What Does It Look Like to Be Truly Rich?

Bill Abbate

Are you rich? Do you believe being rich is the amount of money you have and what you own, and little else?

Rather than join the never-ending debate about the differences between being rich and wealthy, let's consider them for what they are - synonymous. The words are used interchangeably in our modern vernacular, and when you look at the definition for each, they are virtually identical! Henceforth, let's consider them the same.

There are two sides to what we consider riches in our lives, the external and the internal. Let's look more closely at each.

External riches

Some people amass vast amounts of wealth in their lives. While there Is no question what is external begins internally, the wealth these few generate is mind-boggling. Look at the ultra-rich today, with tens and hundreds of billions of dollars of net worth, compared to the median American's current net worth of $121,760.

Considering our national debt as of 2020 stands at around $81,000 for every man, woman, and child, our country has some real problems! What would happen if the average American carried that much debt per individual? Scary stuff! With the ongoing out-of-control government spending, this will only continue to increase unless some drastic changes occur. But that is a subject for another article.

"If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free; if our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed." Edmund Burke (1729-1797)

When most of us look at how wealthy a person is, the first thing that comes to mind is how much money they have, often reported as their net worth. Net worth is more than only cash as it includes all the person's holdings, including homes and material possessions minus debt.

Compared to much of the world, Americans are comparatively wealthy. If you look at where most of the wealth resides globally, it is almost entirely in western Europe, America, Canada, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. The vast majority of people in the world have little or no net worth by comparison!

"Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants." Epictetus (50-135 AD)

External riches go beyond net worth alone. Americans and many others in western society are rich in opportunities to grow and accumulate as much wealth as possible. That fact alone makes us extremely rich!

Western society is also rich in conveniences. Things we take for granted, such as clean running water, sewage systems, and appliances such as ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, along with the hundred other things that make life easier for us.

We are also rich in technology and entertainment! There is so much content available on services like Netflix that you could spend many lifetimes and not watch it all!

In external richness, even the poor in the west are wealthy by world standards.

"Not he who has much is rich, but he who gives much." Erich Fromm (1900-1980)

Internal riches

"Ordinary riches can be stolen; real riches cannot. In your soul are infinitely precious things that cannot be taken from you." Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

There is far more equality in the world when it comes to inner riches since they require no money or material things. There are a variety of ways to have this internal wealth.

For example, the riches we create within ourselves far outweigh all other riches. Who we are and who we are becoming determines our true wealth on this earth. Would you rather be rich and joyful inside with modest means or rich in money and possessions yet poor and miserable inside?

"He is rich or poor according to what he is, not according to what he has." Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887)

Are you not rich indeed when you have a spouse you love who loves you, children, family, good friends, and great people with which to work?

"Even the rich are hungry for love, for being cared for, for being wanted, for having someone to call their own." Mother Teresa (1910-1997)

Take it from someone who lost his first wife of 32 years at a young 51 from cancer. During such trying times, nothing in the world means more to you than that relationship. Nearly every one of us would give up many internal and all our external riches at such a time if we could save that person we love.

We can have invaluable inner riches while we are alive and leave some of them behind. No, this has nothing to do with money and material possessions. They will all but cease to exist one day.

I am talking about the impact our internal riches can have on the world after our death. What we leave behind as a legacy, our memories, words, writing, photographs, videos, and other such things can continue to impact people's lives for the foreseeable future. Many of these riches transfer into other's lives., helping them become richer on the inside.

An invaluable wealth everyone has equally is time. While it is always moving forward, we choose what we do with it. What greater wealth could we have than choosing what we do with our life?

"Controlled time is our true wealth. "R. Buckminster Fuller (1895-1993)

The greatest wealth of all for we Christians is spiritual. Who can be richer than those of us who have been granted eternal life through Christ? According to the scriptures in Ephesians 3:8, we will receive His riches which are beyond our comprehension! What could be better than that!

Final thoughts

Yes, you can be rich when you understand the real meaning of being rich. Everyone can be rich in relationships regardless of how much money or wealth they have. Anyone can leave a legacy to impact the world after they have departed. Inner riches have the potential to live far beyond any external wealth we can ever possess, regardless of how many millions or billions we have.

The most important question you can ask yourself to determine how rich you are is:

"If you want to know how rich you really are, find out what would be left of you tomorrow if you should lose every dollar you own tonight?" William J.H. Boetcker (1873–1962)

