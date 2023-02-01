Ventum Updates GS1 Gravel Race Line w/ Larger Tire Clearance

We reviewed the previous and inaugural version of the Ventum GS1 a few years ago. We found the GS1 to be a great companion to gravel and road. We liked it so much that the bike received our 2019 Editors Choice Award for Best Gravel Bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwfS4_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

Ventum’s GS1 gravel race line just got a swift update, with more tire clearance, better steering geometry, and matte paint to hide the dirt. After reviewing the previous and inaugural version of the Ventum GS1 a few years ago, we found the GS1 to be a great companion for gravel and road. We liked it so much that the bike received our 2021 Editors Choice Award for Best Gravel Bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woOJK_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

Fast forward to 2023, and Ventum has updated and refined its first iteration of the GS1, giving users a more capable machine, leaning hard into gravel and less to all-road.

What’s New — Updated Frame

Ventum updated the GS1, starting with the geometry. The design team added 10mm of reach all around as well as a longer wheelbase to alleviate the chatter when rolling fast on gravel. The user can also alter the wheelbase slightly; the Ventum GS1 arrives with the same dual-position dropout, allowing users to shorten the wheelbase slightly for those gravel crits.

For those looking to run larger tires, the new frame will clear up to 700c x 48mm rubber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45O5ql_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

Another update is in the tube shapes; the previous version of the GS1 had a boxy, slightly square-shaped down tube. The newest version employs a rounder shape, but the front end is still rigid and stiff. The rounder tubes give the frame an approachable feel and less of a gravel TT look. The headtube was also redesigned, and with that, the cable retention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pcMc_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

The previous version of the GS1 also routed the cable through the headtube, but this updated version is more refined. The top cap is very flat, and the opening is generous not to interfere with cable or electric shifting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410euF_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

What’s Up with the Seat Stays?

New to the bike are flared-out seat stays – the flattened section on the tubes will offer a slight bit of compliance on the rear end, and the lower placement offers a snappy feel with more lateral stiffness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOQpt_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

We’ve noticed this trend emerging on more bikes, though the updated GS1 keeps the flattened drop stay look to a minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgNkP_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

ENVE Cockpit

The base level Ventum GS1 with Rival arrives with an alloy bar and stem combo, but everything else arrives with a full ENVE cockpit. This includes the ENVE gravel bar with massive flare and the carbon ENVE stem.

Ventum GS1 Sizing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGfRA_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

The updated Venutm GS1 will be available in six sizes; XS (506)* SM (522)* MD (545)* M/L (570)* LRG (589)* XL (604)* Stack*

Ventum GS1 Available Models

The Ventum GS1 arrives in many different price options and configurations. The GS1 starts at $2,600 for a frameset and $4,000 for a complete bike with SRAM Rival XPLR. For those looking to max out the build options, the Ventum GS1 with a SRAM Red Mullet build, ENVE SES3.4, and a Quarq power meter sells for $9849.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXsUk_0kZ20ipM00
Photo byBikerumor

Build-outs are available in Shimano and SRAM offerings with a choice of wheels (between Zipp and ENVE) with a Quarq Power meter add-on to complete the ready-to-race package.

The frame will be available in four matte colorways that match your gravel terrain.

Ventum GS1 Availability

Ventum is a direct-to-consumer bike brand, so if you’re looking to throw a leg over one, it might be a while until they make it into your local gravel scene. If you’re looking to purchase one, the updated Ventum GS1 is available and shipping now. Pick your color, configuration, and upgrades, and you’re ready to rock!

