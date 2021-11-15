Finding Hope in This Difficult Life

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iS8bs_0cwgdeHQ00
Photo by Kind and Curious on Unsplash

Do you ever have a day where you feel you are swimming upstream, straining, and struggling against the current? One of those days where you expend so much energy, you collapse, totally exhausted. Why does life have to be so difficult at times?

The longer you live, the more you realize life is not always pleasant and easy. As the old saying goes, life is not all peaches and cream. Everyone experiences difficulties at various times, so why should we expect less?

But, you say, I only think positive and good thoughts. I focus my energy on attracting good and positive things into my life. Many of us think that way, but it does not change the reality that life is far more complex, and everything is not in our control.

Let's get real for a moment. Have you ever known anyone who had a perfect life? Do you know a single person who hasn't had difficulties and struggles?

Such is every life

Up to this point, we could be talking about anyone's life. This is the reality of every living, breathing, thinking human being that has ever existed.

The longer you live, the more you understand there will be good and not-so-good times in life. So long as we walk this earth, we will face difficulties. We will suffer loss, heartbreak, pain, sickness, disease, and death. Facing this reality will put you on one of two paths in the future.

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." Martin Luther King, Jr.(1929-1968)

One path is the path of hope, and the other is that of hopelessness. These two paths run alongside each other throughout our life. Some of us will wander from one path to the other at different times during our existence.

Is it any wonder Solomon, the wisest man to ever live, stated three millennia ago:

"' Everything is meaningless,' says the Teacher, 'completely meaningless!'" Solomon (970-931 BC)

But not all hope is lost! Let me encourage you - hang in there!

Contrasting and comparing

Without the bad in life, how would we ever know what was good? A great deal of what we learn about life comes through our ability to contrast and compare. To truly understand both sides of most things, we must see their opposite or contrast. To understand it further, we need to be able to compare it with something else. Let's contrast and compare one of the most powerful and meaningful words in the English language – hope.

Some may think comparing and contrasting are similar, but they are not. According to the Oxford Dictionary, their definitions are:

Contrast (noun) - the state of being strikingly different from something else in juxtaposition or close association.

Compare (verb) - estimate, measure, or note the similarity or dissimilarity between.

By contrasting hope with hopelessness, we gain greater insight into each. You can think of hope as light and hopelessness as darkness. Neither is complete, nor could we comprehend one without the other. It is because of hope we understand hopelessness. And it is because of hopelessness that hope makes sense.

To what can hope be compared? Many compare it to dreams, longings, expectations, aspirations, and desires, among other things. Likewise, we often compare hopelessness to such things as discouragement, anguish, desperation, despondency, misery, and sorrow.

"Hope is passion for what is possible." Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855)

As stated, few words convey as much power and meaning as does hope. Those who possess hope push through the mess that is this life. They keep swimming upstream despite the current or obstacles. They have faith that they will reach where they desire to go and never give up trying.

"[Life] is like a man [swimming] upstream. He has no choice; he must go ahead or he will go back." Lewis E. Pierson (1870-1954)

Building hope

Building hope in your life takes more than sheer willpower. It takes faith to achieve what you want in life and tenacity to keep swimming upstream regardless of what lies ahead.

"Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are." Saint Augustine (354-430)

To build hope, you must only convince yourself you can do it, whatever "it" is. How can you convince yourself, you ask? That is the key, isn't it? Sure, things like a positive, can-do attitude can help. Reading all the self-help literature you can find while surrounding yourself with like-minded people may help. But can you do more?

For some of us, it takes slowing down and looking deep inside ourselves. Until we find a reason why we should continue swimming upstream despite the odds, how can we continue forward? Until we find the one thing we wish to achieve in our lifetime, how can we continue at all? Where will we get the strength if we do not find these deep motivating factors in our lives?

Perhaps that is one reason so many live in hopelessness and despair. Why should they continue to swim upstream when they have not searched for and found hope? What reason do they have to continue? Many give up, do they not?

Final thoughts

Our fundamental choices drive all of the decisions we make in life. You must first find and make a fundamental choice of that one thing you want before you die. There must also be a reason to pursue it. Otherwise, you will have little drive and purpose to supply the determination to keep swimming toward that final thing you want to achieve.

If you're not sure of your one thing and do not have a strong enough reason for pouring your life into achieving it, why not take a break. Before doing anything else in your life, figure out what it is you are after and determine the reason you wish to pursue it. Otherwise, you will continue simply spinning your wheels, getting nowhere fast.

There is a better way to live this life. Slow down and look deep inside to find what you need. I promise you will not regret taking the time to do so. And those you care about and love in your life will benefit as well. If you can't do it for yourself, at least do it for them!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 18

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
961 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Patterns in Life

Most of us live our lives facing the same stimuli every day, reacting or responding to them in all too familiar ways. I want to challenge you to see differently by looking at a few of the many patterns in your life. You will recognize some patterns and may be unaware of others. These patterns are behind the very things that drive our lives!

Read full story

How Clear Is Your Inner Sight?

Image by Thuan Vo from Pixabay . Are you aware we can see in more than one way? It is true. We not only see with our vision, we also see with our minds. Have you ever said "I see" to someone? What did you see? What you meant was I understand. You saw in your mind's eye what they said.

Read full story

We Were All Born to Create

Have you ever considered the possibility that you are a creator? What if I told you that you were not only born to create, but you create every day of your life? How could it change your life?

Read full story
2 comments

The Three Operations of the Mind

Many of my regular readers know I love words. Lately, one word that has been on my mind is reason, with two of its variants: reasoning and reasonable. What is there not to like about reason? We reason with others all the time, do we not? Doing what is reasonable is usually good for us. How much harm can reasoning do after all?

Read full story

Why Care About What Others Think?

If you are like most of us, you care what other people think about you. Have you ever considered how this may affect your life? Does what everyone thinks even matter? How do you even know what they are thinking?

Read full story
26 comments

Why Disagree With Someone?

If you are like most people, there are times when you do not agree with someone else. How do you deal with such situations? Do you remain quiet, immediately react and respond, or do you thoughtfully and respectfully disagree? Since the time will always come when we disagree with someone, let's look at how we can deal with these situations.

Read full story
1 comments

Work Hard or Hardly Work

Does the word industry sound old and outdated to you? Originating in Latin from the word industria, meaning diligence or hard work, it has been around for a very long time. You can gain a new understanding of industry by contrasting it with idleness. Let's look a little closer at this word and see if we can understand its application in today's world.

Read full story

The Pivilege of Writing

For all the pleasures some of us receive from writing, I wonder how many of us experience the burden of responsibility that can go with it? When discussing this responsibility with others, they often say, “But I write only fiction,” or “I write mostly humor,” or “I write mostly non-fiction,” and a hundred other such replies. Yet, that is exactly the point.

Read full story
16 comments

Why Explain When There is No Need?

We humans are living, walking, breathing assumption machines. A great deal of every life is assumption-based. From the time we wake up to the time we go to bed, we make many assumptions. Psychology Today claims the average person can make up to 35,000 decisions each day! How many of those decisions are dependent upon assumptions?

Read full story
1 comments

What Good is a Book?

Do you want to live a rich, full, rewarding life? If you do, there's one habit you can incorporate into your life that can make it happen. If I could only give one piece of advice to someone starting their life and their career, it would be to develop the habit of reading. I wish I had discovered the advantages of reading before I turned 30. Had I known how much it could add to my life, I would have surely started much earlier.

Read full story
2 comments

Four Steps to Change

Have you ever heard something so simple that made so much sense you asked yourself," why hadn't I realized that before?" While listening to a gentleman online recently, he commented about how desires drive our lives. Of course, they do! But there is far more to it than this simple statement.

Read full story

Defense Mechanisms in Life

Have you ever had to defend yourself? In what way, you ask? For many, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about self-defense are things like Karate, Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. But what about other forms of self-defense that are not physical?

Read full story

Can You Get a Second Chance?

Are you in the "everyone can have a second chance" or the "there's no such thing as a second chance" camp? Is either camp correct in their assumption?. While looking into the term "second chance" to better understand it, I was surprised to find many quotes stating there are no second chances! This spurred my curiosity to go deeper, as I had previously taken for granted that second chances were common.

Read full story
13 comments

Who Are You Influencing?

Are you aware that who you are and everything you say and do in the presence of other people affects them? It is true. You are not only affecting them; you are conditioning them as well.

Read full story
3 comments

How Content Are You?

There are two essential areas of life in which everyone can choose to be either contented or discontented. Satisfied or dissatisfied. We can be content with "what we have," and we can be content with "what we are." Or not.

Read full story
6 comments

Should You Follow the Crowd, or Not?

Do you follow the crowd? What makes someone a follower? Should you, or should you not follow? Let's explore these questions. To get started, we will look at what a follower is and is not. In this article, "following the crowd" is equivalent to "going along with the crowd" and "being influenced by the crowd."

Read full story
26 comments

Why Be Thankful for Life's Problems?

Have you ever considered how important problems are in our life? Without these difficulties, it would be far different, and we would not be who we are today. Without the problems of life, how would we grow? Would life even exist?

Read full story
3 comments

How Small Problems Can Grow

How do you deal with problems in your life? Do some stop you in your tracks? Do you run from some? Do you give in to them? Or do you hit them head-on as soon as they occur?. Most of us deal with problems in ways similar to the freeze, flight, fawn, or flight responses written about so often. People generally enter one of these four stages when facing a threat or trauma, which some problems can contain.

Read full story
2 comments

The Sense in Common Sense

How often do you hear it said we need more common sense today? As a well-known French writer and philosopher said more than two hundred years ago:. "Common sense is not so common." Voltaire (1694-1778)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy