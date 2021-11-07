Four Steps to Change

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwWpQ_0cpERJRg00
Photo by Sandeep Ket from Pexels

Have you ever heard something so simple that made so much sense you asked yourself," why hadn't I realized that before?" While listening to a gentleman online recently, he commented about how desires drive our lives. Of course, they do! But there is far more to it than this simple statement.

It is easy to make the connection that our desires drive what we do (our actions) that determine what we get (our results) in life, isn't it? It is so straightforward something must surely be amiss. Or is there?

Let's examine this idea a little closer to see what sense we can make of it.

Desires

"You are made in the image of what you desire." Thomas Merton (1915-1968)

Desires are one of the most basic motivating forces in every life, so it only makes sense they lead to action. They begin as soon as we are born and continue throughout our entire lives. Is it not the desire to have sustenance and be comforted that makes a newborn cry?

Even at the end of life, when you think you may give up every desire, your final desire may be to give up and move on from this body. Were it not for desires; humanity would not exist.

From our earliest desires to please our parents to our final desires to have lived a good life, desires drive us throughout life, year to year, day to day, hour to hour, minute to minute. With desires being so important, why don't more of us stop to examine this driving force in life?

Perhaps we are so close to our desires we take them for granted? Maybe we are subject to them in a way? Desires are often operating in the background beneath our consciousness.

Since desires drive our actions, it occurred to me they also drive our behaviors. In fact, perhaps this idea can be written as:

Our desires determine our behaviors which drive our actions leading to the outcomes in our lives.

Makes sense, does it not?

Changing behaviors by changing desires

"Be careful what you set your heart upon - for it will surely be yours." James A. Baldwin (1924-1987)

As the thought occurred to me that our desires drive our behaviors, it started to make sense that if we want to change a particular behavior, maybe we could start with the desire driving it. Change the desire, and the behavior naturally changes.

To test this theory, I looked back on my life and saw this played out repeatedly. Whenever I changed a behavior, I first changed a desire. For example, early in my career, I was a workaholic, spending an inordinate amount of time working to the detriment of my marriage. When we almost divorced, my desire changed from earning as much as I could to something far more essential. My desire to keep my family intact was stronger than my desire to earn. I only had to wake up to this fact to realize it and change my behavior.

Think about anything you care about that you possess. The home you own came from the desire to become a homeowner. Your marriage came from the desire to be bound to your spouse. The love for your spouse came from desire. The food you eat comes from your desire to eat. Almost everything in your life came from some base desire.

No, I am not saying desires give us everything in life. No one desires tragedy, sickness, automobile accidents, hurricanes, and many other things. But those things you desire out of a deep need are often attained.

"Out of need springs desire, and out of desire springs the energy and the will to win." Denis Waitley (1933-present)

I remember my desire to be successful in my career. This desire drove my behaviors, and therefore my actions, which led to some high-level positions in my industry. Two years after my first wife died from cancer, my desire driven by loneliness affected my behavior to begin looking for someone. This desire could also be said to come from a deep need to have someone in my life.

Within two days of joining Match.com, I connected with Jane. My desire for her made me behave in a way to win her love. We later married because of our desire for one another. We have now been married for nearly 14 years. Our desire to remain married for the remainder of our lives will ensure our behaviors appropriately drive our actions to make it happen.

Please note that a desire that comes from a wish may or may not lead your behaviors to act on what you want in life. Wishes mostly come from our wants, not our needs. You can learn more about wants vs. needs in this brief article: How to Tell a Want from a Need in Your Life

Check your desire

"We all have different desires and needs, but if we don't discover what we want from ourselves and what we stand for, we will live passively and unfulfilled." Bill Watterson (1958-present)

To determine where you are heading in life, why not check some of your desires?

  • If you have the right desire that comes from a deep need, you will likely get whatever it is you desire.
  • If you have no desire and no direction in mind in an area of life, you know the old saying – "any road will get you there if you don't know where you are going!"
  • If you have a wrong desire, it will likely bring wrong things into your life. You may want to change that desire ASAP!

To uncover a specific desire in life, think about something important and ask the following questions:

  • “What is my desire to _______________.”
  • "How strong is my desire to achieve this?"
  • "What do I want to do about this desire?"
  • "What can I do now to change it?"

You can ask these questions about anything in life.

For example, it could be your desire to save money, continue your current job, buy a new car, take a sabbatical, start a relationship, or practically anything else you may desire.

To show you how this works, look at this example:

  • "What is my desire to save for retirement?"
  • "How strong is my desire to achieve this?" Fairly strong but not vital by any means.
  • "What do I want to do about this desire?" I need to strengthen it so I don't wind up destitute when I am older!
  • "What can I do now to change it?" I better chat with my spouse about it, and we will meet with a financial planner sooner than later.

You see how this can easily qualify your desire. One thing the person in this example can do is deepen his desire to support the need not to wind up broke later In life. If he does this, his behaviors will change, and he will begin acting on this desire.

Final thoughts

Keep this simple four-step formula in mind to achieve what you want in life.

  1. Develop and strengthen your desire, especially one coming from a need
  2. The desire will inevitably drive your behavior
  3. Your behavior will cause you to do something, to take action
  4. The action you take will result in an outcome that may ultimately satisfy your desire

Finally, pay attention to how great your desires are. If you desire great things in life and need them bad enough, you will likely get them—the greater your desires, the greater your potential.

If you wish to achieve anything in life, keep the following words of a very wise man in mind:

"Desire is the starting point of all achievement, not a hope, not a wish, but a keen pulsating desire which transcends everything" Napoleon Hill (1883-1970)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
871 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Finding Hope in This Difficult Life

Do you ever have a day where you feel you are swimming upstream, straining, and struggling against the current? One of those days where you expend so much energy, you collapse, totally exhausted. Why does life have to be so difficult at times?

Read full story
3 comments

The Three Operations of the Mind

Many of my regular readers know I love words. Lately, one word that has been on my mind is reason, with two of its variants: reasoning and reasonable. What is there not to like about reason? We reason with others all the time, do we not? Doing what is reasonable is usually good for us. How much harm can reasoning do after all?

Read full story

Why Care About What Others Think?

If you are like most of us, you care what other people think about you. Have you ever considered how this may affect your life? Does what everyone thinks even matter? How do you even know what they are thinking?

Read full story
22 comments

Why Disagree With Someone?

If you are like most people, there are times when you do not agree with someone else. How do you deal with such situations? Do you remain quiet, immediately react and respond, or do you thoughtfully and respectfully disagree? Since the time will always come when we disagree with someone, let's look at how we can deal with these situations.

Read full story
1 comments

Work Hard or Hardly Work

Does the word industry sound old and outdated to you? Originating in Latin from the word industria, meaning diligence or hard work, it has been around for a very long time. You can gain a new understanding of industry by contrasting it with idleness. Let's look a little closer at this word and see if we can understand its application in today's world.

Read full story

The Pivilege of Writing

For all the pleasures some of us receive from writing, I wonder how many of us experience the burden of responsibility that can go with it? When discussing this responsibility with others, they often say, “But I write only fiction,” or “I write mostly humor,” or “I write mostly non-fiction,” and a hundred other such replies. Yet, that is exactly the point.

Read full story
16 comments

Why Explain When There is No Need?

We humans are living, walking, breathing assumption machines. A great deal of every life is assumption-based. From the time we wake up to the time we go to bed, we make many assumptions. Psychology Today claims the average person can make up to 35,000 decisions each day! How many of those decisions are dependent upon assumptions?

Read full story
1 comments

What Good is a Book?

Do you want to live a rich, full, rewarding life? If you do, there's one habit you can incorporate into your life that can make it happen. If I could only give one piece of advice to someone starting their life and their career, it would be to develop the habit of reading. I wish I had discovered the advantages of reading before I turned 30. Had I known how much it could add to my life, I would have surely started much earlier.

Read full story
2 comments

Defense Mechanisms in Life

Have you ever had to defend yourself? In what way, you ask? For many, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about self-defense are things like Karate, Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. But what about other forms of self-defense that are not physical?

Read full story

Can You Get a Second Chance?

Are you in the "everyone can have a second chance" or the "there's no such thing as a second chance" camp? Is either camp correct in their assumption?. While looking into the term "second chance" to better understand it, I was surprised to find many quotes stating there are no second chances! This spurred my curiosity to go deeper, as I had previously taken for granted that second chances were common.

Read full story
13 comments

Who Are You Influencing?

Are you aware that who you are and everything you say and do in the presence of other people affects them? It is true. You are not only affecting them; you are conditioning them as well.

Read full story
3 comments

How Content Are You?

There are two essential areas of life in which everyone can choose to be either contented or discontented. Satisfied or dissatisfied. We can be content with "what we have," and we can be content with "what we are." Or not.

Read full story
6 comments

Should You Follow the Crowd, or Not?

Do you follow the crowd? What makes someone a follower? Should you, or should you not follow? Let's explore these questions. To get started, we will look at what a follower is and is not. In this article, "following the crowd" is equivalent to "going along with the crowd" and "being influenced by the crowd."

Read full story
26 comments

Why Be Thankful for Life's Problems?

Have you ever considered how important problems are in our life? Without these difficulties, it would be far different, and we would not be who we are today. Without the problems of life, how would we grow? Would life even exist?

Read full story
3 comments

How Small Problems Can Grow

How do you deal with problems in your life? Do some stop you in your tracks? Do you run from some? Do you give in to them? Or do you hit them head-on as soon as they occur?. Most of us deal with problems in ways similar to the freeze, flight, fawn, or flight responses written about so often. People generally enter one of these four stages when facing a threat or trauma, which some problems can contain.

Read full story
2 comments

The Sense in Common Sense

How often do you hear it said we need more common sense today? As a well-known French writer and philosopher said more than two hundred years ago:. "Common sense is not so common." Voltaire (1694-1778)

Read full story

Are You a Doer in Life?

There are a great variety of people on this earth that make everyday life interesting. You can find many talkers, thinkers, dreamers, and takers in the world, along with some doers and givers. These last two are those to whom we owe our very existence. What good is talking, thinking, dreaming, and taking if no one is doing or giving?

Read full story

What it Means to Have a Friend

How many friends do you have? Let me ask that same question with a slight twist: How many close friends do you have in your life? Answering each question gives you a different answer, correct? Depending on your personality type, the number of friends can be quite different for each question.

Read full story
1 comments

Dealing With a Mistake

What do you do when you make a mistake? It depends, does it not? If it is a small mistake, of no consequence, no harm, no foul, why be concerned? However, incrementally, small mistakes can lead to real difficulties. For example, repeated small mistakes at work can be cause for termination.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy