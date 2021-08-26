Five Simple, Easy Steps to Ensure and Maintain Your Health

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMCDd_0bd212kF00

With so much information available about health today, it is easy to get lost in what is best and what is not. Call me old, but I prefer simple ways to look at the subject of staying healthy. What works best for most of us is something easy to remember and easy to do. The thousand details about why a system, method, or routine is better only complicates what should be straightforward. Ultimately, common sense reigns supreme!

If you are wondering if I know much about health, I was a serious athlete for many years. I constantly read about health, exercise, and nutrition. I worked out at least six days a week for decades. My routine included weightlifting, running, biking, swimming, and participating in many races every year.

Unfortunately, a series of widow maker heart attacks changed my life overnight, taking me from what most would consider extremely healthy to nearly dying. While I now enjoy much of my former health, the heart damage limits my ability to exercise vigorously. As you can imagine, health is more important to me now than ever!

Always on the lookout for the best perspectives on health, I ran across a quote by a gentleman so simple, yet profound, I had to share it.

"To insure good health: Eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life." William Louden

Let's look at the merit of each of his suggestions.

Eat lightly

With worldwide obesity tripling since 1975, most of us could get by stuffing a little less food in our mouths. In countries such as ours, there is not only an abundance of food, but much of it is highly processed and not exactly good for us.

The best way to immediately impact our health is through portion control. Fewer calories in, less fat added, and more weight lost. When used correctly, this simple practice can shed weight permanently. All it requires is self-control! Putting less on our plate, eating more slowly, and cutting out the snacks between meals can lead to eating lightly. Losing excess weight helps with many health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and other such issues.

Breathe deeply

In today's fast-paced, always something else to do, non-stop society, how often do you stop to breathe? Of course, you are breathing, or you would not be alive. But this type of breathing is different. It can only happen when you slow down and breathe deeply. Try it now. Slow down for a moment, calm yourself, relax, lighten your forehead and eyes by letting go of the tension you carry around them. You feel it don't you? Now relax your cheeks and jaw, allowing the tension to dissolve. Breathe slowly and deeply. Pay attention to your breath as you inhale deeply. Notice your breath as you slowly exhale. Breathe in calmness. Breathe out anxiety. Repeat as many times as needed to achieve peace.

Why not stop a few times each day to do this quick, simple exercise and begin to enjoy the benefits of capturing a few moments of calm in your life! It will not only improve your health, but it will also add more peace to your life.

Live moderately

With all the conveniences available to us today, our lives are better than any king or queen, emperor, or head of state throughout most of history. We have a wider variety of food in abundance, more entertainment, far better living conditions with clean running water, proper sanitation, more comfortable climate-controlled homes, and so much more. Yet we often want more.

There is little need for excess. Remember, the more you own, the more you are owned. Everything you own has a cost beyond its price. If it requires the least bit of attention, that is time you would have available had you not purchased it. Why not reclaim some of your life and your sanity by living more moderately? Doing so can reduce stress and improve your physical and mental health!

Cultivate cheerfulness

There is nothing as healthy as that of an attitude of gratitude! Why not cultivate happiness, cheerfulness, and joy in your life while adding some laughter in for good measure.

Laughter is a great way to increase cheerfulness and adds so many benefits to your health it is astounding. Read about some of the benefits in this article from the Mayo Clinic.

Maintain an interest in life

Life is as interesting as we are! Life is full of wonder. The way our body functions, how our mind works, civilization, animals, music, technology, history, nature, our solar system, galaxy, and the universe! There is so much to explore and learn it is literally inexhaustible. We will spend the rest of our lives doing something, so why not make it more enjoyable by living a life full of curiosity?

It is said there is so much to learn it could carry us through eternity. For those who are Christians, many of us believe we will continue learning forever. Don't you find that exciting? That gives us something to live for now and later!

Remaining interested in life keeps our minds sharp, helping us live longer. Have you noticed some of the greatest minds have done little more than think and write, ignoring the rest of their health, yet still lived long lives? Check this article out in Greater Good Magazine to learn more about a few of the wonderful health benefits of curiosity.

Final thoughts

Why not practice Louden's simple, common-sense principles rather than chase the endlessly complex nutritional methods, systems, and exercise routines available. They make a world of sense and are simple and easy to remember.

The only thing I would add to Louden's five practices for good health is remaining active in your life. One of the most important things you can do for your body and mind is to remain active and engaged. You can read more about this subject in the short article: How Remaining Active Can Benefit You in Your Life. An important part of keeping active includes exercise. Exercise does not have to be a chore as it is so often promoted and can be simple to do and pleasurable when done correctly. Check out this short article to learn more: Two Important Conclusions About the Joy of Being Physically Fit

If you have any additional simple ways a person can remain healthy, please leave a comment below. I would love to hear from you!

May you live a long, healthy, happy, fulfilled life!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
238 followers

More from Bill Abbate

New York City, NY

How Your Energy and Ability Can Help You Climb to Become a Two Percenter

How much effort do you put into your work? How would you even measure such a thing? With each workplace and individual so unique, the best we may be able to do is take a SWAG (silly wild-a** guess) at it.

Read full story

The 6 Laws of Work Can Easily Make or Break Your Career

Early in the 20th century, William Frederick Book, a professor of psychology at the University of Montana, wrote his "six laws of work." They have proven to be highly influential over the years, continuing to guide and inspire many people's work ethic today.

Read full story

How to Best Deal With a Crowd of Troubles in Life

I love when I come across an old poem or quote that strikes a chord in me. I especially love it when it is somewhat rare, known by few, and seldom heard today. How do I know it is such a rarity? Simple. By doing a thorough google search and finding only a handful of results, you can bet it is not in common use.

Read full story

The Three Grand Essentials of Happiness Needed in Every Life

Are you familiar with the three grand essentials of happiness? A famous Scottish author and journalist penned them two centuries ago. "The three grand essentials of happiness are: something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for." Alexander Chalmers (1759-1834)

Read full story

How Working "With" Rather Than Working "For" Can Help You in Your Career

Let's look at two of the many ways you can view working in your career and how one of them contains the potential to help you become an exceptional employee. First, a question: would you prefer to work "for" someone or "with" them?

Read full story

The First Commandment for How to Live a More Useful and Happier Life

If you are young, would you take advice from a highly successful person? What if he was the longest-serving president of Harvard and the one who transformed it into a preeminent American Research University? He would have a great deal of credibility, wouldn't he?

Read full story

How Eloquence Can Help You Live a More Powerful and Fulfilled Life

We could use far more of it in the world today. It is a subject every school should teach, yet remarkably few do so. It is an essential skill from which anyone in leadership, business, and even life in general, can benefit. Let's look at the word eloquence and why it is an essential skill for anyone wishing to achieve much during their lifetime.

Read full story

How Patience Can Easily Add Far More to Your Life Than Virtue Alone

Patience is one of those never-ending subjects everyone has an opinion about, but few know how to practice. While it is true that patience is a virtue, I find it far more helpful than that alone. Patience provides a path toward seeing life differently, toward achieving a more meaningful life. Let me explain.

Read full story

How Your Thoughts Can Easily Create That Feeling of Youth Again in Your Life

Have you noticed as you age how your thoughts can change about some matters and remain the same on others? Things that remain constant are often some of the better things in life: a beautiful sunset or sunrise, a beautiful vista, painting, or poem. Yet other things may not age well. Look at your car. After ten years, it will look outdated. But sometimes, if you wait long enough, it may look nice again. Because human nature drives us to improve, change, or replace, the new becomes old, and the old sometimes becomes new again. You see this often in the world of fashion.

Read full story

Inflation and How It Affects Our Lives

This is the fourth in a series of articles where we will look at profound quotes from the past about country, patriotism, and politics. As with previous articles, the following quotes possess tremendous wisdom from some incredibly insightful people.

Read full story

How to Find the Luck You Need to Get Ahead in Your Career and Your Life

One of the first lessons everyone should learn in business is the better you understand the industry and your business, the greater your potential. If there was ever a place to take literally what a famous Roman philosopher once said, it is in this matter of your ability to achieve more in business.

Read full story

Applying the Ten Best Rules for Good Mental Health in Your Life

Long ago in the 1930s, the Cleveland Academy of Medicine staged a contest for its members to develop the best ten rules for mental health. The winning member was a psychiatrist named Joseph Fetterman, M.D. While little is known about Dr. Fetterman, his ten rules are cited and published regularly. They are so sound they continue to hold up well nearly a century after he wrote them.

Read full story

How the Power of Responsibility Can Add Enormous Power into Your Life

How do you view yourself - as responsible or irresponsible? Is it possible to be both?. Responsibility is such a powerful word. In this word lies the control, power, maturity, and the capacity to achieve what you want in life. Responsibility tells others who you are as a person, spouse, friend, citizen, employee, employer, and any other significant role in life. How can you be good at anything in life without being a responsible person?

Read full story

Eight Things to Do More of to Achieve the Life You Desire

To achieve anything of value in life, we inherently know we must do something, even if that something is nothing in some instances. Yet, for most of life, there is always something more to do. There is also always something more to be and more to become as we move through our lives.

Read full story

Enjoy your life - don't you know it has an expiration date?

All of life is not enjoyable, is it? There are times in everyone's life when something happens beyond your control that makes it seem terrible. Such times are when your spouse is diagnosed with cancer, a friend dies in a plane crash, or someone close is hurt severely in an accident. Yes, I am speaking from experience.

Read full story

How This Experience of a Lifetime Can Change Your Life in Amazing Ways

Experience is vital to life and living. Much has been written about experience, but you will find little information on the one kind of experience of which you can never have enough. Regardless of how much experience you have and how great your expertise is, there will always be something else to learn.

Read full story

10 Amazing Pointers for a Better Life

Many people have written about ways to find success and live a better life. It is gratifying every time I discover another person from the past who has written a clear path for us. Everett W. Lord laid out his “pointers” before many of us were born. Unless you are in the Northeast, you may have never heard of him, despite the wonderful legacy he left.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Believe In Yourself to Achieve More in Life

Do you believe in yourself? I mean, do you really, truly believe in yourself? Some do, while many of us doubt ourselves so much we don't believe in much of anything. For you doubters out there, get ready to learn what believing in yourself can do for your life. For you believers, get ready to strengthen your belief even more!

Read full story

Wisdom and Truth From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

This is the third in a series of articles where we will look at profound quotes from the past about country, patriotism, and politics. As with previous articles, the following quotes possess tremendous wisdom from some incredibly insightful people.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy