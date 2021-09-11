New York City, NY

Why not have a good laugh now and then?

Do you have a sense of humor? I love to hear a good joke as much as the next person, but some have a knack for humor, while others do not. I am in the latter group unless you count corny dad jokes.

We all have heard how laughter is good medicine, how it makes you feel better and even has healing properties. I love how one of the founders of the famous Merriam-Webster dictionary put it:

"The sense of humor is the oil of life's engine. Without it, the machinery creaks and groans. No lot is so hard, no aspect of things is so grim, but it relaxes before a hearty laugh." G.S. Merriam (1803-1880)

Were Merriam's statement not so true, it would almost be funny.

What is it that makes us laugh? For most jokes, an unexpected twist, usually in the punchline, is the key. Something that turns out differently than we expect creates laughter in a way little else can.

Besides the unexpected or unanticipated, some of the best laughs can be at ourselves. Have you ever done something so crazy it just absolutely makes you laugh?

I recently spent a good ten minutes looking for my glasses. I finally asked my wife if she had seen them, and she pointed to the top of my head! I had obviously positioned them there but paid zero attention to this fact. Fortunately, I am old enough to have a good laugh at myself! The unexpected had caught me again.

Humor theories

Did you know there are around 100 theories on humor? When you sift through the many theories, four fundamental theories emerge. These more recognized theories include:

  • Superiority Theory (~4th century BC)
  • Relief Theory (the 1700s)
  • Incongruity Theory (the 1700s)
  • Benign Violation theory (2010)

Many find the last two theories listed above cover practically all humor well. In a nutshell, the premise behind the incongruity and benign violation theories rests in the unexpected. Something is said or occurs that catches us off guard or by surprise.

Do you not find the unexpected is what usually makes you laugh? Even when you hear the same joke repeatedly, it is the incongruous punch line that makes something funny. For example:

"Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you do criticize them, you're a mile away and you have their shoes." Jack Handey (1949-present)

When the surprise is a gentle (benign) violation of the norm, it again takes us by surprise and makes us laugh, such as one of my all-time favorites:

"I want to die peacefully in my sleep, like my grandfather… Not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car." Will Rogers (1879-1935)

But sometimes, things can be less benign yet violate the norm for some of us. This can make something funny to one person, yet offensive to another, such as:

"How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it." Anonymous

The bottom line of practically every theory is some type of changeup or unexpected twist that catches us off guard, tickling our funny bone to make us laugh.

Some surprise twists!

"A person without a sense of humor is like a wagon without springs. It's jolted by every pebble on the road." Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887)

Can you imagine a life without the unexpected, without surprise, without humor? I can't, and I don't want to. Life is so much richer because of them. The resulting joy and laughter are some of the greatest pleasures of life.

A favorite political saying that proves the truth can be funny:

"Politicians and diapers have one thing in common. They should both be changed regularly, and for the same reason." John Wallner

And what would the world be without children?

"Children: You spend the first 2 years of their life teaching them to walk and talk. Then you spend the next 16 years telling them to sit down and shut up." Phyllis Diller (1917-2012)

I have a special affinity toward one-liners. They take the ultimate in inventiveness and brevity. Let's look at some simple jokes with those surprise twists in them.

A little benign violation theory animal humor first:

"The early bird might get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese." Stephen Wright (1955-present)

With one more benign violation theory joke thrown in for good measure!

"Never under any circumstances take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night." Dave Barry (1947-present)

What could be more newsworthy than the news itself? With the hot discussion topic of today's news and fake news, could anything be truer than the following?

"Evening news is where they begin with 'Good evening', and then proceed to tell you why it isn't." Anonymous.

Final thoughts

"Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he is not; a sense of humor to console him for what he is." Francis Bacon (1561-1626)

Humor adds so much to our lives when we let it. With the vast resources at our fingertips today, why not use them to add a little laughter to oil up your life engine!

Regardless of your age, you deserve to have a good laugh now and then, do you not? We all do!

Never forget:

"You don't stop laughing because you grow older. You grow older because you stop laughing." Maurice Chevalier (1888-1972)

