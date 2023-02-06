State Bicycle Co. Drops First-Ever Carbon Disc Road Frame

State Bicycle Co, the iconic brand that continues to offer value-packed bicycles like the 4130 Steel collab, and the Black Lable Allroad bike, have dropped their first-ever carbon fiber frameset –the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame.

The Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame will be added to their comprehensive list of bicycles for all types of riders.

<img src="https://bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Undefeated-Carbon-Disc-Road-GraphitemPrism-800x533.jpeg" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="" data-credit="State Bicycle Co." data-externalurl="https://bikerumor.com/state-bicycle-co-undefeated-first-ever-carbon-disc-road-frame/"/> Photo by State Bicycle Co.

This new frame is constructed using “cutting-edge carbon fiber materials” and targets the serious cyclist and competitive rider. The Undefeated Carbon Disc Road is said to be lightweight, and durable, with an eye toward stiffness and power transfer.

We are thrilled to bring an accessible top-of-the-line performance to the masses“, said Mehdi Farsi, Co-Founder of State Bicycle Co. “Our team and staff, including myself, have been riding these as prototypes for about 3 years now. After the pandemic has cooled we’re finally able to bring this to light and we know our audience will love it. We hope this can take our more serious riders’ performance to the next level, without breaking the bank.

Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Geometry

Photo by Bikerumor

<img src="https://bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/State-Bikes-Undefeated-Carbon-Road-Pearl-White-Tie-Dye-side-800x533.jpeg" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="" data-credit="Bikerumor" data-externalurl="https://bikerumor.com/state-bicycle-co-undefeated-first-ever-carbon-disc-road-frame/"/> Photo by Bikerumor

Undefeated Carbon Road Geometry Specs and Weights

Sold as a frameset, the Undefeated will include the frame, full carbon fork, integrated headset, carbon seatpost, and the front and rear axle. Details were a little thin on the press release & site, so we reached out for some additional specs: while still listed as 30mm in a few spots, the official tire clearance number is 700c x 32mm giving you plenty of options for a modern road bike. The internal cable routing is compatible with mechanical, Di2, and wireless groupsets, and it can be built up with 1x or 2x drivetrains with 52t or 55t maximum chainring sizes respectively. While the frame includes a carbon seatpost, it measures 27.2 if you want to run something else.

Retail

Retail: $1299 (for either color)