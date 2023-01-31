Rocket Granite X Cycling Ceramic Sleek Titanium Road Superbike Build

French ceramic bearing maker Cycling Ceramic partnered up with a custom Austrian titanium framebuilder to create this sleek, low-friction Rocket Granite superbike. With what appears to have been an almost unlimited budget Cycling Ceramic & Rocket Bikes set out to create what they think is the ultimate purist road bike.

Photo by Bikerumor

Cycling Ceramic describes its collaboration with Rocket Bikes as a quest for pure custom-made road bike performance, uncluttered by gaudy logos.

Photo by Bikerumor

So they settled on the custom titanium Granite road bike, handcrafted to order by framebuilder Roland Froschauer outside of Linz, Austria.

Some newer features trickle out on this latest Rocket Granite road bike build, like the straight 44mm headtube to allow for the completely internal routing of the FSA ICR carbon cockpit.

Plus, this build includes Bike Ahead’s latest made-in-Germany 6-spoke carbon wheels – the BiTurbo Aero, their first-ever that prioritizes aerodynamics over just crazy light weight and stiffness. They’re still pretty light at 1450g for a 20mm internal wheel with a 48.5mm deep section.

Tech Details

Photo by Bikerumor

To make the Rocket Granite as fast as possible, Cycling Ceramic kit is out with their full suite of upgrades. Starting with the SRAM Red AXS groupset, Cycling Ceramic gives it their carbon Oversized Derailleur Cage with machined-out 14/19T alloy pulleys & ceramic bearings.

Then, a matching T47 threaded ceramic bearing IN Cup DUB Bottom Bracket and a low-friction waxed flattop Red Racing Chain can finish off the drivetrain marginal gains. Cycling Ceramic can also upgrade the wheel bearings in those BiTurbo Aeros to ceramic, as well.

Rocket X Cycling Ceramic – Options & availability

All of Rocket Bikes’ titanium road, gravel & mountain bikes are custom-made to order in Austria, which means they are only really limited by your imagination. And presumably your budget.

The Cycling Ceramic kit on the other hand is made in France, and pretty much everything is in stock to upgrade either your current bike or your next custom one.