Applying the Ten Best Rules for Good Mental Health in Your Life

Long ago in the 1930s, the Cleveland Academy of Medicine staged a contest for its members to develop the best ten rules for mental health. The winning member was a psychiatrist named Joseph Fetterman, M.D. While little is known about Dr. Fetterman, his ten rules are cited and published regularly. They are so sound they continue to hold up well nearly a century after he wrote them.

Rules for mental health

“Mental Health Rules

1. Have a Hobby: Acquire pursuits which absorb your interest; sports and “nature” are best.

2. Develop a Philosophy: Adapt yourself to social and spiritual surroundings.

3. Share Your Thoughts: Cultivate companionship in thought and in feeling. Confide, confess, consult.

4. Face Your Fears: Analyze them; daylight dismisses ghosts.

5. Balance Fantasy With Fact: Dream but also do; wish but build; imagine but ever face reality.

6. Beware Alluring Escapes: Alcohol, opiates and barbitals may prove faithless friends.

7. Exercise: Walk, swim, golf—muscles need activity.

8. Love, But Love Wisely: Sex is a flame which uncontrolled may scorch; properly guided, it will light the torch of eternity.

9. Don’t Become Engulfed in a Whirlpool of Worries: Call early for help. The doctor is ready for your rescue.

10. Trust in Time: Be patient and hopeful, time is a great therapist.”

Dr. Joseph Fetterman in The Bulletin of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.

Applying the rules

Following are some brief comments on each of Fetterman’s ten rules for mental health.

Rule 1. Have a Hobby

Hobbies are great for keeping us mentally active and fresh. While not a medical condition, brain fog is a real occurrence for many people, especially after serious health issues. I was one of the unfortunate few to experience this fog for nearly two years after suffering several massive heart attacks. Hobbies were crucial to helping me work through and overcome it, mainly by the hobby of writing.

You don’t need a health issue to benefit from a hobby, however. Hobbies not only heal, but they also help to build greater mental health.

Rule 2. Develop a Philosophy

Whether you realize it or not, everyone develops a personal philosophy about life. At its essence, your personal philosophy is simply a set of guiding principles by which you live.

Your philosophy comes through in what you say, your behaviors, and your actions. As an example, one tenet of my philosophy is anyone can learn and grow in their lives if they desire to and live a much better life as a result. I have long spent time and effort helping people because of this belief. How? Through writing, coaching, mentoring, and teaching.

3. Share Your Thoughts

There is little in life as satisfying as having someone you can talk with openly. Rather than bottle things up, an approach I used for too many years, I am blessed to have a wife and a few close friends with whom I can be completely open. The pressure relieved from sharing your thoughts is real and healthy.

4. Face Your Fears

There is a lot of truth in the old saying that you must face your fears to overcome or conquer them. I liken it to the first time you approach a high dive or ride a roller coaster. You may have a lot of fear, but you are ready to do it again once you face and do it!

5. Balance Fantasy With Fact

While most of us love to dream of doing or having certain things in life, if we are to make any of our dreams come true, we must face the facts of reality but not let them deter us. Through diligence, hard work, and personal growth, there is much we can accomplish in life. If we have a dream and can do the work, little can stop us other than ourselves.

6. Beware Alluring Escapes

Escapism has never been more common in life than it is today. Besides addictions to substances such as alcohol and drugs, many are addicted to television and online videos, wasting a tremendous amount of their life. For readers, I would also include wasting time reading some of the trash published today. Why allow your invaluable time to be stolen by such things?

There is so much of value in our world to go after. We have voluminous resources at our fingertips to learn practically anything we wish, and when we put what we learn to use, wow! What a life we can create!

7. Exercise: Walk, swim, golf

Everyone recognizes exercise is good for the body. We either use our body, push it to make it stronger, or lay back and allow it to atrophy. But what about our mind? Why not exercise it as well! What could be better than to have good health in our body with a healthy, sound mind?

8. Love, But Love Wisely

I can’t imagine life without love, can you? When you have someone in life to love, it makes everything worthwhile, especially when they love you back. Love helps us in so many ways an entire library could not contain all the books that could be written about the subject. Life does not exist without relationships, and relationships would have little significance without love. Just make sure they are healthy relationships.

9. Don’t Become Engulfed in a Whirlpool of Worries

It is a proven fact that most things we worry about in life never happen. Depending on who you believe, anywhere from 85% to 99% of the things we worry about in life never occur! All worry does is steal your time, energy, happiness, and health. Don’t allow this thief to take another second of your life!

10. Trust in Time

It is true; time does heal almost every wound if you allow it. Take it from firsthand experience. After losing a wife of 32 years to cancer, and suffering four major heart attacks in one day, with enough time, and a good attitude, time takes care of you! Time truly is the best therapist!

Final thoughts

Practicing Fetterman’s ten rules can go a long way in helping anyone improve their mental health. I would love to hear your thoughts about the rules. What do you think of them? What would you add? Do you disagree with any?

