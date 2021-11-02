Should You Follow the Crowd, or Not?

Do you follow the crowd? What makes someone a follower? Should you, or should you not follow? Let's explore these questions. To get started, we will look at what a follower is and is not. In this article, "following the crowd" is equivalent to "going along with the crowd" and "being influenced by the crowd."

Followers and leaders

What makes someone a follower? Technically, the antonym or opposite of following is leading. In other words, you are either a follower or a leader. Can you lead and follow at the same time? Let's get the question of what a leader and follower is out of the way before tackling the issue of following the crowd.

Every person follows at least one thing and is also a leader of at least one thing in life. As followers, we may follow sports, our spouse, a political party or movement, a particular artist, people on social media, and many other things.

As a leader, everyone leads at least one thing – their own life. Many are also leaders in their family, at work, church, or some organization, and again, in many other things.

You can be a leader and a follower simultaneously. All of us follow our own lead at times, do we not? Our job can be that of a leader while we follow other leaders at work. Marriage is a perfect example of doing each at the same time. A husband and wife can both lead and follow, leading the family into an agreement while following the agreement they made.

With some of the basics out of the way, let's look at an issue with many consequences. Choosing to follow the crowd or not.

"The one who walks alone, is likely to find himself in places no one has ever been." Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

Following the crowd

Why do people follow the crowd? While there could be many reasons, some of the most basic can be because they:

Have a natural follower personality and want to be lead and never question authority

Were reared that way

Know no better and may be immature

Shy away from responsibility and accountability

Want to be liked and accepted

Are non-confrontational and do not like conflict, strife, or contention

Let's take a closer look at the last item on the list. Do you hope to go through life not ruffling any feathers? Ask yourself a serious question – "Why am I afraid of ruffling feathers?" Have yours ever been ruffled? Surely you have not made it this far in life without disagreeing with someone about something. Believe it or not, if you choose to follow the crowd, you will ruffle some feathers! Just ask someone who does not believe what the crowd believes.

Most of the items on the above list fall into the excuse category, do they not? Is making excuses any way to go through life? Let's dive deeper by looking at what you can lose by following the crowd.

What you can lose by following the crowd

For many of us, following the crowd leads to dumbing down our ideas and individuality. It leads to minimalizing us, robbing us of our ability to do more and become more in life. It Steals our purpose, will, and drive to do what we love and want to do. It attempts to make everyone the same, except those who lead the crowd, of course! You will be an outcast and likely despised when the crowd or its leaders no longer accept you.

"Chances are, if you are following the crowd, you're following the wrong path." Bob Proctor (1934-present)

Following the crowd can cost freedom and infringe on your liberties. It can make you one of the many instead of one of the few. It can cause your identity to become blurred with the masses, leading to you becoming only a number in the system at some point.

If you decide to follow the crowd, you lose some of your decision-making abilities and will likely be required to follow what they believe blindly. You will take on the values of the crowd at the expense of your own. You will lose your ability to stand out, apart, and above others, dehumanizing you.

You risk becoming like everyone else, an automaton, following orders and directions from someone above you. You will be encouraged to follow and not rock the boat, limiting what you can do. It will require you to give up or change your beliefs and the things you value so you can fit in.

The bottom line is following the crowd robs us of life and living as individual, autonomous, full of potential, capable human beings. Why would anyone ever want to abdicate their rights and responsibilities!

Let's now examine a few of the advantages you gain by not following the crown.

"No one achieves great things by following the crowd. Have a spine. Strike your own path." Robert Kiyosaki (1947-present)

Standing out from the crowd

"The one who follows the crowd will get no farther than the crowd. By walking alone, you are likely to get places no one has ever been before." Alan Ashley-Pitt

Standing out from the crowd has so many advantages you could fill many books discussing them. Let's look at a few that can help us better our lives. By not following the crowd, you can:

Become a leader

Achieve more in life on your terms

Be true to yourself

Express greater creativity

Have faith in more than what the crowd believes

Question the world around you

Learn more and grow more

Take responsibility for yourself and those you care about

Mature in a greater way

Become a more unique individual

Live a fuller, more rewarding, joyful life

What other advantages would you add to this list? I would love to read them. Please leave yours in a comment below!

Final thoughts

"The best opportunities are often ones where you're being contrarian. That doesn't mean being contrarian for contrarian's sake, but it means you're thoughtful about the risks of following the crowd." David Sze (1966-present)

The wonderful thing about living in the United States is that our liberties allow us to choose not to follow the crowd. Sure, you may be downtrodden, ostracized, criticized, condemned, "canceled," and more for not following the crowd but let me ask you a question.

Do you want to follow a crowd that treats people like that?

Thankfully you do not have to!

If you want to follow the crowd and perhaps hide in it, go right ahead. You are fortunate to live in a country where you are not forced to follow the crowd but can decide to if you wish. I only ask you do not join the crowd blindly. If you do, who knows where they may lead you! It will take you where someone else wants you to go. Do you really want that in your life, or do you want more? Why not choose your own path? The choice is yours!