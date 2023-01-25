New Ibis Exie Mountain Bike is Made in Vietnam (And a Lot Less Expensive)

Bikerumor

Ibis has a new mountain bike. Except, it’s a copy of an existing bike – just made somewhere else.

That’s not all that surprising given that the original Ibis Exie was the product of Ibis’ Carbon 831 Lab. The purpose of that lab and the original Exie was to improve their prototyping and development. Technically, the project started to see if they could produce a single-size run of small Ibis Ripley frames.

Those frames were a success and led to their first model that was built entirely in-house: the original Exie (now called the Exie USA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHyd0_0kR6QaaZ00
Photo byBikerumor

Ibis took the bulk of what they learned in the layup process for the Exie USA and took that to the factory in Vietnam to replicate the process. The result is the new Exie (just Exie, not Exie USA. Got it?). The Exie will now be sold alongside the Exie USA, just with a slightly different weight and very different price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DScDU_0kR6QaaZ00
Photo byBikerumor

Ibis Exie Geometry

Running an identical geometry chart, the Exie is built around 100mm of rear travel with a 120mm travel suspension fork, 29″ wheels, a 67.2º head tube angle, a moderate 73.8-75.9º seat tube angle depending on the size, and longer reach numbers built around a shorter stem.

Like all Ibis mountain bikes, the Exie is built to accomodate long travel dropper posts with a low standover height. Complete bikes will include either a KS Rage-i (125, 150, or 170mm) or Bike Yoke Revive (125, 160, or 185mm) dropper depending on the model and frame size.

While the Exie is meant to be a go-fast race machine, it’s also built to tackle all-day downcountry epics and has clearance for 29 x 2.4″ tires to get it done.

Additonal (and welcomed) features include an integrated upper chain guide, threaded bottom bracket, molded rubber chainstay guard, and downtube guard, plus mechanis-friendly internal routing (full tunnel, and not through the headset). All frame sizes also have clearance for two water bottle cages.

Ibis Exie Pricing, Colors & Builds

Offered in either Bug Zapper Blue or Cheat-O orange, the Exie will be avaialble in three build kits ranging from $4,999 to $5,499. Those that are wanting a frame-only will have to upgrade to the Exie USA. Complete builds of the Exie USA will continue to be sold for $7,999 to $12,799.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mountain bike# cycling news# news

Comments / 0

Published by

The World’s Largest Cycling Tech Blog - all the best cycling news, tech, rumors & reviews on the latest RD/CX/GR/XC/TR/EN/DH bikes, components & gear!

Minneapolis, MN
14 followers

More from Bikerumor

Leaked? Giant Revolt X Gravel Bike Reshaped for Suspension Fork & SRAM 1X

Just last year Giant completely overhauled their Revolt carbon gravel bike for tougher modern gravel racing, but it looks like 2023 will see another overhaul with a reshaped Revolt X adapted for front suspension to take on even more rugged terrain. An eagle-eyed reader alerted up to a slow leak Down Under of the new MY23 Giant Revolt X gravel bikes, dripping with 40mm of Fox & RockShox forks and a shift to wide 1x SRAM drivetrains…

Read full story

Sneak Peek: Prototype Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 Road Bikes of EF Racing, Coming Soon

Is this Lab71 prototype the next new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 carbo road race bike? Already spotted on the pro race circuit... could improved aerodynamics, increased rider comfort, and maybe even lighter weight be the ticket to success for the EF Education-Tibco SVB women & EF Education Easypost men this season?

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal Bike

The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It’s the DB-E’s all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: SRAM XPLR gravel group, from Fork to Wheels to Drivetrain

If we’re being honest, SRAM’s foray into gravel bike drivetrains has been a bit confusing. Starting with a hydraulic “clutch” on all of their eTap AXS road bike derailleurs, introducing “Force Wide” to accommodate gravel’s larger tires, and an assortment of derailleurs that almost required a diagram to find compatible cassettes, it was enough to make you look away.

Read full story

UltraCyclist Jack Thompson Rides a Record 52 Everests in a Year, Climbing over 1,000,000 vertical meters!

Looking for some inspiration to hit your cycling goal for 2023? Well, maybe the story of UltraCyclist Jack Thompson being the first cyclist to ride one million meters of vertical elevation in a calendar year will help. It’s a pretty amazing feat, to say the least. So, just to be clear on how monstrous this effort is and give it some perspective; the top climbers of the Tour De France climbed a total of 48,530 meters in the 2022 Tour, take that number and multiply it twenty times over…which is still shy of Jack’s total. Crazy.

Read full story

Unearthing the Myotragus Dorothea Enduro and DH Bikes

The Dorothea Myotragus Enduro and DH Bikes utilize Roger Pisa's OLS Suspension Platform; a Virtual High-Pivot Twin-Link design that delivers an almost straight-line 100% rearward axle path. The DH Bike's rear-center length grows by a whopping 57mm!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy