Learning as You Grow Older

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjIZz_0cJUpGir00
Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

As someone who has been on this earth a few years longer than most, I find it a bit humorous when I see an article titled "What I wish I knew when I was 18, 20, 25, or 30." Many such articles seem to be written by people who have maybe hit their 30s at most! No, we older people do not forget what it was like when we were that age. We have already lived it, got the hat, the t-shirt and the tennis shoes, and besides, most youngsters don't want our take on it anyway!

Considering those under 30 represent half of the world population, perhaps there is some merit to writing on this topic at such a young age.

I am now at the age where less than 9% of the world population is as old or older, meaning I passed 30 more than 30 years ago! At my age, I thought it might be more appropriate to write an article along the lines of "What I wish I knew when I was 50 or 60!" Since those 50 years old and younger represent about two-thirds of the world's population, let's stick with the young age of 50.

Life at 50ish

When you finally make it to around 50 years old, several things tend to occur. You are either entering the prime of your career, or perhaps your career has plateaued. You may have also established a family and could soon become an empty nester. As well, your long-term finances usually become more important to you and your spouse.

While some can have great success later in life, most people at this age are reasonably content. They are beginning to wonder where the next couple of decades will take them. For many of us, we start thinking more about our mortality around this age.

"Forty is the old age of youth; fifty is the youth of old age." Victor Hugo (1802-1885)

I recall being at the top of my game when I hit 50, feeling like I was just hitting my stride. I had a great career, great health, and was not close to feeling old in my body. Yet looking back, I wish I had taken more time for myself instead of always striving for that next big thing in the future. I had no awareness of how life was about to change.

The first thing I wish I knew was how precious relationships are and how short life can be.

If you notice in the last paragraph, I did not say I had a great family life. While I had a good marriage, I was a workaholic and far too often an absentee husband and father. Before you know it, your children are gone, and you are empty nesters. Sure, that begins another great phase of life, provided you are around and available.

I can never regain the time I missed spending with my wife and daughter. Time waits for no one, forever continuing its relentless march forward.

Little did I know the following year, Charlotte, my wife, who had always been healthy, would die of cancer. Talk about a life-changing event. Married for 32 years, she was only 51 years old. How I have regretted the lost time and opportunities I had wasted.

The second thing I wish I knew was how important it is to save and invest.

Working my way up from a laborer to the executive suite as CEO, I had plenty of opportunities to invest more of my earnings. I could have easily retired comfortably by the time I hit 50, but unfortunately, I did not start saving right away in my career. I have no excuse for this oversight.

Sure, it was far more difficult when I was young. The IRS did not issue rules allowing employees to make tax-deferred payroll contributions until 1981. Some larger companies started offering tax-deferred savings early on, but it took decades to reach the level it is at today. Still, only about 50% of workers contribute to tax-deferred plans such as a 401K or IRA.

If people only realized how much they could save by starting young. It is a sad state of affairs that 64% of people retire broke today. Had they learned this valuable lesson and developed the habit of saving when younger, they would be far better off.

The third thing I wish I knew was how setting realistic health goals could impact your life.

From around 30 onward, I became a fitness nut. I had quit smoking cigarettes and started lifting weights the prior year. As the years progressed, I started running, then added swimming and biking. If you are familiar with triathlons, most of them are swim, bike, run events, so there was that as well. However, most of the races I did were of the sprint triathlon variety.

I lost count of how many 5k, 10k, triathlon, and marathon events I participated in during that period of life. Although I traveled a lot during my career, it was always easy to keep up my routines by throwing running shoes in my bag and using local gyms. Yes, I was not only a workaholic, but I was also a workoutaholic! Along the way, I learned a great deal about nutrition and ate reasonably healthy despite all the travel.

I do not tell you about how fit I was so you can admire the tremendous effort I put into being very athletic, but for the lesson, I was about to learn after decades of discipline and dedication and what it stole from my life.

As healthy as I was, I suddenly had four successive widowmaker heart attacks in one day, dying for several minutes total. On top of the heart attacks, I developed a severe respiratory issue called AARDS and nearly died from that. It is little wonder the doctors and nurses at the hospital called me their miracle patient!

After spending 55 days in intensive care and losing 50 pounds, I was released from the hospital, barely able to walk a few steps with a walker. And that was after intensive rehab in the hospital for about three weeks prior!

Fortunately, my years of working out helped me remain diligent. I regained much of my health and am now more aware of how much fitness effort I require to stay healthy.

I went overboard for years, sacrificing far too much family time. I could have easily maintained my health with a fraction of the time spent working out and preparing for races and events and could still have been extremely fit.

I continue to believe in exercise and eating healthy, but why do it to the extent it steals time from the most important thing in life, our relationships? If I could only turn back time and do it all over again...

Final thoughts

There you have it. If you take these three things to heart, you will create a far better and more fulfilling life.

To recap, here is a quick summary of the three things I wish I had realized before I was 50:

  • Work hard but do not allow it to consume your life. Spend more time with those who matter while they are still around. You will never regret it.
  • Save early and often, developing it into a habit. Take advantage of tax-deferred savings, maxing out whatever plan you have. You will live far more comfortably later in life.
  • Take care of your health, but do not overdo it. Work out regularly and eat healthy foods to live a long and happy life.

The single most important and rewarding reason to do each of the above is so you can create a good life with those you love. What could be more rewarding than that? In the end, life is about relationships because relationships are what life is made of!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
329 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Wandering or Traveling through Life

How is your journey through life so far? Are you going through life as a wanderer, tourist, or traveler? Let's examine these three ways of doing this thing we call life and see where we may wind up at the end.

Read full story

Put Your Mind on a Diet

Have you ever thought about how much our mind and stomach are alike? An author and editor of several magazines early in the last century brought this concept to light. It is an interesting line of thought and one which deserves further consideration.

Read full story

The Pattern of Growth in Life

All life has small beginnings. Did you know that a gamete (sperm) is the smallest cell in the human body? At the other end of the spectrum, the ovum (egg) is the largest cell in the body yet is still very small. These two tiny cells start the creation of every human being.

Read full story

Learning from a Negative Person

Everyone has met or knows someone who seems to complain incessantly. Little can be more draining than being around such a person. Many of these people are equal opportunity complainers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Getting Back to Normal

As we begin the slow march toward normality in this post-pandemic age, what can we expect? Not much at times!. One thing for certain is unless we reset some of our expectations, we are in for a frustratingly long hard road ahead.

Read full story
1 comments

Does Time Heal All of Our Wounds?

Practically everyone is familiar with the saying of the ancient Greek dramatist Menander. He coined a well-known phrase more than two millennia ago:. "Time heals all wounds." Menander (342-291 BC)

Read full story
3 comments

What Is Certain in Life?

Can anyone be certain of anything in life? Ever? Almost everyone is familiar with the old maxim:. "Nothing is certain except death and taxes." Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) But is it true? Can you even be certain Franklin was the first to write these words? There is a backstory to this old saying. It comes from one of the last things he wrote, in a letter penned two months before his death. Many believe it was his final great quote. The words were taken from the following sentence:

Read full story

What Can a Mentor Do?

If you have never had a mentor, you have no idea what you are missing. If you have had a mentor, you will likely be forever grateful for their impact on your life. Let's look at what mentoring is all about and how it can help you achieve far more in life. A little background first.

Read full story

Following Through in Life

In personal and business life, follow-through is one of the most essential abilities a person can develop. Without it, little will get done. It is an extremely valuable form of discipline. Socrates identified one of the earliest mentions of the failure to follow through as akrasia, known today as the Akrasia Effect. Akrasia, translated from the Greek, means "lacking command." In modern language, it is called procrastination.

Read full story

Let's Lighten up About our Egos

Have you ever known anyone with a big ego? You know what I mean, someone that thinks more of themselves than they are. While they may not enjoy someone mocking them, it can be enjoyable to laugh at their expense.

Read full story

A Great Way to Make Decisions in Life

You may be familiar with a helpful method used in making decisions commonly referred to as the balance sheet close or the Ben Franklin close. If not, you are in for a treat!. The method or technique is often referred to as the Ben Frankin close because he was the one that developed the idea more than 200 years ago! The reason it is called a "close" is because of its use in sales. For example, when you purchase something from a salesperson, they refer to it as closing (making) the sale.

Read full story

Wisdom From the Past That Matters More Than Ever

For many Americans, one of the most important words, if not the most important in the English language, is liberty. Few words carry such deep meaning and significance in our country's history.

Read full story

Three Steps for the Wise

If there were three steps you could take to achieve practically anything you desire in life, would you take them? What if I told you when you follow these steps in succession, they will rarely, if ever fail you? If your interest is piqued, all that is required is to learn and execute the steps in the following ancient Persian proverb:

Read full story

A True Riches to Rags Story

Is there a simple way we can come to understand ourselves in our approach to life? Some years ago, I stumbled upon what I have come to call the Schwab interview method. It can provide great insight into a potential employee, an existing employee, and anyone else, including yourself!

Read full story

Finding Peace and Happiness in Your Life

From time to time, you come across a subject that provides a tremendous amount of insight. One such subject that has captured my interest recently is happiness. Who doesn’t want to be happy? Happiness touches every person to some degree and has virtually no limits on what can be said or written about it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Finding Happiness on the Road to Success

"Life is a journey" is not exactly an original theme yet expresses a truth that is hard to deny. Many have repeated it over the years, with its exact phrasing changed slightly at times.

Read full story

How to Yield Bigger Dividends from Life

For any business to function effectively and profitably, it must produce at least one product someone needs or desires. Many people have analogized business with life, with several books using "The Business of Life" as their title. Indeed, many parallels exist between the two.

Read full story

Is There Another Way to See the World?

How we see the world is such a broad subject we could spend weeks discussing it, even in part. If you think I am exaggerating, look at how often the world attempts to "help" us see in various ways.

Read full story

Can Worry Affect Your Health?

What would it be like to live a life without worry? Can you imagine that? It would be like living in a near-perfect world!. Unfortunately, a worry-free world does not exist on this earth. Yet how much of our worry is unfounded?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy