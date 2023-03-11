Specialized Globe Haul ST E-Cargo Bike Gets Official (and Fast!)

This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Specialized teased with some overly cute, feature-laden photos last May and then again in October with more closeup details. Now, it’s official and the Specialized Globe Haul ST can be ordered online for delivery to your home or local bike shop, where you can choose to just pick it up or have them assemble it for you.

That is, of course, assuming you signed up for its wait list and got the preorder announcement yesterday. If not, the limited availability may be gone by the time you see this launch announcement … but let’s have a look anyway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9P10_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

Built on 20-inch wheels with fat 3.5-inch Carless Whisper tires with reflective striping, the alloy frame is a one-size-fits-all approach to compact cargo bikes. The ST refers to “Short Tail” (and I’m thinking a Long Tail model could follow), and indeed it’s meant to be highly maneuverable and easy to handle for any rider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPXry_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

A dual-telescoping seatpost and adjustable handlebar height help riders from 4’5″ to 6’4″ fit on it, and a low step-over/through height makes it easy to get on and off, even when fully loaded.

The bike has a total cargo capacity of 419 pounds (including the rider), and the fully integrated rear rack can handle just about anything you can load on it — even another passenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bk9d8_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

A wide variety of mounts, including a mix of heavy-duty attachment points and standard water bottle bosses, will hold a wide variety of available aftermarket accessories. These include front and rear pannier adaptors, a rear passenger seat, handlebars, foot pegs, and a rear wheel cover (to keep passenger’s feet from hitting the spokes … trust me, it can happen and it’s not pleasant).

A MIK-compatible front rack will also be available, along with a “rack customization kit” with various adapters and hardware to help you fit just about anything you want to the front of the bike. There’s even a plug-in throttle you can add, which, presumably lets you scoot about town without pedaling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BxXm_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

Up front is a 1,500-lumen headlight (rear is 50 lumens) with a remote switch and multiple modes. Full coverage fenders hug the big tires, and huge 203mm brake rotors with hydraulic disc brakes bring the whole thing to a quick stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P2yQ_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

The external 772Wh battery is IPX7 waterproof and powers a custom-tuned rear hub motor that can haul a full load for up to 60 miles … at up to 28 mph as a Class 3 e-bike. A handlebar remote cycles through five pedal assist modes and its display shows battery level, estimated range remaining, and odometer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4ogq_0lEdN2z700
Photo byBikerumor

Drivetrain is a microSHIFT ADVENT nine-speed mix with a SunRace 11-36 cassette and a KMC chain with an anti-rust coating. Cranks are generic alloys with square taper BB, 160mm crank arms, and a torque sensor built in to provide smooth power delivery. Specialized flat pedals, Body Geometry Comfort Gel saddle, and slip-on grips come standard.

The frame comes with a lifetime warranty, and the electronics get a 2-year warranty. MSRP is $2,700 and it’s only available in the USA at launch.

The World’s Largest Cycling Tech Blog - all the best cycling news, tech, rumors & reviews on the latest RD/CX/GR/XC/TR/EN/DH bikes, components & gear!

