A Great Way to Make Decisions in Life

You may be familiar with a helpful method used in making decisions commonly referred to as the balance sheet close or the Ben Franklin close. If not, you are in for a treat!

The method or technique is often referred to as the Ben Frankin close because he was the one that developed the idea more than 200 years ago! The reason it is called a "close" is because of its use in sales. For example, when you purchase something from a salesperson, they refer to it as closing (making) the sale.

Salespeople use the method to sell anything from gadgets to cars to homes and everything in between. By listing various pros and cons about a product, the technique can move you, the purchaser, closer to deciding to buy, thereby allowing the salesperson to "close" the sale. Simple enough, eh?

The great thing about the Ben Franklin technique is it will help you make a better decision more quickly on practically anything! If you have never come across the concept, you will find it so helpful that you may wonder why you didn't come up with it yourself. Yes, it is that practical and useful!

Using the technique

To use the technique, draw a line down the center of a piece of paper. At the top of the left column, write "pro." At the top of the right column, write "con."

While almost everyone knows the meaning of pro and con, you may wonder where the terms originated. According to the Oxford Dictionary, they came into use in the 1500s. The words come from the Latin phrase pro et contra. Translated into English, this means "for and against."

Under the two headings, list as many pros as you think are relevant in the left column. These items are usually positive, favorable, or good for you. Simultaneously, you can list the cons you think are relevant in the right column, including items that are often negative, unfavorable, or bad for you.

Here is Ben Frankin's original quote in its entirety outlining this method:

"When confronted with two courses of action I jot down on a piece of paper all the arguments in favor of each one, then on the opposite side I write the arguments against each one. Then by weighing the arguments pro and con and cancelling them out, one against the other, I take the course indicated by what remains." Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)

The whole purpose of the Ben Franklin technique is to help you arrive at an informed decision. When completed, you should have a clear picture that will help you make a decision.

Putting the technique into practice

Ben Franklin's technique can help us make simple or complex decisions. Let's first look at a couple of practical examples of using the technique.

Example 1

This simple example of using Ben Franklin's method/technique involved purchasing a guitar. I had always wanted a solid wood (not layered or laminate) guitar and had decided to purchase one of Taylor's wonderful acoustic-electric instruments. Since they range in price from $2,000 to around $10,000, I became curious about the differences between the more reasonably priced and the higher-priced guitars. What justifies the higher prices, and is it worth it for a casual player like me to spend more?

While I am not a novice guitar player, I am not a professional and only play when the mood strikes. After a good deal of research and playing many models at the local Guitar Center store, I made the following balance sheet in Excel to help me finalize my decision between the more affordable to the more expensive. Any purchasing decision involves our emotions, so I knew this list would help me look at things more objectively.

You will notice I attempted to balance the list by crossing out various items. When I finished, the remaining items helped me decide what to buy.

Bill Abbate

While I lusted after a couple of the more expensive models, the balance sheet helped me keep everything in perspective. I finally chose the 314ce. I did not select this guitar because it was low priced, but because it is a beautiful instrument that plays well and sounds amazing. When I closed my eyes, I could tell little difference between the various models. Perhaps my hearing isn't what it used to be, but they all played and sounded great! For an amateur like me, the 314ce is a great guitar!

Example 2

This next decision was slightly more challenging, yet the balance sheet provided a clear choice, even though we spent more money!

A little background to give you an idea of what the decision entailed. Our home is on a lakefront lot with a variety of hardwood trees. Every few years, we hire a tree service to cut off dead limbs, limb up the trees in the backyard to maintain our lake view, cut down any dead trees, grind the stumps, and move everything off our property.

While my wife and I simply had to choose a contractor, we knew the cost would be high and wanted to ensure everything was done correctly. After talking to several tree service companies, we narrowed it down to two. Let's call them Company A and B. We then used the Ben Franklin technique to finalize our decision once we listed everything we believed was essential.

Bill Abbate

As you can see the decision became obvious as to which company to choose. Although company B was more expensive, it was the clear winner. We are confident in our choice and have scheduled the work to be done soon.

Why and where to use the technique

I started using the Ben Franklin technique years ago because I wanted to be decisive while making the best possible decisions. I find it is a great way to tackle procrastination and indecisiveness and have suggested the technique to many others over the years,

By laying all of the pros and cons out before you, a decision can be made far easier and acted on much more quickly with confidence. Those who procrastinate often need this boost in confidence to move forward on a decision.

You can adapt the technique in any way that best works for you. I have used it as a pros and cons list, crossing off the items that balance, leaving only the decision-makers. Often when comparing two items, instead of making pros and cons, I will rate each item in each column using a scale of 1 to 5, adding them up to see which side comes out ahead. When I need to decide on a simple matter, I often do a quick pro and con list in my head.

The main point is you can use the Ben Franklin or balance sheet close in many ways, any of which can be right for your situation.

A few of the places I have personally used variations of the technique is when I was weighing or choosing:

Where I spent my time on projects

Whether to take a new job or remain where I was

Which area to live in when I relocated

Which home to purchase

Which car to buy

A new career direction

Which school to attend

Where to put my retirement investments

When to retire

These are only a few of the many things I have used Franklin's method to help me make a decision. In what other decisions would you find it helpful? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section below.

Final thoughts

Whether you have used the Franklin/balance sheet technique before or not, it is always available and easy to use to help you make better decisions more quickly. The main point about using the technique is that there are no hard and fast rules in which form to use or how to use it. Get creative and use it in a way that best serves you.

One of the greatest benefits of using Franklin's technique is reducing or eliminating the tendency to procrastinate. When you can quickly and easily develop a clear picture of what a decision entails, why wait? Be decisive and act! Heed this advice from the 26th president of the United States:

"In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing." Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919)

