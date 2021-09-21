Is Living a Life of Being Uniquely You Worth It?

How unique are you? Do you feel unique? Do you ever think of yourself as unique? What does it mean to be unique? Does it matter? So many questions!

The simple definition for unique in the Oxford Dictionary is "being the only one of its kind; unlike anything else." Are you not the only you in existence?

Do you not find it amazing every person on earth is individually unique? In fact, every person in all of history has been completely unique.

The uniqueness of every being

The Population Research Bureau, founded in 1929, estimates the total number of people to have lived in all of history is 117 billion! I found this so surprising I checked it several times! Other estimates were in the same range, so it must be true!

Yet every one of those 117 billion people was unique, with no two people identical. Sure, we call some people identical twins, but anyone who has known twins quickly realizes they are anything but identical in their behaviors and the way they think. No two people could ever be exactly alike. This is true for animals as well. Ask anyone who has had many pets such as cats and dogs if any two of them were identical, and they will tell you no two are exactly alike. Like we humans, each pet has a personality unlike any other! Do you not find that amazing?

Our individual uniqueness

Of the 7.9 billion people alive at this time, you are truly unique. You live a life like no other, regardless of where you are.

This is true even in a communist country where they may attempt to make everyone equal, except for those privileged few, that is! But no one can be forced to be exactly like anyone else. No two people have the same thoughts or behave identically at all times, regardless of society, situations, or circumstances.

In the end, no matter what anyone in the world attempts to do to make you be, act, or feel like everyone else, you are still uniquely you.

Since only you can be you, and only I can be me, why would we try to be someone else? Why do we want to be something we are not? Why waste effort and energy attempting such things? Because we are human? Perhaps.

"You are the only one of you. From the beginning of time till the end of this world to the end of eternity. There's only one of you ever created. Ev-er. You are the only you. That's pretty powerful. So why on earth would you want to look like anybody else, dress like anyone else, dance like anyone else, be someone else, when you are a legend in your own right?" Mia Michaels (1966-present)

The mystery of consciousness

The thing I find most astounding about our uniqueness is the complete mystery of consciousness. We all possess consciousness, or does it possess us? It impacts our uniqueness, doesn't it? Who knows for sure?

As sophisticated as science, psychology, biology, neuroscience, philosophy, and technology are today, the how's, whys, and wherefores of consciousness remain a mystery. Sure, we can define consciousness, explain it to a limited degree, but truly understanding it, where it originates, its purpose, and a thousand other questions remain unanswered. Could it be designed to remain a mystery for all time? Only God knows.

Without understanding consciousness, how could we begin to understand the uniqueness of every individual?

Uniqueness and society

It is amazing how uniqueness plays out in society. It is the uniqueness of some individuals that makes them famous and sometimes infamous. Look at the uniqueness of some of the most famous people in history. While there are too many to name, some individuals like Jesus Christ remain supremely unique. He continues to affect the lives of billions of people today, 2000 years after he was brutally killed and resurrected from the dead! Society maintains its structure and order in large part because of His and Judeo-Christianity's influence.

On the infamous side of uniqueness are people like Adolf Hitler. This one man influenced society in such a way he threw the world into chaos. Due to his uniqueness, he was responsible for killing millions of people. Our world could do with far less of that kind of uniqueness!

There have always been and always will be societal pressures to control and suppress people's uniqueness. This is as true in countries where people enjoy liberty as it is where people are enslaved. Perhaps the single thing that most suppresses our individual uniqueness are so-called social norms.

How often do you not say something because it would not be socially acceptable? How often do you dress a certain way because of social norms? What about the way you speak, act, and a hundred other behaviors? Yes, we are not always free to express our uniqueness, are we?

"Your uniqueness is your strength. Remember that. Don't mold yourself to others or to what others think. You're an individual. You're special." Austin Carlile (1987-present)

Embracing our uniqueness

Only you can do you. How do you want to do you? Rather than pontificate on why our uniqueness is so important, let's look at what others have said about embracing who we are.

Considered a pioneer in television, he was a host, producer, author, and an ordained minister. His television show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood ran for more than 30 years! He certainly knew a great deal about people and their uniqueness. This is what the beloved Mister Rogers had to say:

"As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has-or ever will have-something inside that is unique to all time." Fred Rogers (1928-2003)

Does he not speak the truth? Read what another unique and highly successful individual has to say about the subject:

"You're an original, an individual, a masterpiece. Celebrate that; don't let your uniqueness make you shy. Don't be someone other than the wonder you are. Every star is important to the sky." Douglas Pagels (1950-present)

I love the analogy of our uniqueness compared to the countless stars in the universe. There never will be another person exactly like you, so why not embrace who you are and let your uniqueness shine as often as you can!

Final thoughts

There are so many other thoughts we could explore about our uniqueness, but let's leave with a final thought on which we can ponder.

While you are a truly unique, one-of-a-kind individual, every other person in the world is as well.

"Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else." Margaret Mead (1901-1978)

Something we all share in common is our most basic desires and needs. Not the vital needs to stay alive such as water, food, and air, but the vital need we can only get from another person. It is the one thing that matters more than anything when we die.

That most important need in life common to all mankind is met only in relationship with others. It is met by those who love us and who we love. In the end, the thing we need most is each other. For some of us, this ultimate relationship exists in Christ.

I would love to hear your thoughts about uniqueness and anything else touched on in this article. Please leave your comments below.

As an ancient philosopher said more than 400 years before Christ:

"There is just one life for each of us: our own." Euripides (480-406 BC)

Why not live a life of being true to who you are - uniquely you!

