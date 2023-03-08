Bianchi Specialissima road bike gets limited Pro Racing Team Reparto Corse frameset

Bianchi’s ultralight carbon Specialissima road bike gets a new Pro Racing Team limited edition frameset option, so celeste lovers can create their own Bianchi Reparto Corse climber’s bike. Call it a service to the Bianchi super fans out there, but one of the only things better than riding a new celeste road bike, is custom building up an even-lighter pro-replica Reparto Corse frame…

Bianchi Specialissima Pro Racing Team lightweight ltd ed. road bike

While a lot of focus in the last year has gone to Bianchi’s new wildly-aero Oltre RC with its controversial cowls, sometimes you just want an ultralight road bike to climb mountains. That’s the same for the men & women of the Arkea Pro Cycling Team, back racing the WorldTour circuit this season. They got Oltres, but also this Bianchi Reparto Corse team edition paint job for their Specialissimas. And now you can too, direct from Bianchi.com.

Tech details

The disc brake Specialissima CV is Bianchi’s lightweight Countervail-equipped carbon road bike – promising pro-level stiffness, ultralight weight, and racer comfort. It gets subtle aero nods and fully-internal cable routing through a full 1.5” FSA ACR headset including the front brake through the steerer, plus a classic 27.2mm seatpost (with hidden clamp), PressFit BB86 bottom bracket, flat mount disc brakes, 12mm thru-axles – creating what Bianchi calls their “most versatile all-rounder road racing bike”.

The full carbon frame & fork are engineered by Bianchi in Italy, manufactured in Taiwan with CV tech inside, then painted in Italy for a claimed frame weight of 750g, fork weight of 370g fork in a wide seven-size range (47-61cm).

Bianchi Specialissima Pro Racing Team – Pricing & availability

The celeste & anthracite-grey Pro Racing Team edition of the Bianchi Specialissima is available only as a frameset for 4500€, which is effectively the same price as the standard colors. The Reparto Corse frameset also comes with a brochure about the Specialissima Pro Racing Team project and the new coffee table book “Casa Bianchi“.

Bianchi doesn’t specify quite how limited edition the Pro Racing Team frames will be, other than that they are only available online direct from Bianchi.

