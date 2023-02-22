Canyon Precede:ON urban ebikes hit the streets in US Cities

Canyon’s Bosch-powered Precede:ON city ebikes, already popular in Europe, now will help boost American urban mobility, too. With three different specs, either step-though or traditional frame layouts, and full-carbon or aluminum frames… the Precede:ON line-up covers a wide price range for people in the USA looking to replace short car trips with two wheels…

Canyon Precede:ON city ebike

We first caught up with the premium carbon version of the Canyon Precede:ON in Europe back in 2020, along with Canyon’s Future Mobility Concept ebike velomobile project. Now, a couple of years later, the Precede:ON has also added an alloy frame option that cuts more than 1/4 off the price, making urban ebike mobility even more affordable.

Tech details

The US version of the Precede:ON shares the same Bosch Performance line powertrain, just boosted to the American 28mph pedal-assist speed limiter. While that tends to decrease support range on performance road & mountain ebikes, on a city bike it likely won’t have as much impact as you quickly zip around town running errands. The carbon frames get the 85Nm Speed motor, while the alloy ebikes get the 75Nm Active Line Plus motor.

One power boost though, the larger-sized versions of the alloy bikes (L &XL) do get a bigger 625Wh battery that Canyon manages to squeeze into the longer downtube at no extra charge.

All versions come in three sizes (M, L & XL) and get integrated cable routing through the headset, integrated one-piece cockpits, full-coverage fenders, a standard modular rear rack with front rack compatibility, and sleekly built-in LED lighting.

2023 Canyon Precede:ON ebike – Options & US availability

The $4300 ‘Anchor Grey’ carbon Precede:ON CF8 sits at the premium end of the urban ebike spectrum with its full carbon frame, the powerful Bosch Performance Speed motor, and a light 500Wh battery for a 40-mile range. The US version of the carbon ebike is available only in a heavily sloping toptube design, and features a Shimano XT 1×12 drivetrain with TRP brakes, carbon cockpit with integrated Kiox display, and 29er x 2.25″ Schwalbe G-One Allround gravel tires.

The $3000 ‘Champagne’ aluminum Precede:ON 5 is available in either a sloping frame layout like the carbon model, or in a ST Step-Through model with the same spec based around the Bosch Sport 500/625Wh powertrain. It features a Deore 1×11 drivetrain, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, and the same 2.25″ (57mm) gravel tires.

All three versions are available now directly from Canyon for US urban cyclists.

