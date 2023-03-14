Lazer & Wout Van Aert Team Up for First-Ever Red Bull-Branded Helmet For the Masses

A Red Bull-branded Lazer helmet. Photo by Lazer

Helmet company Lazer and extreme-sports-affiliated energy drink maker Red Bull announced today the release of two Red Bull-branded helmets. The occasion marks the first time non-Red Bull-sponsored athletes can sport the logo on their skulls (via conventional consumer channels).

Lazer and Red Bull partnered with professional cyclist Wout Van Aert to launch the helmets, which are Red Bull-themed editions of Lazer’s Vento KinetiCore and Strada KinetiCore models.

“Lazer always has been my favorite helmet brand, even before I became a professional athlete. To celebrate our long-lasting and successful collaboration, I was offered to create my very own helmet design,” Van Aert shared in a press release.

Red Bull styling, rotational protection

The helmets are styled in the shimmery Red Bull blue, accented with white font and with a subtle Red Bull logo adorning the top rear. And while unlikely to give anybody wings, they might inspire riders to send with a little extra verve à la Red Bull Rampage. In case extra stoke leads to extra crashes, both helmets are 5-star rated by Virginia Tech.

The Lazer Strada KinetiCore, Red Bull edition. Photo by Lazer

That’s because the KinetiCore line provides built-in rotational impact protection and is a proprietary alternative to the more ubiquitous MIPS system.

“The result of this integrated design is advanced multi-directional protection that allows riders to charge the trail with confidence. KinetiCore’s built-in technology also uses less overall material for improved ventilation, a lighter-weight helmet design, and fewer plastics used in construction,” Lazer claims.

The Strada KinetiCore is Lazer’s all-around option, weighing in at 230g, available in four sizes from small to extra-large, and with an MSRP of $110. According to Lazer, they’ve made enough Red Bull Stradas to satisfy demand and then some.

A side view of the Lazer Strada KinetiCore, Red Bull edition Photo by Lazer

Meanwhile, the Vento KinetiCore might appeal to riders of the clock-racing variety. The Vento is sculpted to minimize drag and improve airflow, resulting in a cooler ride. Only 1,994 Red Bull-branded Vento KinetiCore helmets are available worldwide. They come in small, medium, and large, and run $300.

The Lazer Vento KinetiCore, Red Bull edition Photo by Lazer

Check out both Red Bull KinetiCore options at Lazer’s website.

