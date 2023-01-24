Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal Bike

The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It’s the DB-E’s all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.

Photo by Detroit Bikes

Detroit says that they are “very proud of the newest Detroit Bike” and with its “phenomenal motor, drivetrain, and components, it’s designed to change the way you think about electric bikes”.

The DB-E is welded, powder coated, and assembled in the city of Detroit and comes with a belt drive system and hydraulic disc brakes making it fairly low-maintenance.

The DB-E’s Zehus All-In-One Motor

Photo by Bikerumor

The Zehus All-In-One hub/motor/battery means no more external batteries and wires. The European-made motor generates 250W of pedal assistance up to 15.5mph with a torque output of 40Nm. The extended range allows riding for “20 miles in the strongest power mode and 35 miles in Eco mode”.

The Integrated Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) actually allows the motor to collect braking energy and recharge the internal battery while riding. It can actually recharge itself by simply pedaling backward.

The hub motor is connected wirelessly and controlled and customized via a simple phone app.

Detroit Bike says that the belt system lasts up to 4 times longer than a chain drive system. The Veer Split Belt system runs on case-hardened, nickel-plated cogs that they claim are 2 times harder than regular steel.

This belt saves a claimed weight of 200 grams over a chain, and using a belt means a cleaner all-around experience for hands, car interiors, and clothes.

The DB-E’s Bitride Connect Mobile App

Photo by Detroit Bikes

Connecting to your smartphone, the Bitride Connect is a control center that you can use as your riding dashboard via Bluetooth connection to the rear hub. You can customize your power modes, try the new Active Electric Lock System or even reach out to customer care services.

Retail and Availability

Retail: $2599 ($500 pre-order deposit required)

The DB-E comes in either Gloss Black or Emerald Green

Detroit Bikes is welding these frames right now and parts are said to be arriving daily. They will be shipping the DB-E in the middle of March but they are available now for pre-order.