Industry Ups & Downs: Parlee bankrupt, MIPS declines, Eurobike surges, SRAM grows

Bikerumor

Starting off this Friday still quite at the beginning of the year, it’s hard to overlook a bit of a rollercoaster the Cycling Industry is on at the moment. We’re still seeing plenty of new product announcements and plans to launch a new wave of new road, gravel & mountain bikes. But at the same time we see struggles for brands big and small. Yet, it’s not all doom & gloom, for example, both Eurobike & SRAM are expanding.

Crazy times.

Cycling Industry Ups & Downs

I’ll keep this brief, as it’s really just a smattering of news bites that have swept across my desk in the last ten days or so. But in a time of global economic uncertainty, I can’t really ignore the ups & downs of my own industry, even if I’m generally reporting more on technical gear than the companies behind it all. It is after all, the success of these companies that keeps me gainfully employed.

Look Mum No Hands shutters London cafe & workshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ku1fy_0kjJHkZu00
Photo byLook Mum No Hands

The one that curiously seemed to be the tipping point for me was the shuttering of the Look Mum No Hands cafe in London. I think really I was there only once. But it had been an institution for more than 12 years. And had been one of the earliest, and longest-running successful examples of a mixed-function cycling community shop – a cafe, a bar, and a bike workshop wrapped up in one. Like many others in the service industry, the pandemic had been hard on Look Mum No Hands, and they had to lock up for good. Here’s hoping those behind the scenes will bounce back soon. You can keep an eye out for them still via social media… fingers crossed.

Machines for Freedom calls it quits

Earlier at the start of the month, Specialized put an end to their inclusive women’s apparel company Machines for Freedom. Founded by Jenn Kriske to help break down barriers to entry that continue to keep many potential cyclists from getting on the bike, Machines for Freedom was all about making riders of all shapes & size comfortable in performance cycling gear. There are few companies that are so open about creating a safe space for riders outside of the relatively narrow fit-cyclist-assumption from getting into riding bikes. Machines for Freedom was one of those. And while it is unfortunate that they apparently weren’t profitable enough to continue, they did build a welcoming community. That hopefully will live on, and we’ll try to keep an eye out on social media for them, too.

Parlee files for bankruptcy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RifVY_0kjJHkZu00
Photo byBikerumor

We hope this isn’t by any means the end of Parlee. But reported on by industry news site Bicycle Retailer, Parlee Cycles filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is pretty troubling news from the premium custom carbon framebuilder that’s been around for more than two decades. Owing about twice as much as they have in assets at the moment, the bike maker will need a serious restructuring to make their business sustainable again.

Parlee believes that bankruptcy protection should allow them to deliver to current & future customers, while they shore up efficient operation and settle their debts. According to Parlee COO Jamie Bradley,

There have been a confluence of factors, from COVID-19, from supply chain challenges, to inflation pressures on the entire business. And, so my view is, this is not something unique just to our industry. But I think the cycling industry is going through a lot of pain right now. I would encourage everyone to stay positive, to support each other through what is a challenging time.

Fingers crossed for Parlee. We’ve been covering them since the early days of Bikerumor, and hope to see many more of their sparking bikes in the future.

MIPS claims a 50% decline in helmet demand at the end of 2022

Another troubling tidbit from Bicycle Retailer this week was a story on decreased MIPS Protection sales last year that highlighted a 50% Q4 2022 decline in helmet sales at the end of last year. MIPS’s overall annual sales didn’t sink nearly so far, but their CEO Max Strandwitz cited, a “drastic slowdown in the bike sector in the second half of the year” that had a “substantial negative impact” on the brand’s overall sales. And helmets are a pretty core part of cycling, right? If cyclists aren’t buying new MIPS helmets to ride safely, will they keep buying new bikes and other gear that’s less critical?

Mercury Wheels shutting down, too

Another bit of sad industry news, this one compounded not just by the pandemic but also by the serious health issues. Mercury Wheels is shutting down, effective next week. So this is the last chance to get ahold of their wheels for road, gravel & cross bikes, as some seriously discounted prices. It’s really a bummer for us to hear this, and we wish Chris all the best.

Eurobike continues to expand in Frankfurt

On a more upbeat note, the biggest bike industry tradeshow (and the last one standing), Eurobike announced this week that they expect a full house this summer when they return to a second year at their new location in downtown Frankfurt, Germany. Citing 400 more new exhibitors on top of a successful line-up last year, the 2023 edition of their show will expand its display area this summer to meet increased demand for booth space.

Explaining their growth, Eurobike says,

The worldwide interest shows that the bike and lightweight electromobility industry is back on the road to normality and needs a leading global trade fair.

The e-mobility reference isn’t lost on us, as we do see more growth not only in performance e-bikes, but also as ebike alternative transportation, a welcome trend.

We’ll be there again, and look forward to more new tech to dig through and share.

SRAM expands in Taiwan

One last bit of silver lining from Bicycle Retailer this week is news that SRAM is ramping up to open another, entirely-new 100,000m2 manufacturing facility in Taiwan next year. Slated to be almost 1/3 larger than their other four facilities in Taiwan – which we toured back in 2015 – this new Taichung factory is meant to boost production efficiency to help meet increasing demand for cycling components, and likely to build more capacity for SRAM‘s growing portfolio.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Industry news# cycling news# cycling industry

Comments / 0

Published by

The World’s Largest Cycling Tech Blog - all the best cycling news, tech, rumors & reviews on the latest RD/CX/GR/XC/TR/EN/DH bikes, components & gear!

Minneapolis, MN
23 followers

More from Bikerumor

Éclat Exile hub brings disc brakes, fast cassette engagement to BMX bikes

Earlier this winter we got a look at WeThePeople's unique disc brake freestyle BMX bike, but now their sister component brand Éclat has officially launched their disc brake Exile Cassette hub for BMX.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Sign Up for Rapha’s Inaugural Bikepacking Yomp Rally (for Free)

There’s just something beautiful about a rally. Take the race component out of a long-distance group ride, and what are you left with? Just a collection of people on bikes enjoying the scenery, the company, and the sheer joy of pedaling.

Read full story
1 comments

Build Your Own Bamboo Gravel Bike? Latest Kit from Bamboo Bicycle Club Makes It Easy

The Bamboo Bicycle Club combines DIY & natural-material bikes. Its newest project focuses on what’s arguably cycling’s most in-vogue discipline. In short, you’ll get everything you need to build your own bamboo gravel bike when you order Bamboo Bicycle Club’s kit. A build plan, custom jig, bonding glue, bamboo, lugs, videos, and a manual all come in the box.

Read full story

State Bicycle Co. Drops First-Ever Carbon Disc Road Frame

State Bicycle Co, theiconic brand that continues to offer value-packed bicycles like the 4130 Steel collab, and the Black Lable Allroad bike, have dropped their first-ever carbon fiber frameset –the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame.

Read full story
1 comments

Spotted: Is This a New XC Suspension Fork & Shock From Ohlins?

If you’ve been following the world cross-country mountain bike scene, you’ll notice some team movement this year. Former World Champion Jordan Sarrou announced in November that he is leaving Specialized Factory Racing.

Read full story

Patent Patrol: Fox Live Valve is about to get a lot more “Active”

This one covers two patents, one focused primarily on controlling a vehicle’s motion, and the other creating an electronically fully active (predictive, even!) suspension that makes Live Valve look prehistoric.

Read full story

Ventum Updates GS1 Gravel Race Line w/ Larger Tire Clearance

We reviewed the previous and inaugural version of the Ventum GS1 a few years ago. We found the GS1 to be a great companion to gravel and road. We liked it so much that the bike received our 2019 Editors Choice Award for Best Gravel Bike.

Read full story

Rocket Granite X Cycling Ceramic Sleek Titanium Road Superbike Build

French ceramic bearing maker Cycling Ceramic partnered up with a custom Austrian titanium framebuilder to create this sleek, low-friction Rocket Granite superbike. With what appears to have been an almost unlimited budget Cycling Ceramic & Rocket Bikes set out to create what they think is the ultimate purist road bike.

Read full story

Tough Enough to Ride Across Greenland? Join the First Ice Cap Crossing by Bike

When the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen decided to cross Greenland on skis in 1888, the idea was met with disbelief and criticism. Ultimately, he and a small team finished the crossing in 49 days, and returned to Norway as heroes.

Read full story

Leaked? Giant Revolt X Gravel Bike Reshaped for Suspension Fork & SRAM 1X

Just last year Giant completely overhauled their Revolt carbon gravel bike for tougher modern gravel racing, but it looks like 2023 will see another overhaul with a reshaped Revolt X adapted for front suspension to take on even more rugged terrain. An eagle-eyed reader alerted up to a slow leak Down Under of the new MY23 Giant Revolt X gravel bikes, dripping with 40mm of Fox & RockShox forks and a shift to wide 1x SRAM drivetrains…

Read full story

Sneak Peek: Prototype Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 Road Bikes of EF Racing, Coming Soon

Is this Lab71 prototype the next new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 carbo road race bike? Already spotted on the pro race circuit... could improved aerodynamics, increased rider comfort, and maybe even lighter weight be the ticket to success for the EF Education-Tibco SVB women & EF Education Easypost men this season?

Read full story
1 comments

New Ibis Exie Mountain Bike is Made in Vietnam (And a Lot Less Expensive)

Ibis has a new mountain bike. Except, it’s a copy of an existing bike – just made somewhere else. That’s not all that surprising given that the original Ibis Exie was the product of Ibis’ Carbon 831 Lab. The purpose of that lab and the original Exie was to improve their prototyping and development. Technically, the project started to see if they could produce a single-size run of small Ibis Ripley frames.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal Bike

The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It’s the DB-E’s all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.

Read full story
2 comments

Review: SRAM XPLR gravel group, from Fork to Wheels to Drivetrain

If we’re being honest, SRAM’s foray into gravel bike drivetrains has been a bit confusing. Starting with a hydraulic “clutch” on all of their eTap AXS road bike derailleurs, introducing “Force Wide” to accommodate gravel’s larger tires, and an assortment of derailleurs that almost required a diagram to find compatible cassettes, it was enough to make you look away.

Read full story

UltraCyclist Jack Thompson Rides a Record 52 Everests in a Year, Climbing over 1,000,000 vertical meters!

Looking for some inspiration to hit your cycling goal for 2023? Well, maybe the story of UltraCyclist Jack Thompson being the first cyclist to ride one million meters of vertical elevation in a calendar year will help. It’s a pretty amazing feat, to say the least. So, just to be clear on how monstrous this effort is and give it some perspective; the top climbers of the Tour De France climbed a total of 48,530 meters in the 2022 Tour, take that number and multiply it twenty times over…which is still shy of Jack’s total. Crazy.

Read full story

Unearthing the Myotragus Dorothea Enduro and DH Bikes

The Dorothea Myotragus Enduro and DH Bikes utilize Roger Pisa's OLS Suspension Platform; a Virtual High-Pivot Twin-Link design that delivers an almost straight-line 100% rearward axle path. The DH Bike's rear-center length grows by a whopping 57mm!

Read full story

Patent Patrol: SRAM’s Self-Charging Auto-Shifting Rear Derailleur

Will SRAM soon debut a self-charging wireless mountain bike derailleur with a dynamo generator inside? Their patent application, published on November 10th, 2022, details an electronic rear derailleur with the means to re-charge itself whilst in use, negating the need for even a medium-sized removable battery that requires charging off-the-bike. The 28-page document describes the use of a generator coupled to the derailleur cage that can be activated to continually charge the batteries by virtue of the rotation of the upper pulley wheel while pedaling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy