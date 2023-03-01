Mountain Bike? City Bike? The Specialized Turbo Tero X is a Go Anywhere eBike

When it comes to the new Specialized Turbo Tero X, they had me at fenders and full suspension. Right? This bike looks like it can take you wherever the OG Turbo Tero MTB went but…during an apocalypse-type scenario. Or, if you just wanted to go the store to get some groceries… You know, it’s your world, ride it how you want – but with the Turbo Tero X, Specialized thinks you’ll need a bigger map.

The Turbo Tero X uses Specialized’s Turbo Operating system. This ebike system integrates Specialized’s custom, purpose-built software/hardware that combines eBike technology and human effort to experience something “beyond simple battery/motor thinking”.

Using the Specialized Full Power 2.2 motor on the Turbo Tero X, they say it will “effectively quadruple your power output” aiding the steep climbs while loaded with gear. It’s the aforementioned, symbiotic relationship the system has with the rider, that they say really makes the experience special.

The Tero X claims to have up to 6 hours of assisted ride time. It comes with a swappable battery, that can be easily switched out to increase your range for bigger days. The bike has the Turbo System Lock as well – a feature designed to work through the Mission Control App that disables your eBike’s motor while activating a motion sensor alarm.

The Turbo Tero X uses an aluminum frame that is built to put the Tero X rider in a more comfortable upright riding position. To add to the comfort and help reduce fatigue, the Tero X has 130mm of front and 120mm of rear suspension. It uses a single-pivot rear suspension system that Specialized says “eliminates complexity while boosting performance during seated riding and while carrying a load”.

A dropper post is on the spec sheet as well as a pair of Specialized’s iconic Ground Control tires on all of the available wheel sizes.

Being that the Turbo Tero X can be used for all kinds of riding, it is equipped with a headlight that can spew out up to 1000 lumen to light your way in the darkest of areas and the dimmest adventures. Also available for the Turbo X is a speed-sensitive rear light that drops from 22 to 11 lumens when deceleration is detected.

The full coverage front and rear DryTech fenders keep the dirt, mud, and muck off your clothes, face, or other areas it doesn’t belong while you ride. It has an integrated rear rack system that has a carrying capacity of 20kg (44 lbs)…enough for some firewood or snacks and beverages. There’s also an available front rack that can hold 10kg (22 lbs), ya know, for the additional stuff you need at camp or wherever the adventure takes you.

If you need more ways to carry stuff on the Turbo Tero X, Specialized offers performance-minded baskets and panniers like the Coolcave that will work on the Tero X’s rear rack. You can even pull a trailer if need be.

All three of the Turbo Tero X models come with, what is called a Mullet wheel setup. Specialized says that this is for “for optimal ride control”. The Tero X features a front wheel that is a 29″, and a rear wheel that is a 27.5″. This carries through the line in all sizes but the small, it gets a 27.5 in the front and the rear.

Sizes, Colors, and Retail

Turbo Tero X 4.0

Retail: $4,500

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

Colors: Gunmetal/White Mountains or Silver Dust/Smoke

Turbo Tero X 5.0

Retail: $5,500

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

Colors: Oak Green Metallic/Oak Green or Red Onyx/Smoke

Turbo Tero X 6.0

Retail: $6,500

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

Colors: Black/Smoke or Morning Mist/Dark Navy

Get more details on all of Specialized’s eBikes at the link.

