter Fischer from Pixabay

Do you desire to live a balanced life? One in which everything seems to work in harmony, with the perfect blend of activities and relaxation. Where all flows effortlessly? What a life that would be! Is such a thing possible?

Well, yes. And no. Life can be in perfect balance for a time, yet nothing lasts forever. Most of us have had those experiences when everything in life flows so effortlessly it is simply perfect.

But then there is time. Time never ceases its forward momentum, always flowing into the future. While often predictable, what can await us has the potential to turn life on its head at a moment's notice. With time nothing is assured. The unknown arises and dashes our plans. No one can know what will come in that continuous, never-ending flow of time.

With all of that said, do not give up on finding balance in life! Balance is a worthwhile pursuit and can add a great deal of living to your life!

If you seek balance, you can have it. I have had years of balance before life would go off-kilter and enjoy it now in many areas of my life. Do I have a perfect life? No, but the areas that I have developed balance in are close!

Let's take a look at what balance is and how you can gain more of it with its amazing benefits.

Balance

What comes to mind when you hear the word balance? Do you think of a tightrope walker, or do your thoughts immediately go to work-life balance? Do you think of a balanced diet, or do you think about the vibration in your steering wheel because of out-of-balance tires? The possibilities are practically endless for what the word balance can bring to mind.

Balance can mean many things to different people at various times in their lives. Before continuing, let's look at the Oxford Dictionary definitions of balance:

Balance (noun) 1. an even distribution of weight enabling someone or something to remain upright and steady. 2. a condition in which different elements are equal or in the correct proportions.
Balance (verb) 1. keep or put (something) in a steady position so that it does not fall. 2. offset or compare the value of (one thing) with another.

Where we seek balance most depends on where we are in life. If you are still at home in your youth, it could mean having a stable home life. When you are in the midst of your career, it could mean work-life balance. For those who are retired, it can mean having sufficient funds to alleviate worry, living a good life, doing what matters, and a host of other things.

Living a balanced life

It is often said, "If you know what you want, you have a better chance of getting it!" or something similar. You could also say, "if you don't know what you want, you may wind up with nothing." That is no way to live!

What area in life do you want to have some semblance of balance? Here are a few suggestions as a starting point. Ask yourself, "What I want to be in balance at this time is/are my:"

  • Work-life balance
  • Finances
  • Family budget
  • Marriage
  • Travel schedule
  • Rest and relaxation
  • Friendships
  • Health
  • Diet
  • Spiritual life
  • Creativity
  • Leadership skills

What you wish to be in balance in your life may not be on the above list, but give it some thought, and you will undoubtedly come up with one or more ideas. You can create balance, or if you once enjoyed balance in an area of your life, you could restore it. Which will it be for you?

"The best and safest thing is to keep a balance in your life, acknowledge the great powers around us and in us. If you can do that, and live that way, you are really a wise man." Euripides (480-406 BC)

Creating or restoring balance

"The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty." Zig Ziglar (1926-2012)

Balance usually occurs through distribution, proportioning, or motion. For example, when you distribute equal weights on two sides of an old beam-type scale, they balance. Proportionally you achieve a balance between the cost and value of something, such as selling a piece of land at a certain price. Or you achieve balance through motion, as while riding a bicycle.

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

With this understanding of balance, let's dig into how you can achieve it. It helps to realize much of the balance people desire in life is entirely subjective. What balance means to one individual may be unbalanced to another. You may think working five-day weeks, 9 hours each day helps you achieve a proper work-life balance, while someone else may think a four-day week working 10 hours each day helps them achieve the same.

Recognizing there are different ways to define balance which can have a unique meaning to each person, what can you do? A great place to start is exploring the particular area you seek balance in by using a few questions. When you ask yourself the right questions, you gain insight, opening the possibility of creating or restoring the balance you desire.

For example, if you want to create a work-life balance, you are likely married, so it would be a good idea to include your spouse in this quest. Ask yourself:

1. "What specifically does work-life balance look like to my spouse and me?"

It is important to dig deep into this question. The clearer you and your spouse become, the greater the chance you will achieve it. Follow up the first question with:

2. "What one thing can I do immediately to begin balancing this area of life?"

Followed by:

3. "What else can I do to begin balancing this area of life?:

As you and your spouse discuss question two above, write it down and start making a list of things by asking question 3 over and over until you have exhausted your ideas. You should now have a list of several things you can do to balance this area of your life.

If you noticed, this process of asking questions consists of a simple four-step technique you can use to determine any outcome you desire. It consists of:

  1. Inquiry (what do you want?)
  2. Possibilities (what can you do?)
  3. Plan (what will you do?)
  4. Execute (take action!)

Follow this simple technique for any areas you find in which you want to establish more balance. For it to work, make sure what you can do is actionable, and go to work on at least one item immediately or ASAP.

A couple of tips to make this technique as powerful and effective as possible include:

  1. Enlist an accountability partner to help you follow through and follow up.
  2. Focus only on the things you can do. Never, ever focus on what you cannot do. This eliminates excuses and helps you create actionable items.
  3. Don't pressure yourself with this task. Be realistic. Such changes do not occur overnight. They take persistence. Find a way to take pleasure in the process and enjoy the fruits of your labor!
"Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance and order and rhythm and harmony." Thomas Merton (1915-1968)

Final thoughts

The benefits of creating or restoring balance in any area of life can bring great satisfaction to you and to those about whom you care. Think about how much you can change your life by developing balance in the right areas. Imagine the order, joy, peace, and happiness it can bring into your life!

You deserve nothing less, so why not go to work on it today?

I leave you with the wisdom of an American sports legend who lived a long life within a few months of his 100th birthday!

"Next to love, balance is the most important thing." John Wooden (1910-2010)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
1301 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Building a Home

Is your house a home? What kind of life does it provide? Is it a place of safety and refuge? Is it secure and filled with love and peace? Is it the proverbial place "where the heart is?" Or is it filled with problems, struggle, strife, and contention?

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Find Joy in Work?

Since work is inevitable for most of us, why not find ways to enjoy it! Some will ask, can anyone really enjoy working? Others of us will answer with a resounding YES! Have we found a secret? ABSOLUTELY!

Read full story
11 comments

A Different View of the World

Most see people in the world as either optimists or pessimists when there are many blends and variations of each. But what if a third and better way of being existed? It does! Let's explore optimism, pessimism, and this third way of being to see what each can add to your life.

Read full story

Are You Too Nice to Others?

Is it possible to be too nice to other people? Would you agree or disagree? What does it mean to be too nice? Let's look at the reality of what being too nice can create in your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Dealing with the Hidden

Many things escape our notice each day. Did you know you can only focus on one thing at a time? Contrary to those who think they are great multitaskers, it is a scientific fact the human brain can't focus on more than one thing in a given moment. Because of this and other factors, a great deal goes unnoticed in our lives. Some of these unnoticed or unseen things can help or harm us.

Read full story

Patterns in Life

Most of us live our lives facing the same stimuli every day, reacting or responding to them in all too familiar ways. I want to challenge you to see differently by looking at a few of the many patterns in your life. You will recognize some patterns and may be unaware of others. These patterns are behind the very things that drive our lives!

Read full story

How Clear Is Your Inner Sight?

Image by Thuan Vo from Pixabay . Are you aware we can see in more than one way? It is true. We not only see with our vision, we also see with our minds. Have you ever said "I see" to someone? What did you see? What you meant was I understand. You saw in your mind's eye what they said.

Read full story

We Were All Born to Create

Have you ever considered the possibility that you are a creator? What if I told you that you were not only born to create, but you create every day of your life? How could it change your life?

Read full story
2 comments

Finding Hope in This Difficult Life

Do you ever have a day where you feel you are swimming upstream, straining, and struggling against the current? One of those days where you expend so much energy, you collapse, totally exhausted. Why does life have to be so difficult at times?

Read full story
18 comments

The Three Operations of the Mind

Many of my regular readers know I love words. Lately, one word that has been on my mind is reason, with two of its variants: reasoning and reasonable. What is there not to like about reason? We reason with others all the time, do we not? Doing what is reasonable is usually good for us. How much harm can reasoning do after all?

Read full story

Why Care About What Others Think?

If you are like most of us, you care what other people think about you. Have you ever considered how this may affect your life? Does what everyone thinks even matter? How do you even know what they are thinking?

Read full story
26 comments

Why Disagree With Someone?

If you are like most people, there are times when you do not agree with someone else. How do you deal with such situations? Do you remain quiet, immediately react and respond, or do you thoughtfully and respectfully disagree? Since the time will always come when we disagree with someone, let's look at how we can deal with these situations.

Read full story
1 comments

Work Hard or Hardly Work

Does the word industry sound old and outdated to you? Originating in Latin from the word industria, meaning diligence or hard work, it has been around for a very long time. You can gain a new understanding of industry by contrasting it with idleness. Let's look a little closer at this word and see if we can understand its application in today's world.

Read full story

The Pivilege of Writing

For all the pleasures some of us receive from writing, I wonder how many of us experience the burden of responsibility that can go with it? When discussing this responsibility with others, they often say, “But I write only fiction,” or “I write mostly humor,” or “I write mostly non-fiction,” and a hundred other such replies. Yet, that is exactly the point.

Read full story
16 comments

Why Explain When There is No Need?

We humans are living, walking, breathing assumption machines. A great deal of every life is assumption-based. From the time we wake up to the time we go to bed, we make many assumptions. Psychology Today claims the average person can make up to 35,000 decisions each day! How many of those decisions are dependent upon assumptions?

Read full story
1 comments

What Good is a Book?

Do you want to live a rich, full, rewarding life? If you do, there's one habit you can incorporate into your life that can make it happen. If I could only give one piece of advice to someone starting their life and their career, it would be to develop the habit of reading. I wish I had discovered the advantages of reading before I turned 30. Had I known how much it could add to my life, I would have surely started much earlier.

Read full story
2 comments

Four Steps to Change

Have you ever heard something so simple that made so much sense you asked yourself," why hadn't I realized that before?" While listening to a gentleman online recently, he commented about how desires drive our lives. Of course, they do! But there is far more to it than this simple statement.

Read full story

Defense Mechanisms in Life

Have you ever had to defend yourself? In what way, you ask? For many, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about self-defense are things like Karate, Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. But what about other forms of self-defense that are not physical?

Read full story

Can You Get a Second Chance?

Are you in the "everyone can have a second chance" or the "there's no such thing as a second chance" camp? Is either camp correct in their assumption?. While looking into the term "second chance" to better understand it, I was surprised to find many quotes stating there are no second chances! This spurred my curiosity to go deeper, as I had previously taken for granted that second chances were common.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy