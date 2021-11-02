Should You Follow the Crowd, or Not?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOP90_0cjLTU7S00
Image by Reimund Bertrams from Pixabay

Do you follow the crowd? What makes someone a follower? Should you, or should you not follow? Let's explore these questions. To get started, we will look at what a follower is and is not. In this article, "following the crowd" is equivalent to "going along with the crowd" and "being influenced by the crowd."

Followers and leaders

What makes someone a follower? Technically, the antonym or opposite of following is leading. In other words, you are either a follower or a leader. Can you lead and follow at the same time? Let's get the question of what a leader and follower is out of the way before tackling the issue of following the crowd.

Every person follows at least one thing and is also a leader of at least one thing in life. As followers, we may follow sports, our spouse, a political party or movement, a particular artist, people on social media, and many other things.

As a leader, everyone leads at least one thing – their own life. Many are also leaders in their family, at work, church, or some organization, and again, in many other things.

You can be a leader and a follower simultaneously. All of us follow our own lead at times, do we not? Our job can be that of a leader while we follow other leaders at work. Marriage is a perfect example of doing each at the same time. A husband and wife can both lead and follow, leading the family into an agreement while following the agreement they made.

With some of the basics out of the way, let's look at an issue with many consequences. Choosing to follow the crowd or not.

"The one who walks alone, is likely to find himself in places no one has ever been." Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

Following the crowd

Why do people follow the crowd? While there could be many reasons, some of the most basic can be because they:

  • Have a natural follower personality and want to be lead and never question authority
  • Were reared that way
  • Know no better and may be immature
  • Shy away from responsibility and accountability
  • Want to be liked and accepted
  • Are non-confrontational and do not like conflict, strife, or contention

Let's take a closer look at the last item on the list. Do you hope to go through life not ruffling any feathers? Ask yourself a serious question – "Why am I afraid of ruffling feathers?" Have yours ever been ruffled? Surely you have not made it this far in life without disagreeing with someone about something. Believe it or not, if you choose to follow the crowd, you will ruffle some feathers! Just ask someone who does not believe what the crowd believes.

Most of the items on the above list fall into the excuse category, do they not? Is making excuses any way to go through life? Let's dive deeper by looking at what you can lose by following the crowd.

What you can lose by following the crowd

For many of us, following the crowd leads to dumbing down our ideas and individuality. It leads to minimalizing us, robbing us of our ability to do more and become more in life. It Steals our purpose, will, and drive to do what we love and want to do. It attempts to make everyone the same, except those who lead the crowd, of course! You will be an outcast and likely despised when the crowd or its leaders no longer accept you.

"Chances are, if you are following the crowd, you're following the wrong path." Bob Proctor (1934-present)

Following the crowd can cost freedom and infringe on your liberties. It can make you one of the many instead of one of the few. It can cause your identity to become blurred with the masses, leading to you becoming only a number in the system at some point.

If you decide to follow the crowd, you lose some of your decision-making abilities and will likely be required to follow what they believe blindly. You will take on the values of the crowd at the expense of your own. You will lose your ability to stand out, apart, and above others, dehumanizing you.

You risk becoming like everyone else, an automaton, following orders and directions from someone above you. You will be encouraged to follow and not rock the boat, limiting what you can do. It will require you to give up or change your beliefs and the things you value so you can fit in.

The bottom line is following the crowd robs us of life and living as individual, autonomous, full of potential, capable human beings. Why would anyone ever want to abdicate their rights and responsibilities!

Let's now examine a few of the advantages you gain by not following the crown.

"No one achieves great things by following the crowd. Have a spine. Strike your own path." Robert Kiyosaki (1947-present)

Standing out from the crowd

"The one who follows the crowd will get no farther than the crowd. By walking alone, you are likely to get places no one has ever been before." Alan Ashley-Pitt

Standing out from the crowd has so many advantages you could fill many books discussing them. Let's look at a few that can help us better our lives. By not following the crowd, you can:

  • Become a leader
  • Achieve more in life on your terms
  • Be true to yourself
  • Express greater creativity
  • Have faith in more than what the crowd believes
  • Question the world around you
  • Learn more and grow more
  • Take responsibility for yourself and those you care about
  • Mature in a greater way
  • Become a more unique individual
  • Live a fuller, more rewarding, joyful life

What other advantages would you add to this list? I would love to read them. Please leave yours in a comment below!

Final thoughts

"The best opportunities are often ones where you're being contrarian. That doesn't mean being contrarian for contrarian's sake, but it means you're thoughtful about the risks of following the crowd." David Sze (1966-present)

The wonderful thing about living in the United States is that our liberties allow us to choose not to follow the crowd. Sure, you may be downtrodden, ostracized, criticized, condemned, "canceled," and more for not following the crowd but let me ask you a question.

Do you want to follow a crowd that treats people like that?

Thankfully you do not have to!

If you want to follow the crowd and perhaps hide in it, go right ahead. You are fortunate to live in a country where you are not forced to follow the crowd but can decide to if you wish. I only ask you do not join the crowd blindly. If you do, who knows where they may lead you! It will take you where someone else wants you to go. Do you really want that in your life, or do you want more? Why not choose your own path? The choice is yours!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 26

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
652 followers

More from Bill Abbate

There is No Need to Explain

We humans are living, walking, breathing assumption machines. A great deal of every life is assumption-based. From the time we wake up to the time we go to bed, we make many assumptions. Psychology Today claims the average person can make up to 35,000 decisions each day! How many of those decisions are dependent upon assumptions?

Read full story

What Good is a Book?

Do you want to live a rich, full, rewarding life? If you do, there's one habit you can incorporate into your life that can make it happen. If I could only give one piece of advice to someone starting their life and their career, it would be to develop the habit of reading. I wish I had discovered the advantages of reading before I turned 30. Had I known how much it could add to my life, I would have surely started much earlier.

Read full story
2 comments

Four Steps to Change

Have you ever heard something so simple that made so much sense you asked yourself," why hadn't I realized that before?" While listening to a gentleman online recently, he commented about how desires drive our lives. Of course, they do! But there is far more to it than this simple statement.

Read full story

Defense Mechanisms in Life

Have you ever had to defend yourself? In what way, you ask? For many, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about self-defense are things like Karate, Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. But what about other forms of self-defense that are not physical?

Read full story

Can You Get a Second Chance?

Are you in the "everyone can have a second chance" or the "there's no such thing as a second chance" camp? Is either camp correct in their assumption?. While looking into the term "second chance" to better understand it, I was surprised to find many quotes stating there are no second chances! This spurred my curiosity to go deeper, as I had previously taken for granted that second chances were common.

Read full story
12 comments

Who Are You Influencing?

Are you aware that who you are and everything you say and do in the presence of other people affects them? It is true. You are not only affecting them; you are conditioning them as well.

Read full story
3 comments

How Content Are You?

There are two essential areas of life in which everyone can choose to be either contented or discontented. Satisfied or dissatisfied. We can be content with "what we have," and we can be content with "what we are." Or not.

Read full story
6 comments

Why Be Thankful for Life's Problems?

Have you ever considered how important problems are in our life? Without these difficulties, it would be far different, and we would not be who we are today. Without the problems of life, how would we grow? Would life even exist?

Read full story
3 comments

How Small Problems Can Grow

How do you deal with problems in your life? Do some stop you in your tracks? Do you run from some? Do you give in to them? Or do you hit them head-on as soon as they occur?. Most of us deal with problems in ways similar to the freeze, flight, fawn, or flight responses written about so often. People generally enter one of these four stages when facing a threat or trauma, which some problems can contain.

Read full story
2 comments

The Sense in Common Sense

How often do you hear it said we need more common sense today? As a well-known French writer and philosopher said more than two hundred years ago:. "Common sense is not so common." Voltaire (1694-1778)

Read full story

Are You a Doer in Life?

There are a great variety of people on this earth that make everyday life interesting. You can find many talkers, thinkers, dreamers, and takers in the world, along with some doers and givers. These last two are those to whom we owe our very existence. What good is talking, thinking, dreaming, and taking if no one is doing or giving?

Read full story

What it Means to Have a Friend

How many friends do you have? Let me ask that same question with a slight twist: How many close friends do you have in your life? Answering each question gives you a different answer, correct? Depending on your personality type, the number of friends can be quite different for each question.

Read full story
1 comments

Dealing With a Mistake

What do you do when you make a mistake? It depends, does it not? If it is a small mistake, of no consequence, no harm, no foul, why be concerned? However, incrementally, small mistakes can lead to real difficulties. For example, repeated small mistakes at work can be cause for termination.

Read full story
5 comments

Why Not Aim Higher?

Did you know the word archery comes from the Latin word "arcus"? Guess what arcus means? Something curved, such as an arch or a bow! Isn't it also interesting that you must aim high to hit anything at a distance? The trajectory of the arrow forms a larger arc the farther the distance to the target. In other words, you must aim higher than the target, or the arrow will fall short and hit the ground.

Read full story

Giving More Can Be Gratifying

What do you do if things are not going well for you at work, at home, or anywhere else in life? How can you correct the situation, and where can you start?. Let's look at some sage advice from a highly successful entrepreneur, economist, and business theorist from the first half of the 20th century.

Read full story
2 comments

Our Mind and Our Manners

Do you ever come across a quote that makes you sit up and take notice? I recall one such quote some years back when I first read the words of Pliny the Elder, a highly accomplished Roman author, lawyer, philosopher, military commander, and provincial governor. He is also known for writing the world's first encyclopedia, Naturalis Historia (Natural History). His quote was:

Read full story

Why Do We Lie to Ourselves?

Image by Roland Schwerdhöfer from PixabayWhen was the last time you said, "I'll get to it someday."? Practically everyone repeats this common statement or something like it at some time in their life. Have you noticed how easily it comes out of our mouths and the mouths of others? But how often do we really mean it?

Read full story
2 comments

How to Receive in Life

Our country's forefathers were willing to give their lives for freedom. This willingness to give has created the most powerful and prosperous country in history. Unfortunately, we are now on a slippery slope. Too many people in power have decided they want to take and give in the wrong way. The law of giving will not allow this for long.

Read full story

Four Words for More Life

Some years ago, I had a defining moment in my life. I will never forget driving on the highway, listening to a cassette tape by a popular personal development guru. He asked a simple question containing only four words. The thought had never crossed my mind before this moment. My life was about to change forever. Answering this one question can provide so many answers about life to anyone at any age it is worth giving serious thought.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy