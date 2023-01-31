Rocket Granite X Cycling Ceramic Sleek Titanium Road Superbike Build

Bikerumor

French ceramic bearing maker Cycling Ceramic partnered up with a custom Austrian titanium framebuilder to create this sleek, low-friction Rocket Granite superbike. With what appears to have been an almost unlimited budget Cycling Ceramic & Rocket Bikes set out to create what they think is the ultimate purist road bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBgIW_0kXQzYHv00
Photo byBikerumor

Cycling Ceramic describes its collaboration with Rocket Bikes as a quest for pure custom-made road bike performance, uncluttered by gaudy logos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqeVQ_0kXQzYHv00
Photo byBikerumor

So they settled on the custom titanium Granite road bike, handcrafted to order by framebuilder Roland Froschauer outside of Linz, Austria.

Some newer features trickle out on this latest Rocket Granite road bike build, like the straight 44mm headtube to allow for the completely internal routing of the FSA ICR carbon cockpit.

Plus, this build includes Bike Ahead’s latest made-in-Germany 6-spoke carbon wheels – the BiTurbo Aero, their first-ever that prioritizes aerodynamics over just crazy light weight and stiffness. They’re still pretty light at 1450g for a 20mm internal wheel with a 48.5mm deep section.

Tech Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHKLn_0kXQzYHv00
Photo byBikerumor

To make the Rocket Granite as fast as possible, Cycling Ceramic kit is out with their full suite of upgrades. Starting with the SRAM Red AXS groupset, Cycling Ceramic gives it their carbon Oversized Derailleur Cage with machined-out 14/19T alloy pulleys & ceramic bearings.

Then, a matching T47 threaded ceramic bearing IN Cup DUB Bottom Bracket and a low-friction waxed flattop Red Racing Chain can finish off the drivetrain marginal gains. Cycling Ceramic can also upgrade the wheel bearings in those BiTurbo Aeros to ceramic, as well.

Rocket X Cycling Ceramic – Options & availability

All of Rocket Bikes’ titanium road, gravel & mountain bikes are custom-made to order in Austria, which means they are only really limited by your imagination. And presumably your budget.

The Cycling Ceramic kit on the other hand is made in France, and pretty much everything is in stock to upgrade either your current bike or your next custom one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# road bike# new bikes# cycling news# cycling

Comments / 0

Published by

The World’s Largest Cycling Tech Blog - all the best cycling news, tech, rumors & reviews on the latest RD/CX/GR/XC/TR/EN/DH bikes, components & gear!

Minneapolis, MN
15 followers

More from Bikerumor

Spotted: Is This a New XC Suspension Fork & Shock From Ohlins?

If you’ve been following the world cross-country mountain bike scene, you’ll notice some team movement this year. Former World Champion Jordan Sarrou announced in November that he is leaving Specialized Factory Racing.

Read full story

Patent Patrol: Fox Live Valve is about to get a lot more “Active”

This one covers two patents, one focused primarily on controlling a vehicle’s motion, and the other creating an electronically fully active (predictive, even!) suspension that makes Live Valve look prehistoric.

Read full story

Ventum Updates GS1 Gravel Race Line w/ Larger Tire Clearance

We reviewed the previous and inaugural version of the Ventum GS1 a few years ago. We found the GS1 to be a great companion to gravel and road. We liked it so much that the bike received our 2019 Editors Choice Award for Best Gravel Bike.

Read full story

Tough Enough to Ride Across Greenland? Join the First Ice Cap Crossing by Bike

When the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen decided to cross Greenland on skis in 1888, the idea was met with disbelief and criticism. Ultimately, he and a small team finished the crossing in 49 days, and returned to Norway as heroes.

Read full story

Leaked? Giant Revolt X Gravel Bike Reshaped for Suspension Fork & SRAM 1X

Just last year Giant completely overhauled their Revolt carbon gravel bike for tougher modern gravel racing, but it looks like 2023 will see another overhaul with a reshaped Revolt X adapted for front suspension to take on even more rugged terrain. An eagle-eyed reader alerted up to a slow leak Down Under of the new MY23 Giant Revolt X gravel bikes, dripping with 40mm of Fox & RockShox forks and a shift to wide 1x SRAM drivetrains…

Read full story

Sneak Peek: Prototype Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 Road Bikes of EF Racing, Coming Soon

Is this Lab71 prototype the next new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 carbo road race bike? Already spotted on the pro race circuit... could improved aerodynamics, increased rider comfort, and maybe even lighter weight be the ticket to success for the EF Education-Tibco SVB women & EF Education Easypost men this season?

Read full story
1 comments

New Ibis Exie Mountain Bike is Made in Vietnam (And a Lot Less Expensive)

Ibis has a new mountain bike. Except, it’s a copy of an existing bike – just made somewhere else. That’s not all that surprising given that the original Ibis Exie was the product of Ibis’ Carbon 831 Lab. The purpose of that lab and the original Exie was to improve their prototyping and development. Technically, the project started to see if they could produce a single-size run of small Ibis Ripley frames.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal Bike

The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It’s the DB-E’s all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: SRAM XPLR gravel group, from Fork to Wheels to Drivetrain

If we’re being honest, SRAM’s foray into gravel bike drivetrains has been a bit confusing. Starting with a hydraulic “clutch” on all of their eTap AXS road bike derailleurs, introducing “Force Wide” to accommodate gravel’s larger tires, and an assortment of derailleurs that almost required a diagram to find compatible cassettes, it was enough to make you look away.

Read full story

UltraCyclist Jack Thompson Rides a Record 52 Everests in a Year, Climbing over 1,000,000 vertical meters!

Looking for some inspiration to hit your cycling goal for 2023? Well, maybe the story of UltraCyclist Jack Thompson being the first cyclist to ride one million meters of vertical elevation in a calendar year will help. It’s a pretty amazing feat, to say the least. So, just to be clear on how monstrous this effort is and give it some perspective; the top climbers of the Tour De France climbed a total of 48,530 meters in the 2022 Tour, take that number and multiply it twenty times over…which is still shy of Jack’s total. Crazy.

Read full story

Unearthing the Myotragus Dorothea Enduro and DH Bikes

The Dorothea Myotragus Enduro and DH Bikes utilize Roger Pisa's OLS Suspension Platform; a Virtual High-Pivot Twin-Link design that delivers an almost straight-line 100% rearward axle path. The DH Bike's rear-center length grows by a whopping 57mm!

Read full story

Patent Patrol: SRAM’s Self-Charging Auto-Shifting Rear Derailleur

Will SRAM soon debut a self-charging wireless mountain bike derailleur with a dynamo generator inside? Their patent application, published on November 10th, 2022, details an electronic rear derailleur with the means to re-charge itself whilst in use, negating the need for even a medium-sized removable battery that requires charging off-the-bike. The 28-page document describes the use of a generator coupled to the derailleur cage that can be activated to continually charge the batteries by virtue of the rotation of the upper pulley wheel while pedaling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy