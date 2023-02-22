Life Time Grand Prix Docuseries is Cycling’s ‘Drive to Survive’

Bikerumor

If you’re looking for some top-notch cycling entertainment, lifestyle brand Life Time recently dropped a series of documentaries showcasing the 2022 debut of its off-road racing circuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoN3x_0kupsHmD00
Photo byBikerumor

“Call of a Lifetime” chronicles the six races of the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix. Elite men and women cyclists competed for portions of a $250,000 prize purse from the Pacific Northwest to Wisconsin to Kansas. To earn prize money, they’d need to bring their A-game to at least five of the tour’s six events.

Each tour stop gets a half-hour documentary. The series was recently published on YouTube, amounting to three hours of competitive cycling. In a press release, Life Time organizers said the series aimed for an approach similar to Netflix’s series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which takes a dramatic dive into F1 racing.

“Each episode will expose the highs, lows, drama, self-doubt, turmoil, and accomplishments of these cyclists, and what it takes emotionally and physically for these athletes to perform at the highest level over the grueling seven-month-long 2022 racing season,” Life Time wrote.

The docuseries’ trailer highlights the importance of the Grand Prix to off-road cyclists, who point out that road racing’s popularity often eclipses other cycling disciplines. That leads many observers and pro roadies to dismiss off-road riders.

But the races on the Life Time GP can kick just about anyone’s ass. Don’t believe me? Then watch World Champion road rider Peter Sagan get dismantled at 2022 UNBOUND Gravel on GearJunkie.

‘Call of a Lifetime’ Seeks Gender Balance

Documentaries cover each leg of the racing series, which includes:

  • The Sea Otter Classic
  • UNBOUND Gravel 200-mile race
  • Crusher in Tushar 70-mile race
  • Leadville Trail 100 MTB
  • Chequamegon MTB 40-mile race
  • Big Sugar Gravel 100-mile race

In the news release, Life Time organizers pointed to the Grand Prix’s gender parity, which pays male and female winners equally. The docuseries also attempts to reflect that attitude. It seeks to give equal screen time to both genders, sometimes focusing entire episodes on either just the men or just the women. The “bookends” of the series, the Sea Otter Classic and Big Sugar Gravel, cover both genders.

That’s a stark contrast with the Netflix documentary series covering the 2022 Tour de France. Though women cyclists famously competed in le Tour last year for the first time in three decades, the Netflix doc ignored them entirely.

The full playlist of “Call of a Lifetime” is available here.

Related: ‘Home is Where the Trails Take You’ Highlights new 165 Mile Bikepacking Route through Scottish National Park

Related: Challenge Show Latest High-Volume Gravel Tires at CORE Bike

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bike types# gravel bikes# bike news

Comments / 0

Published by

The World’s Largest Cycling Tech Blog - all the best cycling news, tech, rumors & reviews on the latest RD/CX/GR/XC/TR/EN/DH bikes, components & gear!

Minneapolis, MN
39 followers

More from Bikerumor

Prototype: Rockrider racing all-new Decathlon Race 940S full-suspension XC mountain bike

American Elite Women’s XC national champion Savilia Blunk has a new prototype Decathlon Rockrider Race 940S mountain bike to race on the World Cup cross-country circuit. Only one year ago we spotted the Rockrider Racing Team on an updated version of Decathlon’s budget carbon mountain bike, and now it looks like they are back again with a next-generation full-suspension XC prototype…

Read full story

Is FSA About to Launch a 13-Speed Wireless KFX Drivetrain for Gravel or MTB?

Two recently published patents from Tien Hsin Industries, the parent company of FSA, suggest that a 13-speed Wireless Electronic Groupset could be on the way soon. Will it mean the first FSA KFX mountain bike groupset?

Read full story

New ENVE MOG Gravel Bike Goes Big On Features

Quickly moving from their debut Custom Road bike to the stock-sized Melee road bike to a full-fledged gravel bike that appears ready for anything. Taking all the best features and standards from the market, and even borrowing a couple clever bits from mountain bikes, the all-new ENVE MOG aims to be the ride of choice for any adventure.

Read full story

Canyon Precede:ON urban ebikes hit the streets in US Cities

Canyon’s Bosch-powered Precede:ON city ebikes, already popular in Europe, now will help boost American urban mobility, too. With three different specs, either step-though or traditional frame layouts, and full-carbon or aluminum frames… the Precede:ON line-up covers a wide price range for people in the USA looking to replace short car trips with two wheels…

Read full story

The Veli Single-Pivot Full Suspension Mountain Bike Gets Some 'Interesting' Qualities

If you want a really, really simple rear suspension, look no further than the Veli, a new mountain bike showcasing Vasttech’s Suspension System. Using two oversized pivots about halfway back on the chainstays, they deliver a short arc of rear wheel travel without the complexity of concentric pivot-and-bottom-bracket designs.They say the design provides optimal chain growth during the part of travel where you’re likely pedaling, then minimizes it deeper in the travel when you’re likely descending rough terrain and don’t want any pedal kickback.

Read full story

Transition Smuggler Reborn as 130mm Carbon or Alloy Trail Bike

Fans of Transition Bikes will be pleased to see a rebirth of the once discontinued Transition Smuggler. Still a 29″ trail bike, the Smuggler boasts 130/140mm of rear wheel travel paired with a 140mm fork, and it now comes in Carbon or Alloy. Transition say it is their go-to bike for any trail pointed up, down, and all around.

Read full story

Great Smoky Mountains Nat’l Park Approves Mountain Bike Trail Construction

Mostly, mountain bike trails and, in many cases, riding off designated roads (dirt, paved, or otherwise) inside America’s National Parks is not allowed. Mainly, this is because much of it is managed as wilderness. Now, finally, one of our most visited parks has decided that Mountain Bikes are OK, and has opened the door to trail building.

Read full story
3 comments

Will Next-Gen Specialized Roubaix Feature Angled Strut For Extra Vertical Compliance?

Specialized’s latest published patent documents a “Bicycle Frame with Angled Strut”, wherein a completely new frame tube – an ovalized strut connecting seat & down tubes – appears designed to deliver increased vertical flex compared to a conventional bicycle frame design with a continuous seat tube. This unusual design implies impacts for frame weight, ride comfort, and tire clearance, too, possibly giving us some insights into what a next generation of Specialized’s Spring Classics road racing bike, all-road, or even gravel bike might look like…

Read full story

USA Cycling Names 2023 Cycling Esports World Championship Team

USA Cycling has announced the roster for the 2023 Cycling Esports World Championships. The digital races occur on Feb. 18, 2023, on Zwift, with riders from 35 nations competing — 100 from each gender.

Read full story

Ritchey Has Released a Limited Edition Run of the Outback Gravel Frameset

In continued celebration of its 50 Year Anniversary, Ritchey Logic has released a limited edition run of the Ritchey Outback draped in a classy Half Moon Blue colorway. Updated to its 2nd generation in 2020, the Outback is first and foremost a gravel bike boasting clearance for high volume tires, but with the addition of mounts for racks, fenders, Anything Cages, as well as mounts for a 3rd water bottle, this modern steel frame is a worthy companion for long-haul bikepacking missions.

Read full story

Battaglin’s Shiny Italian Lugged Steel Portofino G for Gravel goes Off-Road

A seemingly natural evolution of the updated Portofino R road bike that was just overhauled last December, the new handmade-in-Italy Portofino Gravel is the kind of bike just begging to be ridden down dirt roads between olive groves and over the rolling white gravel roads of Tuscany.

Read full story
1 comments

Industry Ups & Downs: Parlee bankrupt, MIPS declines, Eurobike surges, SRAM grows

Starting off this Friday still quite at the beginning of the year, it’s hard to overlook a bit of a rollercoaster the Cycling Industry is on at the moment. We’re still seeing plenty of new product announcements and plans to launch a new wave of new road, gravel & mountain bikes. But at the same time we see struggles for brands big and small. Yet, it’s not all doom & gloom, for example, both Eurobike & SRAM are expanding.

Read full story

Éclat Exile hub brings disc brakes, fast cassette engagement to BMX bikes

Earlier this winter we got a look at WeThePeople's unique disc brake freestyle BMX bike, but now their sister component brand Éclat has officially launched their disc brake Exile Cassette hub for BMX.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Sign Up for Rapha’s Inaugural Bikepacking Yomp Rally (for Free)

There’s just something beautiful about a rally. Take the race component out of a long-distance group ride, and what are you left with? Just a collection of people on bikes enjoying the scenery, the company, and the sheer joy of pedaling.

Read full story
1 comments

Build Your Own Bamboo Gravel Bike? Latest Kit from Bamboo Bicycle Club Makes It Easy

The Bamboo Bicycle Club combines DIY & natural-material bikes. Its newest project focuses on what’s arguably cycling’s most in-vogue discipline. In short, you’ll get everything you need to build your own bamboo gravel bike when you order Bamboo Bicycle Club’s kit. A build plan, custom jig, bonding glue, bamboo, lugs, videos, and a manual all come in the box.

Read full story

State Bicycle Co. Drops First-Ever Carbon Disc Road Frame

State Bicycle Co, theiconic brand that continues to offer value-packed bicycles like the 4130 Steel collab, and the Black Lable Allroad bike, have dropped their first-ever carbon fiber frameset –the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame.

Read full story
1 comments

Spotted: Is This a New XC Suspension Fork & Shock From Ohlins?

If you’ve been following the world cross-country mountain bike scene, you’ll notice some team movement this year. Former World Champion Jordan Sarrou announced in November that he is leaving Specialized Factory Racing.

Read full story

Patent Patrol: Fox Live Valve is about to get a lot more “Active”

This one covers two patents, one focused primarily on controlling a vehicle’s motion, and the other creating an electronically fully active (predictive, even!) suspension that makes Live Valve look prehistoric.

Read full story

Ventum Updates GS1 Gravel Race Line w/ Larger Tire Clearance

We reviewed the previous and inaugural version of the Ventum GS1 a few years ago. We found the GS1 to be a great companion to gravel and road. We liked it so much that the bike received our 2019 Editors Choice Award for Best Gravel Bike.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy